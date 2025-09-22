Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Trolls Gov. Kathy Hochul

Remember when New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was going to put the New York Police Department on every overnight New York City subway train, even though it was already perfectly safe? This was after she'd deployed the National Guard to the New York City subway to clean it up, even though it was already safe. This March, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy gave Hochul an offer she couldn't refuse. "We give millions of dollars a year to the New York subway, and part of the requirement is that they keep it safe," Duffy said. "And so, what we're going to do is say, listen, if you can't keep your subway safe … we're going to pull your money — and it's not just New York."

CBS News recently relayed a message to Duffy: "Tell Sean Duffy, we've got this," she said.

What's this?

Man stabbed, wounded on moving subway train in Queens https://t.co/7Tx4ZgLqSH — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) September 22, 2025

"We've got this" - Kathy Hochel — ScaryPoppins (@jadwap) September 22, 2025

Duffy doesn't think she does.

Isn't she the same person who said, "We have this," when someone was lit on fire on the subway? — Hodler (@hodlrr17) September 22, 2025

I think he heard you, Kathy. — Limoguy 57 (@limoguy97653) September 22, 2025

In December a woman was burned alive on a NYC subway. Why has that been forgotten? An American woman, burned by a Guatemalan invader. — GreenEyes in TN. Never violate 1A. (@GreenEyesinTN) September 22, 2025

@GovKathyHochul poured money into a photo-op for herself, then pocketed it and allowed a woman to be burned alive on her subway.

Hochul only cares for herself.

She is desperate for DNC attention, but even the DNC doesn't want her. — OldSaltCityAce 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 👑 (@OldSaltCityAce) September 22, 2025

She doesn’t have it Mr. Secretary. She falsely claims the city is safe but everyone knows it’s not. — Lori (@Liongirl808) September 22, 2025

She doesn’t have a clue Mr. Secretary, however, she made sure she had the National Guard in the subway & that poor woman was still burned alive & by an illegal alien on top of it.



But, oh yeah, you got this Governor, sure 🤦🏻‍♀️😏 — Elizabeth Bramon (@Hargitay1NY) September 22, 2025

The money poured in, and laundered to who Kathy? — Linda (@HonestAlways2) September 22, 2025

She definitely doesn’t. — Melissa Armo (@MelissaArmo) September 22, 2025

Until they put repeat offenders in jail they will fail. — Napolian Solo (@NapolianSolo2) September 22, 2025

People are getting killed left and right by thugs and crazy people on those subways. It’s not safe and anyone who says otherwise obviously doesn’t take that mode of transportation. — Republiking (@republikings) September 22, 2025

HEY!! Nobody has been murdered by fire on the subway today so cut her some slack. — Free Alaskan (@FreeAlaskan) September 22, 2025

Hochul's got this.

