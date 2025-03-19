Sec. Duffy Threatens to Snatch NY Subway’s Allowance ... Keep It Safe or Kiss Millions Goodbye

New York is on notice to make the subways safer or the federal government will stop sending them money to do so.

.@SecDuffy: "We give millions of dollars a year to the New York subway and part of the requirement is they keep it safe. And so, what we're going to do is say, listen, if you can't keep your subway safe... we're going to pull your money — and it's not just New York." pic.twitter.com/bCLH9DTf5d — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 19, 2025

New York is housing all those illegal immigrants there for free. Why not have them work to keep the subway clean?

Until the Governor works with Homan to get the illegals out, pull all of their funding. https://t.co/9yM6RGTV1C — The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) March 19, 2025

Another great idea!

Love this. Make them earn it https://t.co/OzYuD2moPc — Keepingtyme (@keepingtyme) March 19, 2025

As they should!

Congress ignored the safety requirements of New York Subways and kept funding them anyway. https://t.co/ArWtRv4gpR — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) March 19, 2025

That was a huge mistake that should be rectified immediately.

Not one more penny to the NY grifters https://t.co/5qWNjc4pCQ — Pocono Patriot 🇺🇸 (@JAugust0999) March 19, 2025

NY needs to step up..keep the subway safe and city safe or no more federal funding! https://t.co/aZYIYpGMCQ — WickedAfterlife (@WAServers) March 19, 2025

They can choose to be good stewards of federal dollars or not get them at all.

Let's see how the Democrats running for NYC mayor respond. It will be a huge tell whether they are serious about subway safety or just looking to score points fighting Trump.@andrewcuomo — Andrea E (@AAC0519) March 19, 2025

Will any of them have an actual plan for cleaning up the subways?

They do look nice clean, but that's Toronto, New York not so much pic.twitter.com/tUtREe3m9h — Jeffrey Lowes ™ 🇨🇦 🇺🇲 (@jeffreylowes) March 19, 2025

New York should be ashamed. Start charging people for littering and it will stop.

People are literally being set on fire on their subways. Safe to say they failed! — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) March 19, 2025

How long after they pull their money will an activists judge stop them? I lawsuit is already being composed. This has to stop, These disgraceful judges are overturning what 77 million people voted for. The judges are election deniers and are taking away our vote! — Granitehead (@Granitehead70) March 19, 2025

They'll try just like they are trying to stop Trump from enacting the trans ban in the military.

Why are we giving all these states Billions? If NY wants a subway, let them fund it. If California wants a high speed train, let them fund it. I don’t think people in other states want there taxpayer dollars being fraudulently abused by California. They’ve already spent $17B and… — Robert (@cosmo659) March 19, 2025

Time for a complete review of this system. US folks out in rural America and required to purchase a vehicle, insurance, maintenance, fuel are tired of subsidizing these city folks. This is a STATE responsibility. — Prairie Dog (@Courthousemouse) March 19, 2025

Well said.