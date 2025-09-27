Trump Sending Troops to Portland to Protect ICE Facilities That Are 'Under Siege'

Eric Swalwell Wants to Fight You to Defend Left-Wing Violence
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on September 27, 2025
AP Photo/Noah Berger

As we reported on Thursday, Nancy Larson, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, made it clear that his intention in shooting at the ICE facility in Dallas was to "maximize lethality specifically against ICE personnel" and give ICE "real terror" of being gunned down.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump has announced that he's sending troops to the ICE facility in Portland, Oregon, which is the home of Rose City Antifa, which doesn't really exist as an organization and is really "just an idea."

CNN reports:

“At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists. I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

The White House did not provide additional comment when reached by CNN for clarification on what the president meant by “full force” and which troops would be sent to the city.

Shortly after Trump’s post, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said the Trump administration is investigating the “highly organized” nature of protests in certain American cities, claiming that some are being paid and funded.

CNN could really cut back on the scare quotes. ICE facilities are under siege, and the protests are highly organized and funded.

That video is from Portland in June.

Portland's representative in Congress, Rep. Maxine Dexter, rolled out of bed and put together a video saying that her home was unified in peace as well as protest.

The good congresswoman could call for Antifa to stand down so the "protests" (i.e., riots) would be peaceful.

***

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Advertisement

Advertisement

