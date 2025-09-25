Conservative Columnist Calls Pete Hegseth's All-Hands Meeting 'Bizarre and Disturbing'
Man Charged With Terroristic Threats Against University's Charlie Kirk Vigil
Vox's Beauchamp Spins Charlie Kirk's Murder as Right's 'George Floyd Moment'—Minus Riots,...
Dallas ICE Shooter 'Intended to Maximize Lethality Specifically Against ICE Personnel'
TX Town in Turmoil: Baseball Coach Shot During Prayer, Suspects' 'Target Practice' Claim...
Jonathan Turley Torpedoes Bill and Hillary Clinton's Hypocritical Pearl Clutching About Fr...
University Calls This Its Students Conducting Themselves ‘In a Professional and Respectful...
Mob Rule & Mask Mandates: Exposing the Left’s Lunacy
Sulaiman Ahmed’s Gaza Riddle: Open-Air Prison or Paradise Before Israel’s Just Retaliation
VIP
Civil Rights Crisis in Dearborn: Mayor's 'Preference for Islam' Sparks Demands for Equal...
Microsoft’s Blockade: Crippling Israel’s Ability to Protect Civilians from Hamas
WaPo Says SecDef Pete Hegseth Calling a Meeting With Hundreds of Generals and...
Jessica Tarlov Tries Spinning What Trump Said to Prove the Govt. DID Pressure...
It's About Damn TIME! Glenn Beck Has Just 3 Little Words for George...

Atlantic Staffer: Trump, Not Newsom, Is the 'Primary Fuel' for Rumors of No Election in 2028

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on September 25, 2025

As Twitchy reported last month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who seems to be campaigning to run against President Donald Trump in 2028, told an audience at a POLITICO event, "I am absolutely convinced there won't be an election in 2028." Absolutely convinced!

Advertisement

Newsom was a guest on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" on Tuesday night (a Democratic politician as a guest? Wow!) and reiterated his claim that "I fear we will not have an election in 2028 unless we wake up." He fears? What happened to absolutely convinced?

Garry Kasparov, Vladimir Putin's adversary and world chess champion, apparently has a podcast called "Autocracy in America," and he sees Trump following Putin's playbook. "It's not hysteria or fear-mongering," he insists.

Recommended

TX Town in Turmoil: Baseball Coach Shot During Prayer, Suspects' 'Target Practice' Claim Sparks Outrage
justmindy
Advertisement

Not only that, Atlantic staff writer Conor Friedersdorf noted that Trump actually keeps a red "Trump 2028" cap in the Oval Office.

Actually, you can display a Trump 2028 hat in the White House, because it's a joke.

January 6! Drink!

Advertisement

Good point. He'd have a crown on display instead. He'd probably wear it around, too.

Advertisement

Friedersdorf has to know the hat is a gag. Anyone who considers it "primary fuel" of the conspiracy theory that there won't be an election in 2028 needs to calm down.

***

 

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

TX Town in Turmoil: Baseball Coach Shot During Prayer, Suspects' 'Target Practice' Claim Sparks Outrage
justmindy
It's About Damn TIME! Glenn Beck Has Just 3 Little Words for George Soros and They Should TERRIFY Him
Sam J.
Conservative Columnist Calls Pete Hegseth's All-Hands Meeting 'Bizarre and Disturbing'
Brett T.
Man Charged With Terroristic Threats Against University's Charlie Kirk Vigil
Brett T.
University Calls This Its Students Conducting Themselves ‘In a Professional and Respectful Manner’
Brett T.
Jonathan Turley Torpedoes Bill and Hillary Clinton's Hypocritical Pearl Clutching About Free Speech
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

TX Town in Turmoil: Baseball Coach Shot During Prayer, Suspects' 'Target Practice' Claim Sparks Outrage justmindy
Advertisement