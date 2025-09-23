WATCH: Trump’s Second Would-Be Assassin Allegedly Responds Violently to the Guilty Verdict
Nexstar Joins Sinclair In Continued Jimmy Kimmel Live! Show Blackout Across 66 ABC Affiliates

Warren Squire | 2:40 PM on September 23, 2025
Jimmy Kimmel is returning to hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night, but his show won’t be seen in several TV markets across America. On Monday, Sinclair announced that their ABC affiliates would not carry Kimmel’s returning show. On Tuesday, Nexstar sent out its own announcement to the same effect.

Here’s more. (READ)

(post continues) ...toxic brand, and are seriously concerned. 

"We made a decision last week to preempt “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” following what ABC referred to as Mr. Kimmel’s “ill-timed and insensitive” comments at a critical time in our national discourse.  We stand by that decision pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve.  In the meantime, we note that “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will be available nationwide on multiple Disney-owned streaming products, while our stations will focus on continuing to produce local news and other programming relevant to their respective markets."

Both Sinclair and Nexstar, as affiliate TV station owners, have a closer connection to their viewers and the concerns of their advertisers.

As this has played out over the last few days, posters now have confirmation of what they already knew deep down, based on experience - ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats were lying to them. Surprise!

Don’t hold your breath waiting for an apology, like Kimmel, they don’t mind lying to your face and then refusing to take responsibility for it.

Hopefully, Sinclair and Nexstar will stick to their guns and continue honoring their local viewers. Kimmel is not someone they want beamed into their homes five nights a week.

Sinclair runs 38 ABC affiliates, and Nexstar has 28. Together, that's 66 ABC affiliates that will not be airing Kimmel’s comeback on Tuesday night. Disney/ABC, keep burning that money!

