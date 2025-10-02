Hamas Military Chief Turns Down President Trump's Peace Plan, Will Keep Fighting

It occurred to this editor on Thursday that we're just five days away from October 7 … meaning Hamas has been holding hostages for two full years. As Twitchy reported on Monday, President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met and held a joint press conference to real Trump's "Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict." It was a very comprehensive plan consisting of 20 steps, but people weren't sure the Palestinians could make it past Step 1: "Gaza will be a deradicalized terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbors."

It looks like the doubters were right.

Hamas military chief rejects Trump’s cease-fire plan, aims to keep fighting: report https://t.co/NddYEcbGo2 pic.twitter.com/x50dPdmRUX — New York Post (@nypost) October 2, 2025

Aims to keep losing. Ronny Reyes reports for the Post:

Hamas’ top military leader in Gaza wants the terror group to reject President Trump’s cease-fire proposal, urging negotiators to walk away from the deal, according to a new report. Ezz al-Din al-Hadad, who helped plan the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack, slammed Trump’s 20-point peace deal as a way to eliminate Hamas without achieving any of its goals, the BBC reported. The terror chief, who holds the fate of the 48 hostages in his hands, called on negotiators in Qatar to reject the deal, reportedly telling the team that he plans to continue the war with Israel.

A way to eliminate Hamas without achieving any of its goals, he says? What goals? Eliminating Israel? What other goal does Hamas have?

Then give a deadline for residents to get out and level the place — Vamos Mets (@VamosMets) October 2, 2025

Then Israel needs to level them. — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) October 2, 2025

People are wondering about the famine in Gaza after seeing his photo:

He is definitely not starving from the picture — Firing Squad (@DRP0S) October 2, 2025

Doesn’t look like he has missed many meals — Hill Country MD (@LSUtigerTrack) October 2, 2025

He doesn’t appear to have been impacted by any shortage of caloric intake🤔 — PRTRP 82 (@prtrp82) October 2, 2025

Maybe that's a stock photo from before the war, and he's practically skeletal now.

Fighting? That doesn't look like they are fighting too well. — The Government sucks at everything (@backtobasicsplz) October 2, 2025

Another Darwin Award contestant. — Activist News (@activistnews) October 2, 2025

Bless him! IDF, do your thing. — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) October 2, 2025

I guarantee he’s not even in Gaza. — Mortimus Snerd (@SnerdMortimus) October 2, 2025

We'd believe that.

Tell him his terms are acceptable and to enjoy what time he has left. — Kelly (@ShastatheWise) October 2, 2025

If their dream is martyrdom let's make their dreams come true. — Stan Smith (@StanSmith_1971) October 2, 2025

This was bound to be the reaction. Hamas doesn't care about peace.

The IDF should pay a visit to this clown in whatever luxury hotel room he's living in in Qatar.

