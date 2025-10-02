Harry Sisson Posts ‘Trump’s Worst Nightmare’: Kimmel, Colbert, and Meyers Onstage

Mamdani Says He Ain't No Commie: The Democratic Socialist Just Embraces Communist Ideology
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on October 02, 2025
Twitter

Gen Z influencer and Joe Biden fanboy Harry Sisson has been given a downgrade. It was just last May when his partner in crime, Chris Mowrey, claimed that he and Sisson were "nightmare fuel for the right." But now Sisson has found the real nightmare fuel for President Donald Trump: a photo of Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and Stephen Colbert on stage posing together. Our nightmare would be to have to sit through any of their "comedy" shows.

It doesn't get better than this? Seriously?

And Greg Gutfeld's on cable, not broadcast. We think Trump's nightmares will dissipate when Colbert's show ends next April and when Kimmel's contract is up.

And it was funnier.

Trump's re-election was their worst nightmare, and it's going to last longer than their shows.

***

