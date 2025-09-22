Sinclair Announces That It Will Be Preempting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Across Its Affiliates

Kamala Harris Discovers What a Woman Is
Brett T. | 11:00 PM on September 22, 2025
Twitter

As Twitchy reported earlier on Monday, Disney released a statement that it had had "thoughtful discussions" with Jimmy Kimmel and as a result, was going to return the show to the air on Tuesday night. They can keep producing the show, but who's going to watch it and who's going to advertise it if ABC affiliates don't carry it? Sinclair weighed in on Monday evening to let the public know that its ABC affiliates would be preempting "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" with news programming starting Tuesday.

Take that, Disney.

Scott Jennings Perfectly Describes Jimmy Kimmel's Return to Late-Night Television
Warren Squire
If Jimmy Kimmel produces a show but no station airs it, does it make a sound?

