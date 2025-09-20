Man Arrested for Firing Shots at ABC Affiliate After Kimmel Protest

It looks like we hit some new lows this weekend with the anti-MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this man who fired gunshots at an ABC affiliate in Sacramento as anything other than one of them.

Anibal Hernandez-Santana, 64, was arrested for firing shots into the window of ABC10 in Sacramento yesterday. An X account that appears to be his "contains a steady stream of anti-Trump commentary," according to Variety.https://t.co/UATksPUXIm — Steve Lookner (@lookner) September 20, 2025

You mean it wasn't some MAGA conservative celebrating the cancellation of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" with some celebratory gunfire?

Variety reports:

Three shots were fired into a window at the ABC affiliate in Sacramento on Friday, a day after a protest was held outside the station over Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension. Anibal Hernandez-Santana, 64, was later arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, negligent discharge of a firearm, and shooting into an occupied building. “The motive remains under investigation, and we would like to thank the FBI for providing resources in support of this investigation,” a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson said in a statement early Saturday.

What could possibly be the motive? It's a mystery shrouded in an enigma.

what exactly are we doing here folks pic.twitter.com/YCjVDH8lVE — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) September 20, 2025

Who is we? — FedEndz (@Patrick_Kndy) September 20, 2025

"We" arent doing this.



"They" are. You know, the "tolerant" ones. — John Millard (@millardjc77) September 20, 2025

This is one circumstance in which pronouns really do matter.

The shooter possibly white.



CNN — Ron White (@Sparky4411White) September 20, 2025

Anibal Hernandez-Santana … sounds like a white guy to us. It's more of that "white rage" that Gen. Mark Milley was looking into.

Democrats have NOTHING to offer anymore other than violence. Last gasp of a party on life support. pic.twitter.com/NXgBE4Rbm8 — Calamity Jules (@CalamityJules2) September 20, 2025

We thought liberals were staunchly anti-gun, and yet …

Damn, we need to get these Boomers under control — Antonia (@AntoniaC1234) September 20, 2025

Another violent leftist whacko.



Liberalism is a mental disorder. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) September 20, 2025

But Trump hates ABC. This is the most pro-Trump thing they could have done. — Opinionated Burger (@Stub_yourtoes) September 20, 2025

That's how Kimmel and the rest of the mainstream media would spin it. A man was so angry at the affiliate airing Kimmel's tirade that he grabbed a gun and started firing.

going way out on limb right now to predict that CNN will now completely lose interest in this story.

anybody giving odds? pic.twitter.com/dwGHcCGGQj — Poiseuille (@JLM_Poiseuille) September 20, 2025

They won't go near it. It's a "local news story," nothing more.

Those dang white supremacists are at it again 🙄 — Sextonoli22 (@sextonoli22) September 20, 2025

It’s just a peaceful protest. Said no one. — Tad (@TadEnjoysLife) September 20, 2025

It was a mostly peaceful protest aside from someone firing some rounds through the window of an occupied building.

***





