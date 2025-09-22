Chuck Todd's Antifa Blackout: Too Dumb or Perhaps Just Drowning in Leftist Kool-Aid
Nice Timing: Washed-Up Singers Cancel Disney Premiere Performances to Support Free Speech

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on September 22, 2025

As Twitchy reported earlier, Disney stated on Monday, stating that, following "thoughtful discussions" with the host, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" would return to the air from its indefinite suspension on Tuesday night. "Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country," Disney said. "It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive."

Something makes us laugh about having a thoughtful discussion with Kimmel. Is he going to apologize? We strongly doubt it.

Liberals showed their displeasure with Kimmel being taken off the air by firing bullets into an ABC affiliate in Sacramento. Others, such as Howard Stern, simply canceled their Disney+ subscriptions, or at least claimed to have done so. 

Before Disney made its announcement that it had caved, the New York Post reported that singers Sarah McLaughlin and Jewel had canceled their performances at an ABC documentary premiere in solidarity with Kimmel.

The New York Post reports:

Sarah McLachlan and Jewel are standing in solidarity with Jimmy Kimmel.

The singers canceled their planned performances at ABC News’ “Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery” documentary premiere in Los Angeles Sunday to protest Disney’s decision to suspend “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

McLachlan, 57, introduced the film at the screening and told the audience that the artists are supporting “free speech” by not taking the stage.

“I know you’re expecting a performance tonight, and I’m so grateful to all of you for coming, and I apologize if this is disappointing, but we have collectively decided not to perform but instead to stand in solidarity in support of free speech,” McLachlan stated.

In support of Kimmel or in support of free speech, such as the right to speak at a college campus without being murdered?

That's OK, we had plenty of beautiful musical performances at Charlie Kirk's memorial service on Sunday.

Not the “Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery” documentary premiere! According to Grok, the original Lilith Fair ran from 1997 to 1999, and they tried a revival in 2010, but it was canceled "due to low ticket sales and cancellations, and no Lilith Fair events have occurred since."

What a loss.

*** 

