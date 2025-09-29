Mar-a-Gaza Memes Fly as Trump Reveals Plan to Redevelop Gaza

'She's Ignorant of How Ignorant She Is': JK Rowling Follows Up on Emma...
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on September 29, 2025
Twitter

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met at the Oval Office on Monday. Additionally, they held a joint press conference to announce Trump's comprehensive plan to resolve the Gaza conflict. We won't post the entire 20-point plan here, but Step 1 reads, "Gaza will be a deradicalized terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbors."

Townhall's Katie Pavlich wants to see if the Palestinians can agree to the first step, let alone all 20.

We'd certainly like to see them make it to Step 4: "Within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting this agreement, all hostages, alive and deceased, will be returned."

Step 2: "Gaza will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough." That inspired plenty of people to hit their favorite AI image generator:

But back to Step 1:

Well, they'd have to stop radicalizing children starting in the UN-run grade schools if not earlier.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

