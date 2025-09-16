Ilhan Omar's Assassination Jest Backfires: GOP Eyes Committee Ousting for Millionaire Congresswoman

Speaking of people facing consequences for their lies, Ilhan Omar could possibly lose her committee assignments in the House tomorrow.
🚨 BREAKING: A resolution was just filed to kick Somali Rep. Ilhan Omar off of her committee assignments after she mocked Charlie Kirk's assassination. Every Republican better vote for this. We're watching. pic.twitter.com/78Bk8NFC1y— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 15, 2025
Free speech isn't free from consequences. Tomorrow, we are filing a PRIVILEGED motion to censure Ilhan Omar and remove her from her committees. This will force a vote.— Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) September 16, 2025
Half measures are not enough any more.
Ilhan Omar is not compatible with our American values. She has no… pic.twitter.com/SwTe0sML5b
She hates a country that took in her family, allowed her to ascend to an elected office that pays six figures, and now she has become a millionaire. What a world!
She shouldn't be in congress. https://t.co/C75NozeDJD— ApocryphaPathos (@vestamons) September 15, 2025
It's a disgrace.
Here it is. Get it passed, @SpeakerJohnson. pic.twitter.com/pFfapLwbq1— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 15, 2025
Get it passed like yesterday.
If it doesn’t happen, I’ve lost hope in the GOP. No way this absolute POS should be on any committee.😡😡😡 https://t.co/zKMQf4r7v0— howboutNO (@FoxFullmer) September 15, 2025
This should be her minimal punishment.
They need to be removed/impeached. https://t.co/CkVXsjWQal— Dale songer (@Nelsonman1956) September 15, 2025
Make it faster! https://t.co/YCVAKu5r2m— Nancy (@QCEagle60) September 15, 2025
@HouseGOP her comments were unacceptable. Grow a spine. https://t.co/5iBPJIOD3Y— Cheryl Marchand (@cmarchandtx) September 15, 2025
Hopefully, they will do the right thing.
Expel, de-naturalize & deport.— KeithH (@kch50014) September 15, 2025
If only! We'll have to settle for for losing committee assignments, but at least, it's something.
I don’t know if the second step should be investigating how she became a millionaire so quickly, or just deporting her and being done with it.— Kferr (@ItsKferr) September 15, 2025
How about both?
the hate speech has to stop - cheering for an execution is just sick and no one in our government should do anything of the sort!— Rebecca 🇺🇸 🦅 (@watergypsy_) September 15, 2025
That’s a great start. Deport her next.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 15, 2025
Baby steps.
I say take it a step further and take a vote to expel her from the House, probably won’t pass the 2/3’s needed but at least the people will know where their Congressmen and women stand.— HopeIsAGoodThing (@ThisBudsForYou7) September 15, 2025
If she loves Somalia so much why doesn’t she go back— BBM (@BadBackMatt) September 15, 2025
She would never have become a millionaire in Somalia, that's why.
It's all about whether the GOP has the support to pass this. Massie and Bacon may be NO's, but if the votes aren't there, it won't be brought to the floor. Only requires a simple majority in the House.— Glory Bee (@HibdonAnn) September 15, 2025
Let's hope they can be united just this once for a few minutes. Fingers crossed.
