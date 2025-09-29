Mar-a-Gaza Memes Fly as Trump Reveals Plan to Redevelop Gaza

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met at the Oval Office on Monday. Additionally, they held a joint press conference to announce Trump's comprehensive plan to resolve the Gaza conflict. We won't post the entire 20-point plan here, but Step 1 reads, "Gaza will be a deradicalized terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbors."

President Donald J. Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict:



1. Gaza will be a deradicalized terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbors.



2. Gaza will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough.



3. If… pic.twitter.com/veqhr9MW28 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 29, 2025

Townhall's Katie Pavlich wants to see if the Palestinians can agree to the first step, let alone all 20.

Let’s see if the Palestinians can get past the first step. They’ve proven for decades they cannot and refuse. https://t.co/ccGALV5hOf — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 29, 2025

How can Gazans get past the first 5 words? — 5th Gen AZ Family (@bullfrog35) September 29, 2025

1 and 2 are the aspirational goals.



Here's hoping they all want that. — Stuart Willms (@stuartwillms) September 29, 2025

Agreed. They can’t help themselves. They live for violence. — Tim Hespe (@TimHespe) September 29, 2025

Yeah 0 chance this works — EMK327 (@emk379) September 29, 2025

We'd certainly like to see them make it to Step 4: "Within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting this agreement, all hostages, alive and deceased, will be returned."

I admire Trump's willingness to remain involved in trying to bring about peace.



There is only one MAJOR problem with this plan:



Either Hamas will not accept it,

-or-

they will accept it and immediately renege.



And the conflict WILL be renewed, again. — Mustang '72-'92⚓️USN (ret.) (@Paul_at_PSG) September 29, 2025

I have a question about number 2...We are paying for it aren't we? — Bob- Right vs Left is a Scam (@Bob4546) September 29, 2025

Step 2: "Gaza will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough." That inspired plenty of people to hit their favorite AI image generator:

Trump Grand Gaza pic.twitter.com/7w4yula1H5 — Alpha Liger (@AlphaLiger) September 29, 2025

Gaza casino would slap pic.twitter.com/dBhhlk3ZeA — Alpha Liger (@AlphaLiger) September 29, 2025

Make Gaza Great Again pic.twitter.com/WHzjKipwB4 — Robin Nakamoto (@RobinNakamoto) September 29, 2025

But back to Step 1:

Only one problem. Deradicalization is a myth. — Sankrant Sanu सानु संक्रान्त ਸੰਕ੍ਰਾਂਤ ਸਾਨੁ (@sankrant) September 29, 2025

Well, they'd have to stop radicalizing children starting in the UN-run grade schools if not earlier.

Hamas would be insane to turn this down so that’s exactly what they’re going to do. — Adam Sellers (@YisraelChaiAdam) September 29, 2025

