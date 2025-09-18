Dana Loesch Asks Brendan Carr About Kimmel, Trump and the FCC (DOWN Go More Dem Narratives)

As you know, a decision has been made to cancel, at least for now, "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on ABC, and that happened after station ownership said they didn't want any part of the host who tried to deflect blame from the Left over the assassination of Charlie Kirk by saying that somebody "MAGA" did it. Media outlets like CNN have tried hard to spin that in Orwellian fashion, but are failing.

The bottom line is that the Democrats are again trying to make this all about Trump (yawn) by saying he, and the FCC, had a direct role in the Kimmel cancellation.

Dana Loesch talked to FCC Chair Brendan Carr today and several Dem talking points got torpedoed.

It boils down to broadcasters deciding they're getting tired of spending a lot of money on shows that are nothing more than propaganda outlets for Democrats while not getting the viewers:

"This is a decision by Nexstar that owns local TV stations to tell...Disney we don't want to run that type of programming"



~ @BrendanCarrFCC pic.twitter.com/0w3RLs8anx — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 18, 2025

The Kimmel show is gone at the moment because of Kimmel and media execs. Not Trump or the FCC.

"We (FCC) haven't told anyone that they had to get rid of Kimmel"



~ @BrendanCarrFCC pic.twitter.com/TQLmslEBde — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 18, 2025

"No, not at all"



~ @BrendanCarrFCC on whether it's true he personally called for the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel pic.twitter.com/uP4fomQiok — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 18, 2025

This is similar to the reason Colbert was axed -- losing $40 million a year for CBS didn't help The Late Show, and Kimmel's ratings weren't exactly through the roof:

"The ratings were telling [Kimmel] it's not working"



"You can blame other people, but ultimately it's the scoreboard"@BrendanCarrFCC pic.twitter.com/egPZG8K7oa — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 18, 2025

It's not like this will stop the Democrats from continuing to lie about what actually happened, but maybe the Left continuing to learn zero lessons from all this isn't entirely a bad thing.

@BrendanCarrFCC NEVER threatened to take away cable licenses. He expressed his disgust in Kimmel’s commentary and said he wanted companies to “change conduct and take actions on Kimmel”. The termination was ABC’s call, not Carr’s. Good on @DLoesch for correcting more Fake News. https://t.co/YT7uRw7UwS — Bradley Stein (@_BradleyStein_) September 18, 2025

If all the Democrats and assorted lefties who are having meltdowns about the Kimmel cancellation had actually watched the show every night maybe the ratings would have been high enough to sustain the program. Or maybe not.

The left's refusal to acknowledge that local stations and independent businesses made this call seems like they oppose businesses acting independently from the government, which, ironically, is what they're accusing the admin of doing. https://t.co/bynDN5gVvL — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 18, 2025

Bingo. These were business decisions, plain and simple. But if the Dems want to pool private money and start a media company to get Kimmel (and later Colbert) back on the air, let them have at it. Actually that would be hilarious to watch.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives. all while running interference for the Democrats and late-night propagandists for the Left.

