Variety: Jimmy Kimmel and Disney Working on Compromise to Bring His Show Back
Van Jones ‘Both Sides’ Charlie Kirk’s Assassination by Saying Dems and Reps Are...
VIP
Free Speech? Kamala and Hillary Wanted the Government to Go After People, Words,...
Actor Mark Ruffalo Rants at Imaginary Free Speech Attacks, Warns of a Hulking...
The Party of Hate: Fake Christian John Pavlovitz Mocks 'I Am Charlie Kirk'...
'Is That a Threat?' Newsom Press Office Blasted for Alarming Post About Secretary...
Conservative Humorist Hilariously Flips Kimmel / Kirk Script
Armed Man Posing As Law Enforcement Officer at Charlie Kirk Memorial Site in...
Jimmy Kimmel, Groypers, and Israel, OH MY: The Left's Desperate Attempt to Characterize...
Olbermann’s X Rant: Accuses Stephen A. Smith of ‘Prostituting Himself to the Right...
Steve Scalise: Schumer Being Dragged Around by the Far Left - This Week...
Manchin Scorches AOC's Repugnant Kirk Tirade, Warns Dems Are in a Catastrophic Insane...
Matthew Dowd, Fired for His Insensitive Charlie Kirk Take, Is Mad Kimmel Is...
VIP
Disney/ABC Lawsuit Speculation Flies as Jimmy Kimmel Seen Visiting His Lawyer Amid Network...

Man Arrested for Firing Shots at ABC Affiliate After Kimmel Protest

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on September 20, 2025
Meme

It looks like we hit some new lows this weekend with the anti-MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this man who fired gunshots at an ABC affiliate in Sacramento as anything other than one of them.

Advertisement

You mean it wasn't some MAGA conservative celebrating the cancellation of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" with some celebratory gunfire?

Variety reports:

Three shots were fired into a window at the ABC affiliate in Sacramento on Friday, a day after a protest was held outside the station over Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension.

Anibal Hernandez-Santana, 64, was later arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, negligent discharge of a firearm, and shooting into an occupied building.

“The motive remains under investigation, and we would like to thank the FBI for providing resources in support of this investigation,” a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson said in a statement early Saturday.

What could possibly be the motive? It's a mystery shrouded in an enigma.

Recommended

Variety: Jimmy Kimmel and Disney Working on Compromise to Bring His Show Back
Brett T.
Advertisement

This is one circumstance in which pronouns really do matter.

Anibal Hernandez-Santana … sounds like a white guy to us. It's more of that "white rage" that Gen. Mark Milley was looking into.

We thought liberals were staunchly anti-gun, and yet …

Advertisement

That's how Kimmel and the rest of the mainstream media would spin it. A man was so angry at the affiliate airing Kimmel's tirade that he grabbed a gun and started firing.

They won't go near it. It's a "local news story," nothing more.

It was a mostly peaceful protest aside from someone firing some rounds through the window of an occupied building.

***


Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to ignore stories that expose the violent Left.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Variety: Jimmy Kimmel and Disney Working on Compromise to Bring His Show Back
Brett T.
'Is That a Threat?' Newsom Press Office Blasted for Alarming Post About Secretary Noem
FuzzyChimp
Conservative Humorist Hilariously Flips Kimmel / Kirk Script
Gordon K
The Party of Hate: Fake Christian John Pavlovitz Mocks 'I Am Charlie Kirk' Trend on X
Grateful Calvin
Van Jones ‘Both Sides’ Charlie Kirk’s Assassination by Saying Dems and Reps Are Justifying Murders
Warren Squire
Manchin Scorches AOC's Repugnant Kirk Tirade, Warns Dems Are in a Catastrophic Insane Tailspin
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Variety: Jimmy Kimmel and Disney Working on Compromise to Bring His Show Back Brett T.
Advertisement