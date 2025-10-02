Elizabeth Warren Flips When CBS Co-Host Challenges Dem Denials About Illegals and Health...
Ted Lieu Posts Sign on Office Door Saying It’s Open Despite Donald Trump's...
MEME WARS Have Dems In TEARS, Joy Reid gets DESTROYED, & Trump DE-WOKIFIES...
Winsome Sears' New Ad Featuring Stories From VA Moms Hits Abigail Spanberger RIGHT...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Senator's Claim No Dems Back Health Care for Illegals Got Awkward FAST (Roll...
Eric Swalwell Just Made the Democrats' Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, VERY BAD Gov Shutdown...
Someone Like Charlie Kirk? Hillary Clinton TROUNCED for Rage-Filled Speech Attacking White...
VA Dems Are NOT Sending Their Best: AG Candidate Jay Jones' Reckless Driving...
VIP
If Antifa Is Just an Idea, Why Are Members of Portland's City Council...
GOP-Blaming Gov. Tim Walz REALLY Hopes Nobody Knows How the Senate Works (or...
HA! Hook, Line, and SINKER! Jessica Tarlov's FREAK-OUT Over Trump's Project 2025 Goes...
JD Vance Just Needs 2 Hilarious Words to Make Democrats All BUTTHURT Over...
LOL! Oh, Honey: Greta Thunberg Posts Video Claiming Israel Has ABDUCTED HER and...

Hamas Military Chief Turns Down President Trump's Peace Plan, Will Keep Fighting

Brett T. | 5:20 PM on October 02, 2025
Twitchy

It occurred to this editor on Thursday that we're just five days away from October 7 … meaning Hamas has been holding hostages for two full years. As Twitchy reported on Monday, President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met and held a joint press conference to real Trump's "Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict." It was a very comprehensive plan consisting of 20 steps, but people weren't sure the Palestinians could make it past Step 1: "Gaza will be a deradicalized terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbors."

Advertisement

It looks like the doubters were right. 

Aims to keep losing. Ronny Reyes reports for the Post:

Hamas’ top military leader in Gaza wants the terror group to reject President Trump’s cease-fire proposal, urging negotiators to walk away from the deal, according to a new report.

Ezz al-Din al-Hadad, who helped plan the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack, slammed Trump’s 20-point peace deal as a way to eliminate Hamas without achieving any of its goals, the BBC reported.

The terror chief, who holds the fate of the 48 hostages in his hands, called on negotiators in Qatar to reject the deal, reportedly telling the team that he plans to continue the war with Israel.

A way to eliminate Hamas without achieving any of its goals, he says? What goals? Eliminating Israel? What other goal does Hamas have?

People are wondering about the famine in Gaza after seeing his photo:

Recommended

Elizabeth Warren Flips When CBS Co-Host Challenges Dem Denials About Illegals and Health Care
Doug P.
Advertisement

Maybe that's a stock photo from before the war, and he's practically skeletal now.

We'd believe that.

This was bound to be the reaction. Hamas doesn't care about peace.

The IDF should pay a visit to this clown in whatever luxury hotel room he's living in in Qatar.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINIANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elizabeth Warren Flips When CBS Co-Host Challenges Dem Denials About Illegals and Health Care
Doug P.
Eric Swalwell Just Made the Democrats' Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, VERY BAD Gov Shutdown Look Even Worse
Sam J.
Senator's Claim No Dems Back Health Care for Illegals Got Awkward FAST (Roll Tape and Watch Her Face!)
Doug P.
Winsome Sears' New Ad Featuring Stories From VA Moms Hits Abigail Spanberger RIGHT Where It Hurts (Watch)
Sam J.
Al Franken OFFICIALLY the Lucky 'Winner' of the Most BRUTAL Reply We've Seen After Lying About JD Vance
Sam J.
Ted Lieu Posts Sign on Office Door Saying It’s Open Despite Donald Trump's Shutdown
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Elizabeth Warren Flips When CBS Co-Host Challenges Dem Denials About Illegals and Health Care Doug P.
Advertisement