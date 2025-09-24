MAZE: Jen Psaki Calls Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension 'A Pretty Watershed Moment' and a 'Democracy Story'

Checking the archives, Twitchy has published a lot of posts about MSNBC host Jen Psaki's flaming hypocrisy. Here's one more, courtesy again of MAZE, who found Psaki the cable news host contradicting Psaki the White House press secretary. We didn't think anyone could be more excited over Jimmy Kimmel returning to the air "at the peak of his powers" than CNN's Brian Stelter, but Psaki is pretty jazzed, too. She thinks his return to the air is a free speech story we all should be talking about.

The fraud known as Jen Psaki.



I wonder how many people Psaki personally got banned from social media. pic.twitter.com/G6mAxZQT3A — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 23, 2025

What a disgrace. She was a huge cheerleader for censorship. Now she's acting like she has always been a "free speech defender."



The worst kind of liar. — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 23, 2025

Kimmel's three day vacation broke her commie heart. — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 23, 2025

Wait, Psaki is a hypocrite?! Never! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 23, 2025

They cannot see their own hypocrisy. Never. It’s astonishing. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) September 23, 2025

Guess she finally circled back to that — 🎲Jordan Allen🎲 (@MrDiceHead) September 23, 2025

Peppermint Patty is a fraud. — Eric (@Eric130_7) September 23, 2025

Pretty sure Jimmy Kimmel was peddling misinformation if she wants that standard upheld. — Decay of Humanity (@Tawdry_N_Gaudy) September 23, 2025

Old Strawberry Shortcake doesnt like free speech, only THEIR speech. — C S (@SouthernBelAir) September 23, 2025

Absolute grifter and fraud. The receipts these days are easier and easier to come by! — K₳NI₳C🇺🇸🐍 (@kanemed72) September 24, 2025

What people need to understand is that what a progressive argues is meaningless, at all times.

Their ethics are defined as: anything to achieve power.



It is beyond Orwellian. — Dr, Esquire, Revd Mal (@aimtomisb3hav3) September 23, 2025

Rep. Jim Jordan announced just yesterday that Google is acknowledging, for the first time, that, like Facebook, it too faced censorship pressure from the Biden White House, and that pressure was “unacceptable and wrong.” But now, suspending a late-night "comedian" for, what, four days is a watershed moment in democracy that we all should be talking about.

