DHS Leadership Condemns ANOTHER Example of Dem ICE Demonization Putting Officers In Danger (In Chicago)

Even though ICE officers and others have been attacked repeatedly, Democrats have been doubling and tripling down on their insane "gestapo" rhetoric, and some on the Left have come right out and saying "shoot ICE."

Last month we posted a video via @WesternLensman that looks like a shooter recruitment reel starring Democrats:

It’s no mystery why violence against ICE continues to escalate. pic.twitter.com/jxD5V5NONl — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 24, 2025

Illinois Democrats have certainly done their share of demonizing ICE, but we're guessing most reporters won't be asking them if they condemn this sort of behavior that they've encouraged. Especially what happened today in Chicago.

This is from Assistant Homeland Security Director Tricia McLaughlin:

This morning, during routine patrolling in Broadview, in the same area of Chicago that law enforcement were assaulted yesterday, our brave law enforcement officers were rammed by vehicles and boxed in by 10 cars.



Agents were unable to move their vehicles and exited the car. One… — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) October 4, 2025

Here's the full post:

This morning, during routine patrolling in Broadview, in the same area of Chicago that law enforcement were assaulted yesterday, our brave law enforcement officers were rammed by vehicles and boxed in by 10 cars. Agents were unable to move their vehicles and exited the car. One of the drivers who rammed the law enforcement vehicle was armed with a semi-automatic weapon. Law enforcement was forced to deploy their weapons and fire defensive shots at an armed US citizen who drove herself to the hospital to get care for wounds. The armed woman was named in a @CBP intelligence bulletin last week for doxing agents and posting online ‘Hey to all my gang let’s fuck those mother fuckers up, don’t let them take anyone.’ Thankfully, no law enforcement officers were seriously injured in this attack. Pritzker’s Chicago Police Department is leaving the shooting scene and refuses to assist us in securing the area. There is a growing crowd and we are deploying special operations to control the scene. This is an evolving situation and we will give more information as soon as it becomes available.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem later added this:

Today in Chicago, members of our brave law enforcement were attacked—rammed and boxed in by ten vehicles, including an attacker with a semi-automatic weapon.



I am deploying more special operations to control the scene. Reinforcements are on their way.



If you see a law… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) October 4, 2025

Trump adviser Stephen Miller:

This is domestic terrorism and seditious insurrection. https://t.co/OC5AHASjFC — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 4, 2025

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino:

FBI assets have responded, and are investigating, the incident in Chicago.

Trying to intimidate law enforcement will not slow us down.

The mission will not stop. — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) October 4, 2025

In addition to the anti-ICE lefties, the "stop gun violence" Dems won't denounce this either.

Yes it is.

The left are doing domestic terrorism… again. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) October 4, 2025

Looks like democrats are or support terrorists. — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) October 4, 2025

This is domestic terrorism and must be fully prosecuted. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) October 4, 2025

The violent left — promoted and defended by mainstream Democrats like Pritzker — continues on the road to anarchy. https://t.co/WO9sHJHEZd — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) October 4, 2025

How many times did the leftist terrorists doing this share "no one is above the law" takes on social media when the Dems were going after Trump?

