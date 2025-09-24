John Brown Gun Club Recruits on Campus Saying It's the Only Group That...
CNN's Kimmel Viewership Analysis 'Said the Quiet Part Out Loud and Didn't Even...
Ilhan Omar Calls to Abolish ICE After NBC News Story About ICE Using...
Kid Ditches School for Epic VP Vance Selfie—Talk About a History Lesson
VIP
This Is RICH! Proven Liars on the Left Now Tell People They Can't...
WATCH: James Comey to Be Indicted Says ... MSNBC? And CNN?
'I Am Furious': Ben Affleck’s Daughter Demands Mask Mandates During UN Speech
Google Busted + Dallas Shooting: America in Crisis
Wajahat Ali's Clueless Crash: White Shooter Isn't Leftist, Spins Lies, Gets X's Savage...
Joy Reid Explains How JD Vance Got Into Yale Through Affirmative Action; Vance...
Jonathan Turley Has Breaking News for Adam Schiff About the FBI's John Bolton...
'Wait for It!' WH Unveils Presidential Walk of Fame (Pay Close Attention to...
Here’s What Hillary Clinton and Gavin Newsom Were Saying Right Before Anti-ICE Attack
MSNBC Analyst Explains How 'ANTI ICE' Shooter Might Have Been Influenced by the...

Brian Stelter Claims Jimmy Kimmel ‘Is at the Peak of His Powers’ Right Now

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on September 24, 2025
CNN

CNN senior media analyst Brian Stelter sure is excited about Jimmy Kimmel's big comeback. He claimed that his comeback show, after being suspended for a few days, would attract millions of viewers, and he'd be able to say anything he wanted with the backing of Disney and ABC. We're not sure how many viewers had, seeing as both Sinclair and Nexstar said that their combined 66 ABC affiliates would be preempting "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" with news programming.

Advertisement

In Stelter's world, though, Kimmel is "at the peak of his powers now." As Obi-Wan Stelter said, "If you strike Kimmel down, he shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine. "

Stelter also believes that the heroic Kimmel will use his platform to fight for free speech rights (which he always had):

Kimmel even lags behind Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon in ratings. And Greg Gutfeld has them all beat.

Recommended

CNN's Kimmel Viewership Analysis 'Said the Quiet Part Out Loud and Didn't Even Notice!'
Doug P.
Advertisement

Stelter's also pretty jazzed that Kimmel will go even harder against President Trump in front of his "millions" of viewers.

Stelter really is starry-eyed in his admiration of Kimmel as a martyr for freedom of speech.

Advertisement

And Roseanne Barr being kicked off her own show for saying something "vile."

Barely disguised.

A man was shot in the jugular for expressing his freedom of speech, and Kimmel emerges as Stelter's free speech hero.

***

Editor's Note: The media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BRIAN STELTER FREE SPEECH JIMMY KIMMEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Kimmel Viewership Analysis 'Said the Quiet Part Out Loud and Didn't Even Notice!'
Doug P.
Jonathan Turley Has Breaking News for Adam Schiff About the FBI's John Bolton Raid
Doug P.
'I Am Furious': Ben Affleck’s Daughter Demands Mask Mandates During UN Speech
Brett T.
Kid Ditches School for Epic VP Vance Selfie—Talk About a History Lesson
justmindy
Joy Reid Explains How JD Vance Got Into Yale Through Affirmative Action; Vance Responds With Meme
Brett T.
WATCH: James Comey to Be Indicted Says ... MSNBC? And CNN?
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN's Kimmel Viewership Analysis 'Said the Quiet Part Out Loud and Didn't Even Notice!' Doug P.
Advertisement