Mob Rule & Mask Mandates: Exposing the Left’s Lunacy

Hillary Clinton Says We Need to Stop Demonizing Everyone Except White Christian Men

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on September 25, 2025
MSNBC

As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, Hillary Clinton was a guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," where she said that we — especially the Right, who "want to dominate, have their point of view" —have to stop demonizing each other and pointing fingers … after which she immediately suggested that people like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were trying to write slavery out of the public school curriculum.

Speaking of demonizing people, Clinton also called out those who want to turn the clock back to a world "dominated by, let's say it, white men, of a certain persuasion, a certain religion." That's a world that never was, and trying to return to it is doing such damage.

But don't demonize each other, OK?

The post continues:

… persuasion, certain religion, certain ideology, it's just doing SUCH DAMAGE to what we should be aiming for!"

We've had a glimpse of what Clinton thinks we should be aiming for, and we reject it wholeheartedly.

White men of a certain religion got us to this point … which is a compliment, by the way. You're welcome.

***

