President Trump Calls for Ilhan Omar's Expulsion: Sparks Fly Over Controversial Congresswoman

Apparently, President Trump is not impressed with Ilhan Omar. It made for some hilarity for us all.

🚨 JUST IN: While aboard Air Force One, President Trump calls for Ilhan Omar to be EXPELLED from Congress after she glorified Charlie Kirk’s kiIIing



“She’s from SOMALIA! These people come from a place with NOTHING, and then they tell us how to run our country”



EXPEL AND DEPORT! pic.twitter.com/ahLOjZqg5V — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 18, 2025

Is someone keeping her from going back to Somalia since she loves it so much? Even Charlie Kirk thought she was awful long long ago. He was right about everything.

Congress should investigate Ilhan Omar's immigration fraud! pic.twitter.com/6BlpqOKtWE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 20, 2025

It is really a shame that it goes to President Trump to make this clear. What is wrong with the people that elected her, surely they would what her to resign. https://t.co/NK2m4CLQfD — 4FreedomNLiberty (@4_freedom26494) September 20, 2025

They are other people who think just like her. They also hate the American way of life.

why cant we get him in the UK https://t.co/jcmKWmc7uB — lucy (@LucyThompsonXO1) September 20, 2025

We're not lending him out. We need him in America too bad.

This is my President. Please find out if she falsified her immigration documents and whether or not she married her brother to get him into the country https://t.co/vqtE2co3YT — Proud to be an American (@NavyFlyBoyUSA) September 20, 2025

She's literally on record pledging allegiance to Somalia, folks. We called that 'treason' back when Benedict Arnold did it.



By saying those words out loud, she violated her oath of office. Expelling her from Congress is a matter of national security. pic.twitter.com/yXowgLKdnK — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) September 18, 2025

She clearly cares more about Somalia than America and should not be an elected official in America.

I remember that she refused to condemn actual Islamist TERR0RISTS. Many of these “moderate” Muslims are just quiet jihadists. — Naomi Seibt (@SeibtNaomi) September 18, 2025

That's not surprising.

Real scenario pic.twitter.com/SoLKANMyFj — NO CONTEXT VIDEOS (@Viralvid_89) September 18, 2025

They should both be gone.

Somali citizens haven't been allowed to vote for their president since 1969. I refuse to be lectured by a Muslim who doesn't belong in the US Congress representing American citizens in the first place. pic.twitter.com/vAnvFrIwDZ — Angel'sDemons 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@Angel_H_70) September 19, 2025

Maybe Ilhan should go back to her home country and help them fight for the rights she enjoys in America.

