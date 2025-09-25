Dallas ICE Shooter 'Intended to Maximize Lethality Specifically Against ICE Personnel'

FBI Director Kash Patel gave an update on Thursday on the shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas that ironically left two illegal aliens dead and a third injured. The assailant then shot himself.

Some liberals have tried, as they did with Charlie Kirk's assassination, to classify the shooter as a MAGA conservative trying to kill illegal immigrants … or maybe just shooting celebratory gunfire at ICE. They scoffed at the idea that the bullet casings had "anti-ICE" messages scrawled on them.

There was an update on Thursday from Nancy Larson, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, that made it very clear this was an unhinged leftist trying to kill ICE agents.

BREAKING: New details emerge on the suspected ICE shooter Joshua Jahn



-Notes on a game plan of attack against ICE

-Called ICE "People showing up to collect a dirty paycheck"

-Intended to maximize lethality specifically against ICE personnel

-Hoped his actions would give ICE… pic.twitter.com/vVAowLR2IR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 25, 2025

The post continues:

-Hoped his actions would give ICE "real terror" of being gunned down -Hoped his actions would terrorize agents and interfere with their work -Called immigration enforcement "human trafficking" -Expressed hatred for the federal government Democrats and the fake news media wanted to DENY the truth. The shooter was a FAR-LEFT, ANTI-ICE TERRORIST.

Yeah, the evidence is making it pretty clear that this wasn't an attack on illegal aliens.

"He appears to be MAGA" pic.twitter.com/OifZwltiPo — Josh Boehm (@BaronBoehm) September 25, 2025

MSNBC is still trying to claim that they may never know the motive 🙄



You'd think they'd come up with a new line at some point. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) September 25, 2025

I wonder how the liberals will spin this one… — Divergent Squirrel (@fakedivergents) September 25, 2025

It will certainly never occur to them that calling ICE "the Gestapo" and Nazis endlessly might have driven someone to do this.

All of this evidence means nothing to the Left. They’ll still say he’s MAGA.



Or, they’ll say he was justified. They’re deranged and delusional to infinity. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 25, 2025

It's sad and pathetic watching the left trying to distance themselves from the kooks they have created. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) September 25, 2025

But but he is Mega MAGA and no motive know yet. Also this is Trump’s fault. He needs to turn down the rhetoric. He said he hates his enemies. — Stryder McGee (@StryderMcgee) September 25, 2025

This is how unhinged the radical left is. It's time to have a conversation. — Thomad Lund🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) September 25, 2025

An honest conversation … not the kind of conversations they've been having around the table on CNN.

Despite these facts, who thinks the leftist news media will ignore these most recent disclosures and continue to state the motive is "unclear"? — Bob (@Bob561465019621) September 25, 2025

Our own Warren Squire is working on a piece about CNN's Wolf Blitzer, still not convinced if the shooter intended to kill ICE agents or detainees.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.