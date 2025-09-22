Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Trolls Gov. Kathy Hochul

Kamala Harris Discovers What a Woman Is
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on September 22, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Remember when New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was going to put the New York Police Department on every overnight New York City subway train, even though it was already perfectly safe? This was after she'd deployed the National Guard to the New York City subway to clean it up, even though it was already safe. This March, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy gave Hochul an offer she couldn't refuse. "We give millions of dollars a year to the New York subway, and part of the requirement is that they keep it safe," Duffy said. "And so, what we're going to do is say, listen, if you can't keep your subway safe … we're going to pull your money — and it's not just New York."

CBS News recently relayed a message to Duffy: "Tell Sean Duffy, we've got this," she said.

What's this?

Duffy doesn't think she does.

Hochul's got this.

