Stephen Miller Asks Why Governor Newsom Press Office Account Called Him a Fascist

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on September 27, 2025
AP Photo/John Locher

The last time we reported on the troll account Governor Newsom Press Office, it was because the Secret Service was looking into a post that looked like a threat to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. "Kristi Noem is going to have a bad day today. You’re welcome, America," wasn't the smartest or classiest thing to post so soon after Charlie Kirk's assassination.

In August, we were introduced to Camille Zapata, the "genius" behind Newsom’s social media posts. She and her team of three nerds thought they'd lower the temperature by declaring Stephen Miller a fascist.

Miller himself asked what the point of the post was.

For such a "clever" account, they sure find ways to make threats and stir up violence. They screamed that Libs of TikTok was committing "stochastic terrorism" by reposting unedited videos that a hospital had posted to its own website, but we don't hear them complaining about stochastic terrorism now.

***

