Nexstar Joins Sinclair In Continued Jimmy Kimmel Live! Show Blackout Across 66 ABC Affiliates

Jimmy Kimmel is returning to hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night, but his show won’t be seen in several TV markets across America. On Monday, Sinclair announced that their ABC affiliates would not carry Kimmel’s returning show. On Tuesday, Nexstar sent out its own announcement to the same effect.

Here’s more. (READ)

🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: Now, NEXSTAR is joining Sinclair in PREEMPTING the airing of Jimmy Kimmel tonight...they are REBELLING against ABC Disney after Kimmel's disgusting Charlie Kirk comments.



Well, then. It wasn't the FCC after all. The affiliates do NOT want to air due to his… pic.twitter.com/wHfpq34zqQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 23, 2025

(post continues) ...toxic brand, and are seriously concerned. "We made a decision last week to preempt “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” following what ABC referred to as Mr. Kimmel’s “ill-timed and insensitive” comments at a critical time in our national discourse. We stand by that decision pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve. In the meantime, we note that “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will be available nationwide on multiple Disney-owned streaming products, while our stations will focus on continuing to produce local news and other programming relevant to their respective markets."

Kind of nice to see them align themselves with the ordinary consumer for once.🤔 — 🇺🇸OldGuy_54 (@Oldguy_54) September 23, 2025

Both Sinclair and Nexstar, as affiliate TV station owners, have a closer connection to their viewers and the concerns of their advertisers.

As this has played out over the last few days, posters now have confirmation of what they already knew deep down, based on experience - ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats were lying to them. Surprise!

Wow… it’s almost like Trump had nothing to do with ABC pulling Jimmy Kimmel and it was all Nextstar and Sinclair.



Almost like everyone crying “fascism” was wrong.



Almost like everyone calling Trump a dictator was wrong.



Shocker. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 23, 2025

But but but.... the leftist media told me that Trump had his FCC cancel #JimmyKimmel . You mean to tell me they lied and he was canceled by his employers? pic.twitter.com/DG2lgKCtNN — Bill Gates O'Hell (@BillGatesOHell) September 23, 2025

They are still on X trying to make Kimmel their hero of free speech, it’s pathetic and desperate really. 🙏 — NIBS (@AHarVesco) September 23, 2025

The whole dictator, censorship, fascist ... collapsed in less than five days.



They don't know what to do or say now. Perhaps take some Tylenol? 😂😂😂 — DocM (@NotThatDocM) September 23, 2025

It won’t matter, they’ll still blame Trump. They can’t help themselves — Rachel (@XRachelXrp) September 23, 2025

Don’t hold your breath waiting for an apology, like Kimmel, they don’t mind lying to your face and then refusing to take responsibility for it.

Hopefully, Sinclair and Nexstar will stick to their guns and continue honoring their local viewers. Kimmel is not someone they want beamed into their homes five nights a week.

Jimmy Kimmel is a failure. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 23, 2025

It just so happens Kimmel's brand is toxic.



It's not about "government censorship."



This is on him. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 23, 2025

He went from a comedy late-night show to a political show in 2020. He wasn't funny then either — Bill Wilson Conservative, God fearing American (@uconnbill) September 23, 2025

And when he’s cancelled, again…he won’t be able to blame Trump



Not too smart there Jimmy — betty FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT (@livinlov) September 23, 2025

Sinclair runs 38 ABC affiliates, and Nexstar has 28. Together, that's 66 ABC affiliates that will not be airing Kimmel’s comeback on Tuesday night. Disney/ABC, keep burning that money!

