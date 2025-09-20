Man Arrested for Firing Shots at ABC Affiliate After Kimmel Protest
Van Jones ‘Both Sides’ Charlie Kirk’s Assassination by Saying Dems and Reps Are...
VIP
Free Speech? Kamala and Hillary Wanted the Government to Go After People, Words,...
Actor Mark Ruffalo Rants at Imaginary Free Speech Attacks, Warns of a Hulking...
The Party of Hate: Fake Christian John Pavlovitz Mocks 'I Am Charlie Kirk'...
'Is That a Threat?' Newsom Press Office Blasted for Alarming Post About Secretary...
Conservative Humorist Hilariously Flips Kimmel / Kirk Script
Armed Man Posing As Law Enforcement Officer at Charlie Kirk Memorial Site in...
Jimmy Kimmel, Groypers, and Israel, OH MY: The Left's Desperate Attempt to Characterize...
Olbermann’s X Rant: Accuses Stephen A. Smith of ‘Prostituting Himself to the Right...
Steve Scalise: Schumer Being Dragged Around by the Far Left - This Week...
Manchin Scorches AOC's Repugnant Kirk Tirade, Warns Dems Are in a Catastrophic Insane...
Matthew Dowd, Fired for His Insensitive Charlie Kirk Take, Is Mad Kimmel Is...
VIP
Disney/ABC Lawsuit Speculation Flies as Jimmy Kimmel Seen Visiting His Lawyer Amid Network...

Variety: Jimmy Kimmel and Disney Working on Compromise to Bring His Show Back

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on September 20, 2025
Meme

Well, folks, it looks like Jimmy Kimmel just might get his show back. Variety reports that he and Disney are working to reach a compromise, which should be interesting, considering that Kimmel reportedly was going to double down and go even harder with “very hot” attack against conservatives as a follow-up to his vile remarks. What sort of compromise would Kimmel accept — that he not talk politics anymore? He wouldn't have any material.

Advertisement

Cynthia Littleton and Brian Steinberg report for Variety:

Jimmy Kimmel and Disney are working toward reaching a compromise that would allow “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to return to ABC.

The veteran host’s business and legal representatives are deep in discussions with Disney and ABC leaders in the hopes of finding a path to a compromise that would allow for the return of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” according to three people with knowledge of the situation.

"It’s understood that Kimmel is mindful of the effects a shutdown would have on dozens of his production staffers as well as vendors in Los Angeles who work on the show," a source claims. So he's worried about his writers and production staff. What a sweet guy. Which writer penned the monologue that got him indefinitely suspended? That sounded like it came straight from Kimmel. Of course it did.

Peachy Keenan says it's not a question of if they'll bring him back, but rather when they'll bring him back:

Recommended

Man Arrested for Firing Shots at ABC Affiliate After Kimmel Protest
Brett T.
Advertisement

The post continues:

… life finally: the parks, the movies, Marvel, ESPN, Hulu. Just thank it for all the years of joy, then say goodbye to it, forever. Otherwise, you are just paying Kimmel's salary yourself.

After Disney bent the knee to its in-house extremists who had a fit over Disney not condemning the so-called "Don't Say Gay" law in Florida, it was pretty clear where the employees stood politically.

Was it always. though? It seems it's only been in the last five years or so that Disney has made an effort to update all of its old attractions that weren't "woke."

Advertisement

Yeah, we don't see President Donald Trump or the FCC involved in working on this so-called compromise.

The brand is toxic now. Why would Disney want to bring back a show that was hemorrhaging viewers?

Supposedly, the big concern is all of the staffers who lost their jobs when the show was pulled. What sort of compromise would Kimmel agree to in order to get those jobs back? If he didn't go back to doing exactly what he did, he and the Left would just complain that he was being censored by the government.

***

 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

JIMMY KIMMEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Man Arrested for Firing Shots at ABC Affiliate After Kimmel Protest
Brett T.
'Is That a Threat?' Newsom Press Office Blasted for Alarming Post About Secretary Noem
FuzzyChimp
Conservative Humorist Hilariously Flips Kimmel / Kirk Script
Gordon K
The Party of Hate: Fake Christian John Pavlovitz Mocks 'I Am Charlie Kirk' Trend on X
Grateful Calvin
Van Jones ‘Both Sides’ Charlie Kirk’s Assassination by Saying Dems and Reps Are Justifying Murders
Warren Squire
Manchin Scorches AOC's Repugnant Kirk Tirade, Warns Dems Are in a Catastrophic Insane Tailspin
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Man Arrested for Firing Shots at ABC Affiliate After Kimmel Protest Brett T.
Advertisement