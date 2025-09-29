NYT Publishes Sob Story of Woman Who Lost Her Job Over a Post on Her Private Facebook Account

Back on September 13, NBC News posted a story about how educators across the country were "facing swift termination or potential discipline after sharing opinions on social media" about the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Yes, sharing opinions. Such as that "the aspiring Goebbels was interrupted by a bullet to the neck, which quickly cured him of 'high velocity lead deficiency' and shortly thereafter he became a good Nazi" … because the only good Nazi is, well, you know. Hell yes, get these psychos out of the classroom and away from our kids.

Advertisement

The New York Times has done a profile on one woman who lost her job over a Facebook post. You can tell this is one of those stories they really want you to sympathize with because they sent a photographer to get a glamor shot of the "victim."

"If you think Charlie Kirk was a wonderful person, we can’t be friends."



Totally insane that an Indiana higher education professional was fired for posting that on her private Facebook account.



Do you want to defend this, @JDVance? pic.twitter.com/6mu3QDifZS — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) September 29, 2025

Do you want to defend her, Anthony LaMesa?

She Was Fired for a Comment on Her Private Facebook Accounthttps://t.co/b1LYebSrWU — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) September 29, 2025

Sabrina Tavernise reports from Muncie, Indiana:

Two days after Charlie Kirk was killed, Suzanne Swierc, an employee at Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., woke up to a cascade of missed calls, texts and voice mail messages from numbers she did not know. “They were calling me all kinds of names, threatening my job,” Ms. Swierc said. “It was every awful curse word under the sun.” “I immediately texted my supervisor, and I said, ‘I think I have a situation.’” Ms. Swierc (pronounced swirtz) discovered that the barrage stemmed from something she had posted on Facebook the day before: “If you think Charlie Kirk was a wonderful person, we can’t be friends.” Her Facebook settings were private, but one of her followers must have taken a screen shot and sent it on without her knowledge. Within hours, Libs of TikTok, a social media account known for transphobic content and smear campaigns against schools, hospitals and libraries, posted it publicly on its popular X account. Ms. Swierc got her first message 19 minutes later. Elon Musk posted about it. So did Rudy Giuliani. Indiana’s Attorney General, Todd Rokita, also mentioned it on X, calling her comments “vile,” and saying that they “should make people question someone’s ability to be in a leadership position.”

Dollars to donuts, that's not all she posted. And of course, Libs of TikTok is known for its "transphobic content and smear campaigns against schools, hospitals, and libraries."

Hey, look, the New York Times left a lot out of her post:

Director of Health Promotion and Advocacy at @BallState justifies Charlie’s ass*ssination and demonizes him with lies.



Any comment @BallState?? pic.twitter.com/LSQBpnA4rz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 12, 2025

In 2014, a GOP staffer said on her private Facebook page that Obama's daughters should "rise to the occasion. Act like being in the White House matters to you. Dress like you deserve respect, not a spot at a bar."



This became national newshttps://t.co/V2vSq3bd6J — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) September 29, 2025

In 2020 the sports announcer for the Sacramento Kings was fired for saying All lives matter on his private Facebook Account. — Steve (@steviej0341) September 29, 2025

They got a rodeo clown fired because he wore a President Barack Obama mask.

Absolutely rich coming from the New York Times — Mattitude (@mattreedah) September 29, 2025

Good, the right is finally playing by the new rules — NotTheBurds (@OhNoTheBurds) September 29, 2025

Advertisement

Sending thoughts. — St Elizabeth Ann Seton 🙏🏼🇺🇸 (@VotingForTheMan) September 29, 2025

That's rough. But those are the rules that the left created. The right wanted everyone to be able to speak freely, but the left wasn't having it.



Maybe next time, stand up against the AOCs and the Ilhan Omars who stifle their political opponents. pic.twitter.com/OizwmFk7xI — Lex Talionis (@LexTalionis23) September 29, 2025

Ball State said in a statement that her Facebook post was "inconsistent with the distinctive position" of trust she held and that the post had "caused significant disruption to the University." They fired her, as is their right. Sure, the Times wants us to feel sad about the "turbocharged crackdown" on anyone who celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

We don't. They claimed they had no empathy for Kirk, so we have no empathy for them.

***