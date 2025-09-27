Trump Sending Troops to Portland to Protect ICE Facilities That Are 'Under Siege'

As we reported on Thursday, Nancy Larson, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, made it clear that his intention in shooting at the ICE facility in Dallas was to "maximize lethality specifically against ICE personnel" and give ICE "real terror" of being gunned down.

President Donald Trump has announced that he's sending troops to the ICE facility in Portland, Oregon, which is the home of Rose City Antifa, which doesn't really exist as an organization and is really "just an idea."

Trump says he's sending troops to Portland to protect ICE facilities he claims are "under siege" by Antifa and "other domestic terrorists"https://t.co/Tz7P2zUGEM — CNN (@CNN) September 27, 2025

Claims. Just because you ignore it doesn't mean it doesn't exist. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) September 27, 2025

“He claims”



You don’t hate these people enough — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 27, 2025

CNN reports:

“At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists. I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary,” Trump wrote in a social media post. The White House did not provide additional comment when reached by CNN for clarification on what the president meant by “full force” and which troops would be sent to the city. Shortly after Trump’s post, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said the Trump administration is investigating the “highly organized” nature of protests in certain American cities, claiming that some are being paid and funded.

CNN could really cut back on the scare quotes. ICE facilities are under siege, and the protests are highly organized and funded.

I voted for this. — Stevenson 🇺🇸 (@Stevenson1776oo) September 27, 2025

Claims? It's all over the internet and they have been terrorizing Portland for years. Take off those blinders, CNN — Porterhouse (@Porterhous90889) September 27, 2025

🚨 MASSIVE: Antifa's time is up. US troops are now being deployed by President Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to use "FULL FORCE" on Antifa if needed.



Left-wing terrorists are about to be in for a rude awakening. The siege is coming to an end. pic.twitter.com/1SkcLA7bOM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 27, 2025

That video is from Portland in June.

Good development. I've been watching the violence for quite a while now. Antifa is a scourge and must be contained. — Kim Hendrix (@kimdhendrix) September 27, 2025

Good idea.



Portland is a hot bed of extreme radical left activity, and we've recently seen how predisposed the extreme radical left is to violence.



ICE is just enforcing the laws passed by the US Congress. — 🇺🇸InDefenseOfFreedom🇺🇸 (@IDofFreedom) September 27, 2025

Sorry your friends are all getting arrested — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) September 27, 2025

Portland's representative in Congress, Rep. Maxine Dexter, rolled out of bed and put together a video saying that her home was unified in peace as well as protest.

Authoritarians rely on fear to divide us. Portland will not give them that. We won't be intimidated. We have prepared for this moment since Trump took office & we will meet it with every tool available: litigation, legislation & peaceful public pressure. Stay safe, stay peaceful… pic.twitter.com/AierSC85th — Congresswoman Maxine Dexter (@RepDexterOR) September 27, 2025

Your policies have destroyed Portland, you had your chance and failed greatly, now step aside — K Madsen (@idahoconserv) September 27, 2025

I don't think they're hearing the stay peaceful part of your message — Dawn J 🇺🇲 (@dawnCJ100) September 27, 2025

One tool you overlooked: cooperation. Try it. — Stephen Bivens (@bivensstephen) September 27, 2025

Portland is effectively the international capitol of Antifa. You have allowed terrorists to build a powerful base of operations in your state. Your governance and institutions, especially your universities are responsible. After Antifa is eliminated, much more should be done. — Kevin Bass PhD MS (@kevinnbass) September 27, 2025

If you did your job, there would be no need. — Toni Gering (@ToniGering) September 27, 2025

How about spending a 10th of that energy on arresting the ANTIFA terror cells — John S McDaniel II 🇺🇸 🦌 🦫 (@JohnSMcDaniel2) September 27, 2025

Why don't you tell all of those antifa members to stop destroying your city? — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) September 27, 2025

One way or the other, the days of liberals getting their way through violence and breaking the law are going to end. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 27, 2025

The good congresswoman could call for Antifa to stand down so the "protests" (i.e., riots) would be peaceful.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

