Variety: Jimmy Kimmel and Disney Working on Compromise to Bring His Show Back

Well, folks, it looks like Jimmy Kimmel just might get his show back. Variety reports that he and Disney are working to reach a compromise, which should be interesting, considering that Kimmel reportedly was going to double down and go even harder with “very hot” attack against conservatives as a follow-up to his vile remarks. What sort of compromise would Kimmel accept — that he not talk politics anymore? He wouldn't have any material.

Jimmy Kimmel and Disney Working to Reach Compromise to Bring His Show Back https://t.co/7wF7Clu4lk — Variety (@Variety) September 19, 2025

Cynthia Littleton and Brian Steinberg report for Variety:

Jimmy Kimmel and Disney are working toward reaching a compromise that would allow “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to return to ABC. The veteran host’s business and legal representatives are deep in discussions with Disney and ABC leaders in the hopes of finding a path to a compromise that would allow for the return of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” according to three people with knowledge of the situation.

"It’s understood that Kimmel is mindful of the effects a shutdown would have on dozens of his production staffers as well as vendors in Los Angeles who work on the show," a source claims. So he's worried about his writers and production staff. What a sweet guy. Which writer penned the monologue that got him indefinitely suspended? That sounded like it came straight from Kimmel. Of course it did.

I thought Trump fired him? Which is it? — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) September 20, 2025

Peachy Keenan says it's not a question of if they'll bring him back, but rather when they'll bring him back:

As someone who worked for Disney corp for six years I can confirm that everyone there hates you as much as they hate Charlie Kirk.



When they bring Kimmel back, and they will, because they all love him and hate you, you are going to have to completely cut this company out of your… https://t.co/XuVxkFZgBv — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) September 20, 2025

The post continues:

… life finally: the parks, the movies, Marvel, ESPN, Hulu. Just thank it for all the years of joy, then say goodbye to it, forever. Otherwise, you are just paying Kimmel's salary yourself.

After Disney bent the knee to its in-house extremists who had a fit over Disney not condemning the so-called "Don't Say Gay" law in Florida, it was pretty clear where the employees stood politically.

Rings true to me. — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) September 20, 2025

The tragic kingdom. Always has been, always will be.

IYKYK — OtownOG Conspiracy Analyst 🇺🇸 (@OgOtown) September 20, 2025

Was it always. though? It seems it's only been in the last five years or so that Disney has made an effort to update all of its old attractions that weren't "woke."

How is @Disney going to reconcile the fact that no one watched Jimmy Kimmel and the affiliates won’t run it? — Tyrone Jackson (@TyroneDJackson) September 20, 2025

I was told it was the government forcing him off-air, so this isn't possible. Fake news. — Modest Proposals (@modestpropos4l) September 20, 2025

Wait but I thought the government took his show off the air I’m confused 🤔 — reaction.gif 🇺🇸 (@TheReactionGif) September 20, 2025

So, it wasn’t the government that took him off air? It was Disney? — Your Mom Is A Bot (@wsliger) September 20, 2025

Case in point. media, celebrities and Democrats had it all wrong. If it was the FCC, there would be no “working it out”. — Henry (@HenryBack2Play) September 19, 2025

Yeah, we don't see President Donald Trump or the FCC involved in working on this so-called compromise.

Half the affiliates in the country will not air his show. — Victor Reeeee (@EmTeaVe) September 20, 2025

Who's going to advertise on it? — Cole Kutz (Night Watchman Capitalist) (@colekutz316) September 20, 2025

The brand is toxic now. Why would Disney want to bring back a show that was hemorrhaging viewers?

Supposedly, the big concern is all of the staffers who lost their jobs when the show was pulled. What sort of compromise would Kimmel agree to in order to get those jobs back? If he didn't go back to doing exactly what he did, he and the Left would just complain that he was being censored by the government.

***

