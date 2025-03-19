All the Good Things: Justine Bateman Hopes Children Learn to Appreciate Elon Musk's...
Sec. Duffy Threatens to Snatch NY Subway’s Allowance ... Keep It Safe or Kiss Millions Goodbye

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on March 19, 2025
AP Photo/John Minchillo

New York is on notice to make the subways safer or the federal government will stop sending them money to do so.

New York is housing all those illegal immigrants there for free. Why not have them work to keep the subway clean?

Another great idea!

As they should!

That was a huge mistake that should be rectified immediately. 

They can  choose to be good stewards of federal dollars or not get them at all.

Will any of them have an actual plan for cleaning up the subways?

New York should be ashamed. Start charging people for littering and it will stop.

They'll try just like they are trying to stop Trump from enacting the trans ban in the military. 

Well said.

Tags: FEDERAL GOVERNMENT NEW YORK NEW YORK CITY SUBWAY TAX SEAN DUFFY

