Karoline Leavitt Goes Nuclear on CNN Over What Investigation of Dallas ICE Facility Shooter Revealed

Doug P. | 2:20 PM on September 25, 2025
Screenshot via The White House

This morning, FBI Director Kash Patel shared what has been learned so far about the ICE facility shooter in Dallas, Texas. The Democrats and much of the media have been either trying to claim the gunman was on the Right or that he was apolitical and a motive is unknown.

That's not where the facts lead: 

Here's the full post from Patel:

@FBIDallas and FBI HQ have been working 24/7 to seize devices, exploit data, and process writings obtained on location and in the subject's person/residence/bedroom. This @FBI is committed to providing timely updates, as promised: 

- The perp downloaded a document titled "Dallas County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management" containing a list of DHS facilities. 

- He conducted multiple searches of ballistics and the "Charlie Kirk Shot Video" between 9/23-9/24. -Between 8/19-8/24, he searched apps that tracked the presence of ICE agents. 

- One of the handwritten notes recovered read, "Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, 'is there a sniper with AP rounds on that roof?" 

- Further accumulated evidence to this point indicates a high degree of pre-attack planning.  

The FBI will provide further updates when able.

Back at the end of June we mentioned that CNN did a story about the anti-ICE app Patel wrote about in the above post. 

Today White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed CNN for promoting it: 

This is the second part of that post if you can't see it all above:

The liberal media is complicit in the increased threats and violence against ICE.  

We see it every day — they are quick to write a fake story portraying ICE in a negative light, often omitting the real facts of these cases, and they hardly ever write about the vicious criminals that ICE is arresting every day to make our country safer.

Yep, we do at least a story a week -- sometimes more -- about how the MSM framed an ICE-related story vs. what the actual facts are, and it's disgusting. 

Instead they're incredibly irresponsible and seem to actually be proud of it, all while laughably referring to themselves as "journalists" instead of activists. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running cover for Democrats (while apparently assisting anti-ICE crazies the Dems have indoctrinated). 

