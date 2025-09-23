U.K. Labour Party Wants to Redefine 'Islamophobia' to Make it Illegal to Discuss...
Jake Tapper: Jimmy Kimmel Suspension ‘Most Direct Infringement on Free Speech’ in His...
This VA School Allegedly Coerced Minors To Abort Their Babies.
Dearborn Dude's Wild 'America Must Fall' Rant: What in the Actual Heck is...
VIP
Migrant Crime Surges as Guests Trash the Place: Time for Merit-Based Immigration
After Alleged Dodgy Hiring, Schmidt Family's Nutrition Bar Empire Crumbles Under ICE's Boo...
Dick Durbin’s Final Act: Wreck Your Credit Cards
WATCH: Trump’s Second Would-Be Assassin Allegedly Responds Violently to the Guilty Verdict...
Police Confirm Active Shooter at Augusta, Georgia Mall
Once Again a Lefty Proves There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid...
Michael Knowles Says Boot Omar—X Demands Congress Probe Her Fraud or Bury This...
BREAKING: Verdict in Trump Attempted Assassination Case (WATCH)
Facing Potential FBI Investigation, Keith Olbermann Backpedals REAL Fast and Apologizes to...
Nexstar Joins Sinclair In Continued Jimmy Kimmel Show Blackout Across 66 ABC Affiliates

Sunny Hostin Asks Kamala Harris About 'Pulling the Pin on the Hand Grenade' With Softball Question

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on September 23, 2025
Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP, File

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is making the rounds of her "107 Days" book tour and made a stop on Tuesday on "The View." Harris had appeared on "The View" 28 days before the election in 2024, and sycophant Sunny Hostin asked her one of the most softball questions ever: if Harris were to be elected, what would she do differently from President Joe Biden? Harris obviously wasn't prepared for that question, as she said that nothing came to mind. "In the moment, I knew" I had pulled the pin from the hand grenade, Hostin explained to Harris. Did Harris think that was a turning point in the campaign? (It was … because the Trump campaign "weaponized" her non-answer.)

Advertisement

Nicholas Fondacaro reports for NewsBusters:

As NewsBusters foretold last week, far-left sycophant and co-host of ABC’s The View, Sunny Hostin groveled at the feet of former Vice President and failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris (D). Hostin was seeking absolution for the blame she received for sinking Harris’s campaign with a simple softball question. Hostin was relieved when she finally got what she was looking and praying for.

Recommended

After Alleged Dodgy Hiring, Schmidt Family's Nutrition Bar Empire Crumbles Under ICE's Boot
justmindy
Advertisement

At least Harris was ready with the zinger this time around, followed by a fist-bump. 

As FCC Chair Brendan Carr suggested recently, it might be time to look into "The View" billing itself as a "bona fide" news program.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

KAMALA HARRIS SUNNY HOSTIN THE VIEW

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

After Alleged Dodgy Hiring, Schmidt Family's Nutrition Bar Empire Crumbles Under ICE's Boot
justmindy
Jake Tapper: Jimmy Kimmel Suspension ‘Most Direct Infringement on Free Speech’ in His Lifetime
Brett T.
U.K. Labour Party Wants to Redefine 'Islamophobia' to Make it Illegal to Discuss 'Grooming Gangs'
Laura W.
Dearborn Dude's Wild 'America Must Fall' Rant: What in the Actual Heck is This Dude Talking About
justmindy
WATCH: Trump’s Second Would-Be Assassin Allegedly Responds Violently to the Guilty Verdict (UPDATE)
Aaron Walker
Steven Crowder Asks X What They'd Rather Do Tonight Than Watch Jimmy Kimmel and Talk About Comedy GOLD
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

After Alleged Dodgy Hiring, Schmidt Family's Nutrition Bar Empire Crumbles Under ICE's Boot justmindy
Advertisement