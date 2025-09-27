Stephen Miller Asks Why Governor Newsom Press Office Account Called Him a Fascist

The last time we reported on the troll account Governor Newsom Press Office, it was because the Secret Service was looking into a post that looked like a threat to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. "Kristi Noem is going to have a bad day today. You’re welcome, America," wasn't the smartest or classiest thing to post so soon after Charlie Kirk's assassination.

In August, we were introduced to Camille Zapata, the "genius" behind Newsom’s social media posts. She and her team of three nerds thought they'd lower the temperature by declaring Stephen Miller a fascist.

STEPHEN MILLER IS A FASCIST! — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 27, 2025

Democrat governor signaling to his shock troops that there is a hit ordered on Stephen Miller https://t.co/7IvWTQuiQo — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) September 27, 2025

We can lecture them all we want about the true definition of fascism, but to them it just means “legitimate target of violence.” — Wade Stotts (@wadestotts) September 27, 2025

It is absolutely vital for the right to understand that we passed the talking part years ago, and what we're seeing is the left tail of a bell curve of leftist political violence. — Bill Whorton doesn’t think you’re here to hunt (@WilliamWhorton9) September 27, 2025

It's time to make them choke on that "stochastic terrorism" pie — J.R.E. Haliburt (@JREHaliburt) September 27, 2025

Stochastic terrorism and leaderless revolution — Jax✝️🇺🇸 (@Jax9799) September 27, 2025

“Why don’t you turn down the heat you fascist?!” — Woden The Wanderer (@WodenWanderer) September 27, 2025

I can’t believe this is real. They will never stop. — Maria Tierney (@ModerateMinded) September 27, 2025

Miller himself asked what the point of the post was.

Why do you think they posted this? https://t.co/crtyfyXn40 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 27, 2025

Because Gavin Newsom has a script ready for his campaign for President and no amount of political violence will get him to go off script. It includes calling people fascists and authoritarians while avoiding any mention of his job performance as Governor.pic.twitter.com/4dhjA1QHQm — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 27, 2025

It's literally the same thing as saying, "I need one of you to murder Stephen Miller." — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 27, 2025

They want violence directed at you I’m afraid.



Please stay safe. — Czech One Two (@corrcomm) September 27, 2025

This isn’t just name-calling — it’s painting a target on your back.



They know exactly what they’re doing. — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) September 27, 2025

To encourage one of his deranged followers to try and assassinate you? — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) September 27, 2025

Maybe it was their attempt at that “toning down the rhetoric” they're always going on about. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) September 27, 2025

To paint a target on your back.



This kind of rhetoric should come with legal ramifications. — Dissident West (@dissidentwest) September 27, 2025

For such a "clever" account, they sure find ways to make threats and stir up violence. They screamed that Libs of TikTok was committing "stochastic terrorism" by reposting unedited videos that a hospital had posted to its own website, but we don't hear them complaining about stochastic terrorism now.

