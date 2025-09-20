AOC Doubles Down on Claim the Civil Rights Act Gave Blacks the Right...
President Trump Calls for Ilhan Omar's Expulsion: Sparks Fly Over Controversial Congresswoman

justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on September 20, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Apparently, President Trump is not impressed with Ilhan Omar. It made for some hilarity for us all. 

Is someone keeping her from going back to Somalia since she loves it so much? Even Charlie Kirk thought she was awful long long ago. He was right about everything. 

They are other people who think just like her. They also hate the American way of life. 

We're not lending him out. We need him in America too bad. 

She clearly cares more about Somalia than America and should not be an elected official in America. 

That's not surprising. 

They should both be gone. 

Maybe Ilhan should go back to her home country and help them fight for the rights she enjoys in America. 

Tags:

CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP ILHAN OMAR ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

