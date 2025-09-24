Left on Left ACTION! Kamala Harris' Book Tour Got Off to an AWKWARD...
MAZE: Jen Psaki Calls Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension 'A Pretty Watershed Moment' and a 'Democracy Story'

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on September 24, 2025
ImgFlip

Checking the archives, Twitchy has published a lot of posts about MSNBC host Jen Psaki's flaming hypocrisy. Here's one more, courtesy again of MAZE, who found Psaki the cable news host contradicting Psaki the White House press secretary. We didn't think anyone could be more excited over Jimmy Kimmel returning to the air "at the peak of his powers" than CNN's Brian Stelter, but Psaki is pretty jazzed, too. She thinks his return to the air is a free speech story we all should be talking about.

Rep. Jim Jordan announced just yesterday that Google is acknowledging, for the first time, that, like Facebook, it too faced censorship pressure from the Biden White House, and that pressure was “unacceptable and wrong.” But now, suspending a late-night "comedian" for, what, four days is a watershed moment in democracy that we all should be talking about.

***

The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

