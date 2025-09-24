‘This Is Vile’: DHS Tells the AP to Stop With the Pro-Criminal Propaganda

One thing the Department of Homeland Security social media team excels at is calling out the mainstream media, such as on Tuesday, when NBC News reported that ICE agents were holding a 5-year-old autistic girl as "bait" to pressure her illegal immigrant father to turn himself in:

.@NBCNews — these smears are SICK.



Our ICE agents NEVER used a 5-year-old girl as ‘bait.’



The criminal illegal alien target of the operation—with previous arrests for domestic abuse, strangulation, and vandalizing property—ABANDONED HIS OWN CHILD in a car.



Edwards Hip Mejia, a… pic.twitter.com/p0Bedk5p6Q — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 23, 2025

The DHS account was at it again on Wednesday with an AP headline that left it vague whether the ICE officer said the illegal alien's fatal injuries were "not major," or whether the ICE agent said his injuries were not major. See for yourself:

This is truly vile, @AP.



Why would you minimize the fact that one of our brave @ICEgov law enforcement officers was dragged by the car by a criminal illegal alien, even as assaults on @ICEgov officers have increased by 1000%.



Stop writing pro-criminal propaganda. It’s pathetic. pic.twitter.com/J4o6kIhDX3 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 24, 2025

According to ABC7 Chicago:

The Department of Homeland Security said the shooting unfolded on the morning of Sept. 12 when the man they were targeting in a traffic stop drove his car toward officers, hitting one of them. The bodycam video, obtained from the Franklin Park Police Department through the Freedom of Information Act, shows police officers speaking with witnesses and ICE agents moments after the deadly shooting. And the ICE officer, who shot the man after being hit, described his own injuries as "nothing major." … The shooting happened after, federal authorities say, [Silverio} Villegas-Gonzalez tried to escape arrest by driving away. They say during that alleged escape, "One of the ICE officers was hit by the car and dragged a significant distance. Fearing for his own life, the officer fired his weapon." DHS said the ICE officer suffered severe injuries and was stabilized at the hospital before being released. The bodycam video shows how that federal agent, seen with a torn pants leg, described his injuries to responding officers on scene. "I got dragged a little bit," he says. "Uh, just a left knee injury, and some lacerations. Nothing major."

And that's what the AP took from the story for its headline.

This is another version of the media's "mostly peaceful" hoax. — 𝐉𝐂 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐯𝐚 (@VascoDG2) September 24, 2025

It's seditious and deliberate, not pathetic. @BrendanCarrFCC needs to work with @POTUS on restoring Smith Mundt. And prosecute those trying to covertly overthrow our government by peddling such lies. — Theo West (@theointhewest) September 24, 2025

This pathetic propaganda from @AP is why the Dallas ICE center has just been shot at. How much further does the left want to sink? — Lillian Smith (@lilysm1965) September 24, 2025

Why does the media protect criminals? It just does not make sense. — Raymond Henson (@RayhensonRE) September 24, 2025

People get killed, for this post — Juan Eduardo Ramirez 🇺🇲🇻🇪🇮🇱 (@mbravo2471) September 24, 2025

Evil propaganda from the AP. — Stevenson 🇺🇸 (@BannedbyBiden) September 24, 2025

For me they're encouraging terrorism.

We saw how this kind of propaganda ended for Charlie Kirk, and they're doubling down. — Chef Pastaio (@ChefPastaio) September 24, 2025

So the headline makes it sound like the ICE agent said an illegal alien's injuries were "nothing major" after he shot and killed him. It's not that difficult to write a headline, AP. "Illegal Alien Shot and Killed After Dragging ICE Agent With His Car."

