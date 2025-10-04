VIP
It Looks Like Amazon Prime Video Removed All the Guns From James Bond...
Closing Time: The Democrats’ Schumer Shutdown Gets Animated In New Parody Music Video...
Joe Walsh Shames Fascist Enabler Apple for Removing ICE-Tracking App
Zohran Mamdani Laments Greta Thunberg's Flotilla of 'Live-Saving Aid’ Being Intercepted
AP Fact-Check Claiming Why 'Democrats Did Not Shut Down the Gov't' for SOME...
VIP
Kilmar Abrego Garcia: The Left's Darling Drags On, Burning Cash and Time—Pack His...
Is This What You Voted For? Another Venezuelan Drug Boat Blown Up
FBI Director Kash Patel Terminates All Ties With the Southern Poverty Law Center,...
John Fugelsang: Americans Don’t Know Hakeem ‘Sombrero’ Jeffries, Will Blame Trump for Schu...
Democrat Wishes Death on GOP Kids, Twitter Scolds Suddenly Lose Their Tongues
Trump Derangement Syndrome Melts Leftist Brains: Swallowing the ICE Toddler Handcuff Hoax...
John Pavlovitz Calls Out Gutless Coward JD Vance Over Murder of Girls for...
Lawrence O’Donnell Melts Down Over Trump’s Cussing ‘Forgetting’ the Potty-Mouthed Biden He...
Trump Admin Announces Investigation Into Portland Police for Biased Policing/Nick Sortor’s...

Stephen King Tells JD Vance All He Has to Do to Reopen the Government

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on October 04, 2025

Stephen King is talking to the wrong guy. He wants the Jewish dude with the glass and the sombrero who heads the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer. Try as they might, the Democrats can't shake the "Schumer shutdown" handle. Some clowns, like Gov. Tim Walz, argue that Republicans control the White House, the House, and the Senate, and "they can’t even pass their own BS to keep the lights on." That's right, because they need 60 votes to pass the continuing resolution, and Democratic senators are holding out for free health care for illegal aliens.

Advertisement

Vice President JD Vance posted Friday:

King decided to set him straight:

"The middle class."

$3.6 million for pastry cooking classes and dance focus groups for male prostitutes in Haiti.

Recommended

Closing Time: The Democrats’ Schumer Shutdown Gets Animated In New Parody Music Video (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Advertisement
Advertisement

Those sombrero memes didn't come from nowhere. Someone Photoshop a sombrero on King so we can use it with this post. 

***

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HEALTHCARE JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Closing Time: The Democrats’ Schumer Shutdown Gets Animated In New Parody Music Video (WATCH)
Warren Squire
AP Fact-Check Claiming Why 'Democrats Did Not Shut Down the Gov't' for SOME Reason Sparks Skepticism
Doug P.
Joe Walsh Shames Fascist Enabler Apple for Removing ICE-Tracking App
Brett T.
John Pavlovitz Calls Out Gutless Coward JD Vance Over Murder of Girls for ‘Joking About Charlie Kirk’
Brett T.
Democrat Wishes Death on GOP Kids, Twitter Scolds Suddenly Lose Their Tongues
justmindy
FBI Director Kash Patel Terminates All Ties With the Southern Poverty Law Center, Axios Butthurt
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Closing Time: The Democrats’ Schumer Shutdown Gets Animated In New Parody Music Video (WATCH) Warren Squire
Advertisement