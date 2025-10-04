Joe Walsh Shames Fascist Enabler Apple for Removing ICE-Tracking App

As our own Warren Squire reported on Friday, Apple has removed the ICEBlock app from its online store. The app allowed users to report ICE sightings and raids to help illegal aliens escape justice, and also endanger agents enforcing the law. (According to the comments, it also allowed pro-ICE users to file fake sightings.) The shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas that killed an illegal immigrant seemed to be the last straw, but as Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, a woman brandishing a semi-automatic rifle rammed an ICE vehicle with her car in Chicago, and other vehicles arrived to box the ICE vehicles in.

Advertisement

Tricia McLaughlin posted:

This morning, during routine patrolling in Broadview, in the same area of Chicago that law enforcement were assaulted yesterday, our brave law enforcement officers were rammed by vehicles and boxed in by 10 cars. Agents were unable to move their vehicles and exited the car. One of the drivers who rammed the law enforcement vehicle was armed with a semi-automatic weapon. Law enforcement was forced to deploy their weapons and fire defensive shots at an armed US citizen who drove herself to the hospital to get care for wounds. The armed woman was named in a @CBP intelligence bulletin last week for doxing agents and posting online ‘Hey to all my gang let’s f**k those mother f**kers up, don’t let them take anyone.’

Illinois State Police are now enforcing a "free speech zone" enforced by concrete barriers.

Now: Illinois State Police guard the Broadview ICE facility, carrying wooden batons to ensure protesters don’t leave the designated free speech zone behind the cement barriers. pic.twitter.com/tMw99kPTQl — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) October 4, 2025

Robert Reich, who is continually warning us about the tech oligarchs who run the country, was triggered by the removal of ICEBlock:

Apple has removed an ICE tracking app that allows users to report ICE activity nearby from its App Store. The removal came after a direct demand from Trump’s DOJ. Once again, Big Tech is bending the knee to our tyrant-in-chief to protect its bottom line. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) Oct 2, 2025

And Joe Walsh, who was ready to pick up a musket if Donald Trump didn't win the 2016 election, is now shaming "fascist enabler" Apple.

Shame on you @Apple, you fascist enabler. Shame on you. https://t.co/4XxriQQTFZ — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 3, 2025

Remember when Twitter alternative Parler was removed from app stores in 2021? Walsh doesn't.

$100 says you were fine with Apple shutting us down based on completely false allegations. — Parler (@getparlerapp) October 4, 2025

So you support what the Dallas guy did? pic.twitter.com/wxXJtu6I6y — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) October 3, 2025

Great job @Apple

Thank you for PROTECTING government agencies that are just doing their jobs in order to put food on the tables for their families. — RacerX (@RacerFreeAgent) October 3, 2025

Well done Apple! I’m in the process of creating a Joe Walsh tracking app. I’m sure Joe Walsh will be ok with it staying in the App Store. — BuzzBee II (@2Buzzbee) October 4, 2025

Just keep taking those Ls — I will not eat zee bugz (@BFrankzetta) October 3, 2025

Yes, I’m sure your feedback is appreciated by them. — OkieGigi (@okiegigi8212) October 4, 2025

Good. Major safety issues — U.S. Congress (@USCongress_) October 4, 2025

Thank you @apple for preventing violent far-left extremist criminals from attacking and doxing federal officers. — Steve the Raccoon (@SteveTheRacoon7) October 4, 2025

Advertisement

Imagine a former congressman being upset that a corporation removed an app that made it easier to target law enforcement doing lawful law enforcement actions. — Dave Rau (@DavidRau101) October 4, 2025

Just for fun, here's a video of a protester doxxing an agent by sketching him:

Now: Woman draws sketch of officer on the police line in front of her outside Broadview ICE facility. pic.twitter.com/F2CPksKaVP — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) October 4, 2025

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.