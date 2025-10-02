Keir Starmer Bravely Says Manchester Synagogue Attack Was an Attack on Jews Because They Were Jews

It took a while, but the police have finally named the suspect who rammed his car into pedestrians outside a Manchester synagogue on Yom Kippur and then began stabbing worshippers, killing two. As our own Just Mindy reported, the suspect was literally named Jihad — Jihad Al-Shamie. What could have been the motive? They made clear he's a British citizen … they don't want a replay of the infamous Southport riots, which stirred up "far-right," Islamophobic anti-migrant sentiment, only to learn that the killer of three little girls was a British citizen and the son of Rwandan immigrants.

JUST IN - UK's Counter Terrorism Police name Manchester synagogue attacker as Jihad Al-Shamie, a 35 year old UK citizen, of Syrian descent — Sky — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 2, 2025

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who's seemingly been making a slow turn to the "far right," demanding that migrants learn English, eventually referred to the incident as an antisemitic attack.

This was a vile terrorist attack that attacked Jews, because they are Jews.



Antisemitism is a hatred that is rising, once again. Britain must defeat it, once again.



To every Jewish person in this country: I promise that I will do everything in my power to guarantee you the… pic.twitter.com/DAd9OaGNMc — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 2, 2025

"… security you deserve."

Wow … Starmer came right out and said he'd attack Jews because they are Jews. No waiting days for a motive on this one.

You're a joke. Resign in shame. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 2, 2025

You facilitated this because you either ignore, or do not grasp, the difference between good and evil. — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) October 2, 2025

Start with banning all the hate marches immediately. For too long you’ve let this fester - you are culpable. — Serge Adam 🇾🇪🎗️ (@SergeMUFC) October 2, 2025

Unsurprisingly, the pro-Hamas crowd assembled pretty quickly with their Palestinian flags.

MANCHESTER CITY CENTRE!!



This is literally hours after the brutal murders in the Jewish community!!



No respect whatsoever!!



Credit:@thenowherephoto pic.twitter.com/nWfEdToRzX — Billy Moore (@billymooreAPBD) October 2, 2025

I can honestly say i and another friend felt sick and disgusted at this blatant slap in the face for the victims of today’s attack



The police should also be ashamed for their part in this — The Nowhere Photographer (@thenowherephoto) October 2, 2025

These people don't give a shit about the Jewish victims and are probably quite pleased on the quiet. This hate has been allowed to go on since October 7th, unfortunately, with zero pushback ! — Mark Goldie (@MarkGoldie94840) October 2, 2025

Utter bastards. — Jane Pounder (@PounderJane1) October 2, 2025

Starmer recognised Hamas as the rulers of Gaza, he allowed countless pro-Hamas marches in London and now he says he will fight anti-Jewish hatred. He is a pathetic, ghastly and cowardly man. We will not forget. https://t.co/2qkGIJExWM — Mike Graham 🇬🇧 (@Iromg) October 2, 2025

Starmer formally recognized a Palestinian state just a week ago. At least he's not fooling around here and asking what the motive could possibly be.

