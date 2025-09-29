As a Black Woman, Rep. Ilhan Omar Tells Don Lemon Charlie Kirk Has 'No Legacy to Honor'

NYT Publishes Sob Story of Woman Who Lost Her Job Over a Post...
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on September 29, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Ilhan Omar must not think she's getting enough attention for her vile remarks about the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, so she's gone on The Don Lemon Show, which is watched only by conservatives hoping to pull clips like this one. President Trump called for her expulsion from Congress, while Rep. Nancy Mace introduced a resolution to strip Omar of all her committee assignments. Thanks to four Republicans with no spine, that resolution failed.

Omar has continued to trash Kirk, saying that he spread hate and should be left "in the dustbin of history." She refused to apologize for sharing a video that called him "Dr. Frankenstein" and said "his monster shot him through the neck." Kirk's massive memorial service in Glendale, Arizona, proved that he will not end up in the dustbin of history.

Lemon did a walk-and-talk interview with Omar, in which she tripled down on her hatred of Kirk and said that there was "no legacy to honor. It was a legacy "filled with bigotry, racism, and white supremacy."

We'd have liked Lemon to ask her if she agrees with Jimmy Kimmel and believes his assassin was a MAGA supporter. She might as well quadruple down.

She bullied Nancy Pelosi into turning a resolution condemning her antisemitic remarks into a condemnation of Islamophobia.

It's not like there are hundreds of hours of video disproving her claim. If Lemon weren't such a stooge, he should have asked her to elaborate. What did he say that made him a white supremacist?

***


 

Editor's Note: The media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about Charlie Kirk and conservatives.

