Ilhan Omar's Assassination Jest Backfires: GOP Eyes Committee Ousting for Millionaire Congresswoman

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on September 16, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Speaking of people facing consequences for their lies, Ilhan Omar could possibly lose her committee assignments in the House tomorrow. 

Advertisement

She hates a country that took in her family, allowed her to ascend to an elected office that pays six figures, and now she has become a millionaire. What a world!

It's a disgrace.

Get it passed like yesterday. 

This should be her minimal punishment. 

Advertisement

Hopefully, they will do the right thing.

If only! We'll have to settle for for losing committee assignments, but at least, it's something. 

How about both?

Baby steps. 

Advertisement

She would never have become a millionaire in Somalia, that's why. 

Let's hope they can be united just this once for a few minutes. Fingers crossed.

