Vance Torches Obama Bro Favreau in ICE Shooting Clash, Slaps Him with a...
John Brown Gun Club Recruits on Campus Saying It's the Only Group That...
Brian Stelter Claims Jimmy Kimmel ‘Is at the Peak of His Powers’ Right...
CNN's Kimmel Viewership Analysis 'Said the Quiet Part Out Loud and Didn't Even...
Ilhan Omar Calls to Abolish ICE After NBC News Story About ICE Using...
Kid Ditches School for Epic VP Vance Selfie—Talk About a History Lesson
VIP
This Is RICH! Proven Liars on the Left Now Tell People They Can't...
WATCH: James Comey to Be Indicted Says ... MSNBC? And CNN?
'I Am Furious': Ben Affleck’s Daughter Demands Mask Mandates During UN Speech
Google Busted + Dallas Shooting: America in Crisis
Wajahat Ali's Clueless Crash: White Shooter Isn't Leftist, Spins Lies, Gets X's Savage...
Joy Reid Explains How JD Vance Got Into Yale Through Affirmative Action; Vance...
Jonathan Turley Has Breaking News for Adam Schiff About the FBI's John Bolton...
'Wait for It!' WH Unveils Presidential Walk of Fame (Pay Close Attention to...

‘This Is Vile’: DHS Tells the AP to Stop With the Pro-Criminal Propaganda

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on September 24, 2025
Meme

One thing the Department of Homeland Security social media team excels at is calling out the mainstream media, such as on Tuesday, when NBC News reported that ICE agents were holding a 5-year-old autistic girl as "bait" to pressure her illegal immigrant father to turn himself in:

Advertisement

The DHS account was at it again on Wednesday with an AP headline that left it vague whether the ICE officer said the illegal alien's fatal injuries were "not major," or whether the ICE agent said his injuries were not major. See for yourself:

According to ABC7 Chicago:

The Department of Homeland Security said the shooting unfolded on the morning of Sept. 12 when the man they were targeting in a traffic stop drove his car toward officers, hitting one of them.

The bodycam video, obtained from the Franklin Park Police Department through the Freedom of Information Act, shows police officers speaking with witnesses and ICE agents moments after the deadly shooting. And the ICE officer, who shot the man after being hit, described his own injuries as "nothing major."

The shooting happened after, federal authorities say, [Silverio} Villegas-Gonzalez tried to escape arrest by driving away. They say during that alleged escape, "One of the ICE officers was hit by the car and dragged a significant distance. Fearing for his own life, the officer fired his weapon."

DHS said the ICE officer suffered severe injuries and was stabilized at the hospital before being released.

The bodycam video shows how that federal agent, seen with a torn pants leg, described his injuries to responding officers on scene.

"I got dragged a little bit," he says. "Uh, just a left knee injury, and some lacerations. Nothing major."

Recommended

Vance Torches Obama Bro Favreau in ICE Shooting Clash, Slaps Him with a Hilarious New Spicy Moniker
justmindy
Advertisement

And that's what the AP took from the story for its headline.

So the headline makes it sound like the ICE agent said an illegal alien's injuries were "nothing major" after he shot and killed him. It's not that difficult to write a headline, AP. "Illegal Alien Shot and Killed After Dragging ICE Agent With His Car."

Advertisement

***

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Vance Torches Obama Bro Favreau in ICE Shooting Clash, Slaps Him with a Hilarious New Spicy Moniker
justmindy
CNN's Kimmel Viewership Analysis 'Said the Quiet Part Out Loud and Didn't Even Notice!'
Doug P.
Jonathan Turley Has Breaking News for Adam Schiff About the FBI's John Bolton Raid
Doug P.
John Brown Gun Club Recruits on Campus Saying It's the Only Group That Celebrates When Nazis Die
Brett T.
Kid Ditches School for Epic VP Vance Selfie—Talk About a History Lesson
justmindy
'I Am Furious': Ben Affleck’s Daughter Demands Mask Mandates During UN Speech
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Vance Torches Obama Bro Favreau in ICE Shooting Clash, Slaps Him with a Hilarious New Spicy Moniker justmindy
Advertisement