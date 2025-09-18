Brendan Carr Says It Might Be Worth 'Looking Into' 'The View' as a Bona Fide News Program

As Twitchy reported earlier, FCC Chair Brendan Carr was a guest on Dana Loesch's radio show on Thursday to talk about ABC pulling "Jimmy Kimmel Live." Carr torpedoed several liberal talking points, including that President Donald Trump or the FCC had something to do with the show being canceled. "We haven't told anyone that they had to get rid of Kimmel," Carr told Loesch, suggesting that this might have been a way out for ABC: "The ratings were telling them it's not working," said Carr, adding, "You can blame other people, but ultimately it's the scoreboard."

Carr also appeared as a guest on Scott Jennings' radio show on Thursday and talked about the idea that "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" and "Saturday Night Live" get away with being so one-sided because they're considered bona fide "news" programs. How many conservatives did Colbert have on as guests? One, and that was Liz Cheney.

So, is "The View" a bona fide news program?

Trump's FCC Chair: I think it's worthwhile to have the FCC look into The View and some of those programs pic.twitter.com/aZnON5sIQ1 — FactPost (@factpostnews) September 18, 2025

OMG! That would be fantastic news! — Wesley (@Rendor_1) September 18, 2025

We're pretty sure "The View" is safe, but Carr does make a good point about how much they get away with by being part of ABC News and pretending to be a news program.

Finally. Time someone holds these clowns accountable for normalizing lies and harassment. — Johnathon Corcoran 👑 | Mr. Intelligent (@TheKingCorcoran) September 18, 2025

Please let this happen! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bPIICdyZ3s — Nick Rogue (@Nick_Rogue_) September 18, 2025

What classifies as a bona fide news show? Why has this not been clearly defined already? — The Questionable Gardner (@T_Q_Gardner) September 18, 2025

How does "Saturday Night Live" count as news?

Cue the meltdowns. And the increased violent rhetoric. — JenninTX (@jennvinestx) September 18, 2025

Yep. If the Democrats hear about this, they'll say it's Trump using his power as an authoritarian to shut down opposing viewpoints.

Don't get your hopes up about "The View" being pulled off the air. No one's canceling "Saturday Night Live." It's just a scenario.

