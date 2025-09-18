The Bulwark's Sam Stein Is Learning That Some People Have 'Incredibly Thin Skin,'...
Oh Honey, No: Jasmine Crockett's Denial That Charlie Kirk's Shooter Was Cozying Up...
Bari Weiss Warns GOP: FCC Censorship Gambit Will Backfire—But Democrats Already Play Dirty
JoJo from Jerz's Crocodile Tears: Weeping for Kimmel's Cancel While Yawning at Charlie...
Chris Mowrey Is Starting a Snitch Website for People Making Fun of Jimmy...
Sinclair’s ABC Stations to Air Charlie Kirk Tribute During Kimmel’s Former Time Slot
LOL: James Woods Offers a Different Perspective on Jimmy Kimmel … or Not
Marco Rubio: Secretary and JD Vance’s Pick to Swipe Kimmel’s Mic—America’s Multitasking Me...
WaPo Accuses Trump and His Allies of an 'Alarming Attempt to Stunt Freedom...
Kimmel and Fits: Bluesky Lefties Cry for All-Brands ABC/Disney Boycott Over Late-Night Hos...
Lowering the Temperature: Rep. Maxwell Frost Says 'Fascism Is Not on the Way;...
Dana Loesch Asks Brendan Carr About Kimmel, Trump and the FCC (DOWN Go...
Judge Orders Mahmoud Khalil Deported to Syria or Algeria
VIP
Melania Trump’s UK Triumph: Stunning Style Steals the Spotlight in Dark Times

Brendan Carr Says It Might Be Worth 'Looking Into' 'The View' as a Bona Fide News Program

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on September 18, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

As Twitchy reported earlier, FCC Chair Brendan Carr was a guest on Dana Loesch's radio show on Thursday to talk about ABC pulling "Jimmy Kimmel Live." Carr torpedoed several liberal talking points, including that President Donald Trump or the FCC had something to do with the show being canceled. "We haven't told anyone that they had to get rid of Kimmel," Carr told Loesch, suggesting that this might have been a way out for ABC: "The ratings were telling them it's not working," said Carr, adding, "You can blame other people, but ultimately it's the scoreboard."

Advertisement

Carr also appeared as a guest on Scott Jennings' radio show on Thursday and talked about the idea that "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" and "Saturday Night Live" get away with being so one-sided because they're considered bona fide "news" programs. How many conservatives did Colbert have on as guests? One, and that was Liz Cheney. 

So, is "The View" a bona fide news program?

We're pretty sure "The View" is safe, but Carr does make a good point about how much they get away with by being part of ABC News and pretending to be a news program.

Recommended

Oh Honey, No: Jasmine Crockett's Denial That Charlie Kirk's Shooter Was Cozying Up to a Trans Partner
justmindy
Advertisement

How does "Saturday Night Live" count as news?

Yep. If the Democrats hear about this, they'll say it's Trump using his power as an authoritarian to shut down opposing viewpoints.

Don't get your hopes up about "The View" being pulled off the air. No one's canceling "Saturday Night Live." It's just a scenario.

***


 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

JIMMY KIMMEL MEDIA BIAS THE VIEW

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh Honey, No: Jasmine Crockett's Denial That Charlie Kirk's Shooter Was Cozying Up to a Trans Partner
justmindy
LOL: James Woods Offers a Different Perspective on Jimmy Kimmel … or Not
FuzzyChimp
The Bulwark's Sam Stein Is Learning That Some People Have 'Incredibly Thin Skin,' Turns Off Replies
Brett T.
'SICK AND DEPRAVED'! Megyn Kelly Goes SCORCHED Earth on Jimmy Kimmel and OH YEAH, We Are Here FOR It
Sam J.
Bari Weiss Warns GOP: FCC Censorship Gambit Will Backfire—But Democrats Already Play Dirty
justmindy
Straight-Fire Thread Explaining WHY People Are MOCKING Lefties Crying About 'MUH FREE SPEECH' a Must-READ
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Oh Honey, No: Jasmine Crockett's Denial That Charlie Kirk's Shooter Was Cozying Up to a Trans Partner justmindy
Advertisement