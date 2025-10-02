Keir Starmer Bravely Says Manchester Synagogue Attack Was an Attack on Jews Because They Were Jews

Harry Sisson Posts ‘Trump’s Worst Nightmare’: Kimmel, Colbert, and Meyers Onstage
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on October 02, 2025
Sky News

It took a while, but the police have finally named the suspect who rammed his car into pedestrians outside a Manchester synagogue on Yom Kippur and then began stabbing worshippers, killing two. As our own Just Mindy reported, the suspect was literally named Jihad — Jihad Al-Shamie. What could have been the motive? They made clear he's a British citizen … they don't want a replay of the infamous Southport riots, which stirred up "far-right," Islamophobic anti-migrant sentiment, only to learn that the killer of three little girls was a British citizen and the son of Rwandan immigrants.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who's seemingly been making a slow turn to the "far right," demanding that migrants learn English, eventually referred to the incident as an antisemitic attack.

"… security you deserve."

Wow … Starmer came right out and said he'd attack Jews because they are Jews. No waiting days for a motive on this one.

Unsurprisingly, the pro-Hamas crowd assembled pretty quickly with their Palestinian flags.

Starmer formally recognized a Palestinian state just a week ago. At least he's not fooling around here and asking what the motive could possibly be.

***

