Brian Stelter Claims Jimmy Kimmel ‘Is at the Peak of His Powers’ Right Now

CNN senior media analyst Brian Stelter sure is excited about Jimmy Kimmel's big comeback. He claimed that his comeback show, after being suspended for a few days, would attract millions of viewers, and he'd be able to say anything he wanted with the backing of Disney and ABC. We're not sure how many viewers had, seeing as both Sinclair and Nexstar said that their combined 66 ABC affiliates would be preempting "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" with news programming.

In Stelter's world, though, Kimmel is "at the peak of his powers now." As Obi-Wan Stelter said, "If you strike Kimmel down, he shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine. "

Jimmy Kimmel is at the peak of his powers right now — with ABC very publicly backing him up by resuming his show pic.twitter.com/OUDpMlufQJ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 23, 2025

Stelter also believes that the heroic Kimmel will use his platform to fight for free speech rights (which he always had):

My main takeaway from last night: Kimmel is not going to temper his criticism of the president or his admin. He is going to use his late-night platform to call out free speech threats. pic.twitter.com/rl3It0clVI — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 24, 2025

If anyone in the world knows when somebody's at 'peak power,' It's Brian. pic.twitter.com/7XN3yKKEco — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) September 23, 2025

Peak of his powers. lol pic.twitter.com/t4RS8mfcmw — BETSYSEWGOOD (@betsysewgood) September 24, 2025

“Peak of his powers” 220,000 18-49 year olds, the target audience for advertisers. Gunsmoke reruns have more viewers. From Forbes. pic.twitter.com/xjDcJH0p1z — Marcus Notrealius (@TheLieKeeper) September 23, 2025

Kimmel even lags behind Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon in ratings. And Greg Gutfeld has them all beat.

“His powers.” Lol — Rob Kremer (@12PitchAtBat) September 24, 2025

You just say things, don’t you? — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) September 23, 2025

You guys are seriously misreading the this whole thing. Kimmel isn't going to get a new contract. He'll get to finish out this one, and then he'll end up in the dustbin of history. — Señia (@SeniaVJ) September 23, 2025

Stelter's also pretty jazzed that Kimmel will go even harder against President Trump in front of his "millions" of viewers.

Kimmel: "This show is not important. What is important is that we get to live in a country that allows us to have a show like this" — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 24, 2025

Stelter really is starry-eyed in his admiration of Kimmel as a martyr for freedom of speech.

The Chief Propaganda Officer at work — Major Churchill (@MajorChurchill) September 24, 2025

Like you, Kimmel was only too happy to see others cancelled so long as they were on the right. So spare us this newfound "free speech" champion shtick. — BillHobson (@BillHobson1) September 24, 2025

Kimmel cheered Trump being deplatformed — VandyGoalpostTracker (@Dore2Dore97) September 24, 2025

And Roseanne Barr being kicked off her own show for saying something "vile."

I remember your strong reporting on Biden getting Google/YouTube/Twitter to censor people. We thank you for your service, Brian 😂 — John Leroy (@JohnFitzLeroy1) September 24, 2025

So it’s a political show disguised as comedy? — Dave Rau (@DavidRau101) September 24, 2025

Barely disguised.

Check back with us come February and we’ll see what takeaways you have then. — Bill Martin (@bmartin982) September 24, 2025

A man was shot in the jugular for expressing his freedom of speech, and Kimmel emerges as Stelter's free speech hero.

***

