BREAKING: Jimmy Kimmel Will Be Back on Air Tuesday Night

How is this possible? We were told the fascist authoritarian Donald Trump had called ABC and personally had Jimmy Kimmel expelled from the airwaves.

But then, as we reported on Saturday, Variety was reporting that Kimmel and Disney were in negotiations to find a "compromise" where "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" could return to the air. Disney and Kimmel must have reached that compromise, as we're getting reports that Kimmel will be back on the air Tuesday night. We always knew is wasn't a question of if, but when.

NEW from DISNEY: Jimmy Kimmel returns Tuesday night.



"Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were… — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) September 22, 2025

The full statement reads:

Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.

"Thoughtful conversations with Jimmy." We're certain he's a changed man. At least now, people can stop firing bullets into ABC television affiliates.

BREAKING: Jimmy Kimmel show will be back on air this week.



Disney and ABC caved. pic.twitter.com/mXViVbGvVT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 22, 2025

We wonder what some of the conditions of that "compromise" were … that Kimmel would agree to tone down the political rhetoric? Yeah, we'll see how long that lasts. Actually, we won't, because we won't be watching.

He will see a small boost in viewership, then a complete collapse of the show entirely. — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) September 22, 2025

Agreed.

It’s still gonna suck! — The Joe (@TheJoe746) September 22, 2025

I support this.



Kimmel’s show is HEMORRHAGING money.



Good. — Texan in Seattle (@texaseattle) September 22, 2025

I don't think they "caved". This was always the plan. They never fired him. — Joe Kerr (@thec0med1an) September 22, 2025

It was officially an "indefinite suspension."

Turns out Trump is NOT a fascist dictator censoring free speech.



Noted. ✅ — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) September 22, 2025

Kimmel's ratings will be even worse than before by October, crippling sponsor revenue. After that his contract will not be renewed. — ⚖️ satireVeritas (@DrTimBarber) September 22, 2025

The New York Post reported that Kimmel's future with ABC was up in the air as the close of his contract approached, well before the shameless statements that got him suspended in the first place.

It's almost like the government never actually suppressed Jimmy Kimmel. — Nivek (@USANivek) September 22, 2025

IMO they’re giving him some rope, let’s see what he does with it. — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) September 22, 2025

Exactly. Will he drop politics or double down on his remarks about Charlie Kirk's assassination? Someone tune in to see, because we won't be going to.

ABC gave Jimmy Kimmel his show back after 1 week. Roseanne still is off air 7+ years after a slightly offensive tweet. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 22, 2025

Here's to all the brave liberals who canceled their Disney+ subscriptions in protest.

***