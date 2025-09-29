As a Black Woman, Rep. Ilhan Omar Tells Don Lemon Charlie Kirk Has 'No Legacy to Honor'

Rep. Ilhan Omar must not think she's getting enough attention for her vile remarks about the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, so she's gone on The Don Lemon Show, which is watched only by conservatives hoping to pull clips like this one. President Trump called for her expulsion from Congress, while Rep. Nancy Mace introduced a resolution to strip Omar of all her committee assignments. Thanks to four Republicans with no spine, that resolution failed.

Advertisement

Omar has continued to trash Kirk, saying that he spread hate and should be left "in the dustbin of history." She refused to apologize for sharing a video that called him "Dr. Frankenstein" and said "his monster shot him through the neck." Kirk's massive memorial service in Glendale, Arizona, proved that he will not end up in the dustbin of history.

Lemon did a walk-and-talk interview with Omar, in which she tripled down on her hatred of Kirk and said that there was "no legacy to honor. It was a legacy "filled with bigotry, racism, and white supremacy."

ILHAN OMAR: “It is a tragedy that Charlie Kirk was killed … but there is no legacy to honor. It was a legacy filled with bigotry, hatred and white supremacy … Nancy Mace, the President, these crazy people can do whatever they want to do but I am not going to be bullied.” 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AaNzMTbuWW — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) September 29, 2025

The second these people say "but" they are justifying his murder. She does so by completing lying about him. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 29, 2025

I'm actually surprised that logic and reason didn't globally collapse when those two were in the same vicinity for long enough to make the tape. — i8yurdog (@i8yurdog) September 29, 2025

We'd have liked Lemon to ask her if she agrees with Jimmy Kimmel and believes his assassin was a MAGA supporter. She might as well quadruple down.

Says a person who probably never listened to Charlie Kirk in her life, but who knows everything about bigotry and hatred, since she rarely opens her mouth without that filth spewing out. — Lucy Oliver (@piperbingley) September 29, 2025

Bullied? She should be sued into bankruptcy for defamation. — ZENNY (@zenny_bets) September 29, 2025

And of course no pushback from the 🥔 interviewing her. — La via guerre (@JB0ne1) September 29, 2025

Ask her for examples, Don. — Beekman (@BeekmanNoCo) September 29, 2025

What white supremacy? — Austin Sanders (@AustinSandersRE) September 29, 2025

I'm old enough to remember when we didn't have terrorists in Congress. Better days. — Another Jennifer (@jmac81547) September 29, 2025

But she can sure enough bully the rest of us — jen (@jennaluhoo) September 29, 2025

She bullied Nancy Pelosi into turning a resolution condemning her antisemitic remarks into a condemnation of Islamophobia.

She is such a horrible person. — Alpha Liger (@AlphaLiger) September 29, 2025

Ilhan Omar is a bigot. That will be her legacy. — Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) September 29, 2025

Advertisement

Deport her. She is a stain on the US. — Maggiesmom (@maggiemooch) September 29, 2025

It’s anger inducing to watch so many people completely lie about Charlie Kirk with so much confidence.



Reality is completely erased in the modern world. — Dark Zuckerberg (@NymphoForInfo) September 29, 2025

It's not like there are hundreds of hours of video disproving her claim. If Lemon weren't such a stooge, he should have asked her to elaborate. What did he say that made him a white supremacist?

***





Editor's Note: The media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about Charlie Kirk and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.