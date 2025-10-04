Stephen King Tells JD Vance All He Has to Do to Reopen the Government

Stephen King is talking to the wrong guy. He wants the Jewish dude with the glass and the sombrero who heads the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer. Try as they might, the Democrats can't shake the "Schumer shutdown" handle. Some clowns, like Gov. Tim Walz, argue that Republicans control the White House, the House, and the Senate, and "they can’t even pass their own BS to keep the lights on." That's right, because they need 60 votes to pass the continuing resolution, and Democratic senators are holding out for free health care for illegal aliens.

Vice President JD Vance posted Friday:

Republicans are about to vote (again) to reopen the government and every Democrat outside of a few sensible moderates will vote to keep it shut. This is the basic fact of the shutdown, and no one can deny it. — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 3, 2025

King decided to set him straight:

All you have to do to re-open the government is return health care benefits to the middle class you swore you'd protect. https://t.co/X1xAhiVhy3 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 4, 2025

"The middle class."

Democrats tanked a clean CR because they wanted extras, like health care for illegal aliens. That’s not “protecting the middle class,” that’s selling us out. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@realMAG1775) October 4, 2025

How does any of this benefit the middle class, Stephen? pic.twitter.com/sY7U7uz5RH — AJ 🇺🇸 (@theonerealstorm) October 4, 2025

$3.6 million for pastry cooking classes and dance focus groups for male prostitutes in Haiti.

You mean the ACA that had to be rewritten multiple times because it was unconstitutional. The same thing that poured millions into the insurance companies coffers? The same act that drastically increased the price of healthcare?

Those "benefits"? — Publius (@Publius673) October 4, 2025

Still writing fiction I see. — Thomas Cane (@thetomcane) October 4, 2025

illegal immigrants are the new middle class? lol — Trading Nomadic (@TradeNomadic) October 4, 2025

Democrats shut the government down because Republicans won’t agree to pass ADDITIONAL healthcare for illegals. — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) October 4, 2025

They can go buy health insurance, anyone can. This is about subsidies. So if the ACA works so well then why does it need subsidies? Also thanks to the ACA I pay almost as much for health insurance as I do my mortgage. — Tony (@TechGuyTony) October 4, 2025

Now the Schumer Shutdown is about “saving the middle class”! Don’t we save the middle class by not forcing them to pay for

free healthcare for 18 million illegals? — Rain Crow (@RaincrowOK1838) October 4, 2025

Nope. The middle class has been crushed by the ACA. — emily 🌹🌹🌹 (@coolsarabug1) October 4, 2025

Nothing about this is about the middle class — Jimmy Cross (@jimmycrossusa) October 4, 2025

We don’t negotiate with terrorists and we aren’t using taxpayer funds to give illegals free healthcare. It would be a betrayal of the voters to give the liberals what they want on this. We can’t let the 19% make policy for the rest of us. — Shiny Happy Person (@HRH_SHP) October 4, 2025

Sorry you old lesbian, we aren't going to give illegals healthcare. Democrats get nothing. — Dark Nova (@DarkNova3_1415) October 4, 2025

Those sombrero memes didn't come from nowhere. Someone Photoshop a sombrero on King so we can use it with this post.

