Hillary Clinton Says We Need to Stop Demonizing Everyone Except White Christian Men

As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, Hillary Clinton was a guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," where she said that we — especially the Right, who "want to dominate, have their point of view" —have to stop demonizing each other and pointing fingers … after which she immediately suggested that people like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were trying to write slavery out of the public school curriculum.

Speaking of demonizing people, Clinton also called out those who want to turn the clock back to a world "dominated by, let's say it, white men, of a certain persuasion, a certain religion." That's a world that never was, and trying to return to it is doing such damage.

But don't demonize each other, OK?

🚨 NEW: Hillary Clinton WARNS against the rise of Christianity, says white Christian men are causing "such damage" to the United States



"The idea you could turn the clock back and try to recreate a world that never was, dominated by - let's say it! White men of a certain… pic.twitter.com/4WuEegZdRR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 24, 2025

… persuasion, certain religion, certain ideology, it's just doing SUCH DAMAGE to what we should be aiming for!"

Excuse me?? This is straight-up bigotry! — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) September 24, 2025

Blaming white Christian men is divisive and lazy. Focus on real leadership instead of scapegoating. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican45) September 24, 2025

Hillary Clinton thinks the real threat to America isn’t China, fentanyl, or open borders — it’s white Christian dads who mow their lawns and go to church on Sunday. — PitaLeaks (@pitaleaks) September 24, 2025

I’d argue that as society has moved further from Christianity we’ve gotten worse, not better.



The path we are on isn’t working. — Jasmine Keith (@Jasmine_Keith1) September 24, 2025

What makes us special is we were the first country to acknowledge the rights of the individual. Everyone else had put limits on the people. We put limits on the government. That is what we need to go back to. — Ed Kalski (@EKalski78299) September 24, 2025

(a) she looks horrible, like a bad science experiment gone wrong and (b) her rhetoric is so offensive to our Christian-based culture, trying to just sweep the majority under the rug as if we're the fringe... no Killary, YOU are the fringe... — Troy A. Broussard (@TroyB1919) September 24, 2025

"A world that never was." Sorry, toots, it was and it will be again. — Mary Ann Evans (@MaryAnn90131388) September 24, 2025

We've had a glimpse of what Clinton thinks we should be aiming for, and we reject it wholeheartedly.

I’m a white Catholic man. I go to church, work as a pediatrician, love my wife, my dog and my country. Thanks for demonizing me and anyone like me. — Shakafever (@AlexMaterna) September 24, 2025

White men of a certain religion got us to this point … which is a compliment, by the way. You're welcome.

