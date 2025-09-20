Man Arrested for Firing Shots at ABC Affiliate After Kimmel Protest

It looks like we hit some new lows this weekend with the anti-MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this man who fired gunshots at an ABC affiliate in Sacramento as anything other than one of them.
Anibal Hernandez-Santana, 64, was arrested for firing shots into the window of ABC10 in Sacramento yesterday. An X account that appears to be his "contains a steady stream of anti-Trump commentary," according to Variety.https://t.co/UATksPUXIm— Steve Lookner (@lookner) September 20, 2025
You mean it wasn't some MAGA conservative celebrating the cancellation of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" with some celebratory gunfire?
Variety reports:
Three shots were fired into a window at the ABC affiliate in Sacramento on Friday, a day after a protest was held outside the station over Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension.
Anibal Hernandez-Santana, 64, was later arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, negligent discharge of a firearm, and shooting into an occupied building.
“The motive remains under investigation, and we would like to thank the FBI for providing resources in support of this investigation,” a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson said in a statement early Saturday.
What could possibly be the motive? It's a mystery shrouded in an enigma.
what exactly are we doing here folks pic.twitter.com/YCjVDH8lVE— Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) September 20, 2025
Who is we?— FedEndz (@Patrick_Kndy) September 20, 2025
"We" arent doing this.— John Millard (@millardjc77) September 20, 2025
"They" are. You know, the "tolerant" ones.
This is one circumstance in which pronouns really do matter.
The shooter possibly white.— Ron White (@Sparky4411White) September 20, 2025
CNN
Anibal Hernandez-Santana … sounds like a white guy to us. It's more of that "white rage" that Gen. Mark Milley was looking into.
September 20, 2025
Democrats have NOTHING to offer anymore other than violence. Last gasp of a party on life support. pic.twitter.com/NXgBE4Rbm8— Calamity Jules (@CalamityJules2) September 20, 2025
We thought liberals were staunchly anti-gun, and yet …
Damn, we need to get these Boomers under control— Antonia (@AntoniaC1234) September 20, 2025
Another violent leftist whacko.— David Wohl (@DavidWohl) September 20, 2025
Liberalism is a mental disorder.
But Trump hates ABC. This is the most pro-Trump thing they could have done.— Opinionated Burger (@Stub_yourtoes) September 20, 2025
That's how Kimmel and the rest of the mainstream media would spin it. A man was so angry at the affiliate airing Kimmel's tirade that he grabbed a gun and started firing.
going way out on limb right now to predict that CNN will now completely lose interest in this story.— Poiseuille (@JLM_Poiseuille) September 20, 2025
anybody giving odds? pic.twitter.com/dwGHcCGGQj
They won't go near it. It's a "local news story," nothing more.
Those dang white supremacists are at it again 🙄— Sextonoli22 (@sextonoli22) September 20, 2025
It’s just a peaceful protest. Said no one.— Tad (@TadEnjoysLife) September 20, 2025
It was a mostly peaceful protest aside from someone firing some rounds through the window of an occupied building.
***
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to ignore stories that expose the violent Left.
