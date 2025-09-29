VIP
NYT Publishes Sob Story of Woman Who Lost Her Job Over a Post on Her Private Facebook Account

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on September 29, 2025

Back on September 13, NBC News posted a story about how educators across the country were "facing swift termination or potential discipline after sharing opinions on social media" about the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Yes, sharing opinions. Such as that "the aspiring Goebbels was interrupted by a bullet to the neck, which quickly cured him of 'high velocity lead deficiency' and shortly thereafter he became a good Nazi" … because the only good Nazi is, well, you know. Hell yes, get these psychos out of the classroom and away from our kids.

The New York Times has done a profile on one woman who lost her job over a Facebook post. You can tell this is one of those stories they really want you to sympathize with because they sent a photographer to get a glamor shot of the "victim."

Do you want to defend her, Anthony LaMesa?

Sabrina Tavernise reports from Muncie, Indiana:

Two days after Charlie Kirk was killed, Suzanne Swierc, an employee at Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., woke up to a cascade of missed calls, texts and voice mail messages from numbers she did not know.

“They were calling me all kinds of names, threatening my job,” Ms. Swierc said. “It was every awful curse word under the sun.”

“I immediately texted my supervisor, and I said, ‘I think I have a situation.’”

Ms. Swierc (pronounced swirtz) discovered that the barrage stemmed from something she had posted on Facebook the day before: “If you think Charlie Kirk was a wonderful person, we can’t be friends.” Her Facebook settings were private, but one of her followers must have taken a screen shot and sent it on without her knowledge.

Within hours, Libs of TikTok, a social media account known for transphobic content and smear campaigns against schools, hospitals and libraries, posted it publicly on its popular X account. Ms. Swierc got her first message 19 minutes later. Elon Musk posted about it. So did Rudy Giuliani. Indiana’s Attorney General, Todd Rokita, also mentioned it on X, calling her comments “vile,” and saying that they “should make people question someone’s ability to be in a leadership position.”

Dollars to donuts, that's not all she posted. And of course, Libs of TikTok is known for its "transphobic content and smear campaigns against schools, hospitals, and libraries."

Hey, look, the New York Times left a lot out of her post:

They got a rodeo clown fired because he wore a President Barack Obama mask.

Ball State said in a statement that her Facebook post was "inconsistent with the distinctive position" of trust she held and that the post had "caused significant disruption to the University." They fired her, as is their right. Sure, the Times wants us to feel sad about the "turbocharged crackdown" on anyone who celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

We don't. They claimed they had no empathy for Kirk, so we have no empathy for them.

***

