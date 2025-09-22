Don Lemon: Charlie Kirk Memorial Was About a Movement Claiming Divine Permission to...
NYC's Finance Chair Fails: Brannan Dubs Stephen Miller a 'Christian Nationalist' in Cluele...
Karoline Leavitt TORCHES House Dems Voting No on the Kirk Resolution (AND for...
NYT's Palestinian Author Sob Story: Skips the Part Where She Cheers Hamas and...
Erika Kirk’s Challenge Could Change EVERYTHING.
Jim Acosta Seems Proud to Hear How Brave He Is to Interview a...
Brigitte Macron's Gender Reveal Goes to Court: X's Snarky Reply Party Steals the...
WATCH: A Lip Reading Expert Tells Us What President Trump and Elon Musk...
Here's Mamdani's Plan for Turbocharging Dem Sanctuary Policies ('the Midterm Ads Write The...
It Gets WORSE: Abigail Spanberger's Staff Gets PHYSICAL With Journo Asking Her About...
BREAKING: Rob Reiner LIVES! ALSO BREAKING: He's Still a Tool: Bill Maher SPARS...
Kimmel-Defending Howard Stern Says 'We're Not Gonna Bow to the Gov't' (Remember 'F**k...
YIKES! Check Out Ilhan Omar's List of 'Things' She's Proud to Be ......
VA Journo Abigail Spanberger LITERALLY Ran From Who Asked About Men in Girls'...

BREAKING: Jimmy Kimmel Will Be Back on Air Tuesday Night

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on September 22, 2025
Townhall Media

How is this possible? We were told the fascist authoritarian Donald Trump had called ABC and personally had Jimmy Kimmel expelled from the airwaves.

But then, as we reported on Saturday, Variety was reporting that Kimmel and Disney were in negotiations to find a "compromise" where "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" could return to the air. Disney and Kimmel must have reached that compromise, as we're getting reports that Kimmel will be back on the air Tuesday night. We always knew is wasn't a question of if, but when.

Advertisement

The full statement reads:

Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country.  It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.  We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.

"Thoughtful conversations with Jimmy." We're certain he's a changed man. At least now, people can stop firing bullets into ABC television affiliates.

We wonder what some of the conditions of that "compromise" were … that Kimmel would agree to tone down the political rhetoric? Yeah, we'll see how long that lasts. Actually, we won't, because we won't be watching.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Agreed.

It was officially an "indefinite suspension."

The New York Post reported that Kimmel's future with ABC was up in the air as the close of his contract approached, well before the shameless statements that got him suspended in the first place.

Advertisement

Exactly. Will he drop politics or double down on his remarks about Charlie Kirk's assassination? Someone tune in to see, because we won't be going to.

Here's to all the brave liberals who canceled their Disney+ subscriptions in protest.

***

Tags:

JIMMY KIMMEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
NYC's Finance Chair Fails: Brannan Dubs Stephen Miller a 'Christian Nationalist' in Clueless Gaffe
justmindy
Brigitte Macron's Gender Reveal Goes to Court: X's Snarky Reply Party Steals the Show
justmindy
Don Lemon: Charlie Kirk Memorial Was About a Movement Claiming Divine Permission to Rule
Brett T.
Karoline Leavitt TORCHES House Dems Voting No on the Kirk Resolution (AND for Their Vile Smears)
Doug P.
NYT's Palestinian Author Sob Story: Skips the Part Where She Cheers Hamas and Calls Israelis Nazis
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement