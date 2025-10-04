Joe Walsh Shames Fascist Enabler Apple for Removing ICE-Tracking App

VIP
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on October 04, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Drew

As our own Warren Squire reported on Friday, Apple has removed the ICEBlock app from its online store. The app allowed users to report ICE sightings and raids to help illegal aliens escape justice, and also endanger agents enforcing the law. (According to the comments, it also allowed pro-ICE users to file fake sightings.) The shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas that killed an illegal immigrant seemed to be the last straw, but as Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, a woman brandishing a semi-automatic rifle rammed an ICE vehicle with her car in Chicago, and other vehicles arrived to box the ICE vehicles in.

Tricia McLaughlin posted:

This morning, during routine patrolling in Broadview, in the same area of Chicago that law enforcement were assaulted yesterday, our brave law enforcement officers were rammed by vehicles and boxed in by 10 cars.  

Agents were unable to move their vehicles and exited the car. One of the drivers who rammed the law enforcement vehicle was armed with a semi-automatic weapon. Law enforcement was forced to deploy their weapons and fire defensive shots at an armed US citizen who drove herself to the hospital to get care for wounds.  

The armed woman was named in a @CBP intelligence bulletin last week for doxing agents and posting online ‘Hey to all my gang let’s f**k those mother f**kers up, don’t let them take anyone.’

Illinois State Police are now enforcing a "free speech zone" enforced by concrete barriers.

Robert Reich, who is continually warning us about the tech oligarchs who run the country, was triggered by the removal of ICEBlock:

And Joe Walsh, who was ready to pick up a musket if Donald Trump didn't win the 2016 election, is now shaming "fascist enabler" Apple.

Remember when Twitter alternative Parler was removed from app stores in 2021? Walsh doesn't.

Just for fun, here's a video of a protester doxxing an agent by sketching him:

