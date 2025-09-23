Sunny Hostin Asks Kamala Harris About 'Pulling the Pin on the Hand Grenade' With Softball Question

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is making the rounds of her "107 Days" book tour and made a stop on Tuesday on "The View." Harris had appeared on "The View" 28 days before the election in 2024, and sycophant Sunny Hostin asked her one of the most softball questions ever: if Harris were to be elected, what would she do differently from President Joe Biden? Harris obviously wasn't prepared for that question, as she said that nothing came to mind. "In the moment, I knew" I had pulled the pin from the hand grenade, Hostin explained to Harris. Did Harris think that was a turning point in the campaign? (It was … because the Trump campaign "weaponized" her non-answer.)

The View's Sunny Hostin asks Kamala Harris about her previous disastrous interview on the show and whether it was "tipping point" in election.



"You write you had no idea you just pulled the pin on a hand grenade. In the moment, I knew." https://t.co/Qn1rmWfJLt pic.twitter.com/qOOM0xAm06 — Zachary Leeman (@WritingLeeman) September 23, 2025

Nicholas Fondacaro reports for NewsBusters:

As NewsBusters foretold last week, far-left sycophant and co-host of ABC’s The View, Sunny Hostin groveled at the feet of former Vice President and failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris (D). Hostin was seeking absolution for the blame she received for sinking Harris’s campaign with a simple softball question. Hostin was relieved when she finally got what she was looking and praying for.

At least Harris was ready with the zinger this time around, followed by a fist-bump.

As FCC Chair Brendan Carr suggested recently, it might be time to look into "The View" billing itself as a "bona fide" news program.

