Dana Loesch Asks Brendan Carr About Kimmel, Trump and the FCC (DOWN Go More Dem Narratives)

Doug P. | 5:10 PM on September 18, 2025
meme

As you know, a decision has been made to cancel, at least for now, "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on ABC, and that happened after station ownership said they didn't want any part of the host who tried to deflect blame from the Left over the assassination of Charlie Kirk by saying that somebody "MAGA" did it. Media outlets like CNN have tried hard to spin that in Orwellian fashion, but are failing. 

The bottom line is that the Democrats are again trying to make this all about Trump (yawn) by saying he, and the FCC, had a direct role in the Kimmel cancellation. 

Dana Loesch talked to FCC Chair Brendan Carr today and several Dem talking points got torpedoed. 

It boils down to broadcasters deciding they're getting tired of spending a lot of money on shows that are nothing more than propaganda outlets for Democrats while not getting the viewers: 

The Kimmel show is gone at the moment because of Kimmel and media execs. Not Trump or the FCC. 

This is similar to the reason Colbert was axed -- losing $40 million a year for CBS didn't help The Late Show, and Kimmel's ratings weren't exactly through the roof: 

It's not like this will stop the Democrats from continuing to lie about what actually happened, but maybe the Left continuing to learn zero lessons from all this isn't entirely a bad thing. 

If all the Democrats and assorted lefties who are having meltdowns about the Kimmel cancellation had actually watched the show every night maybe the ratings would have been high enough to sustain the program. Or maybe not. 

Bingo. These were business decisions, plain and simple. But if the Dems want to pool private money and start a media company to get Kimmel (and later Colbert) back on the air, let them have at it. Actually that would be hilarious to watch. 

