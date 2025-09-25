Dallas ICE Shooter 'Intended to Maximize Lethality Specifically Against ICE Personnel'

Vox's Beauchamp Spins Charlie Kirk's Murder as Right's 'George Floyd Moment'—Minus Riots,...
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on September 25, 2025
meme

FBI Director Kash Patel gave an update on Thursday on the shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas that ironically left two illegal aliens dead and a third injured. The assailant then shot himself.

Advertisement

Some liberals have tried, as they did with Charlie Kirk's assassination, to classify the shooter as a MAGA conservative trying to kill illegal immigrants … or maybe just shooting celebratory gunfire at ICE. They scoffed at the idea that the bullet casings had "anti-ICE" messages scrawled on them.

There was an update on Thursday from Nancy Larson, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, that made it very clear this was an unhinged leftist trying to kill ICE agents.

The post continues:

-Hoped his actions would give ICE "real terror" of being gunned down

-Hoped his actions would terrorize agents and interfere with their work

-Called immigration enforcement "human trafficking"

-Expressed hatred for the federal government

Democrats and the fake news media wanted to DENY the truth.

The shooter was a FAR-LEFT, ANTI-ICE TERRORIST.

Yeah, the evidence is making it pretty clear that this wasn't an attack on illegal aliens.

It will certainly never occur to them that calling ICE "the Gestapo" and Nazis endlessly might have driven someone to do this.

Advertisement

An honest conversation … not the kind of conversations they've been having around the table on CNN. 

Our own Warren Squire is working on a piece about CNN's Wolf Blitzer, still not convinced if the shooter intended to kill ICE agents or detainees.

***

