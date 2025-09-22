Sinclair Announces That It Will Be Preempting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Across Its Affiliates

As Twitchy reported earlier on Monday, Disney released a statement that it had had "thoughtful discussions" with Jimmy Kimmel and as a result, was going to return the show to the air on Tuesday night. They can keep producing the show, but who's going to watch it and who's going to advertise it if ABC affiliates don't carry it? Sinclair weighed in on Monday evening to let the public know that its ABC affiliates would be preempting "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" with news programming starting Tuesday.

Beginning Tuesday night, Sinclair will be preempting Jimmy Kimmel Live! across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming. Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return. pic.twitter.com/beGC6VID2x — Sinclair, Inc. (@WeAreSinclair) September 22, 2025

If Jimmy Kimmel produces a show but no station airs it, does it make a sound?

