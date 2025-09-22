Kimmel-Defending Howard Stern Says 'We're Not Gonna Bow to the Gov't' (Remember 'F**k Their Freedoms'?)

BREAKING: Rob Reiner LIVES! ALSO BREAKING: He's Still a Tool: Bill Maher SPARS...

Doug P. | 12:35 PM on September 22, 2025
Meme screenshot

What we've got here is a story that definitely requires a beverage warning before proceeding. 

Howard Stern joined the Left's attempt to convince everybody that the real victim after the assassination of Charlie Kirk is the ABC host who spread a false narrative about the ideology of the murderer who pulled the trigger. Jimmy Kimmel's show then got canceled after blowback from affiliates and advertisers, all while the Democrats are trying to say Trump had the show pulled off the air because he's a fascist authoritarian. 

Here's what Stern had to say: 

The full quote via Variety:  

Howard Stern canceled Disney+ after ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel: "Someone’s gotta step up and f*cking say, ‘Hey, enough, we’re not gonna bow [to the government].’" 

"When the government begins to interfere, when the government says, ‘I’m not pleased with you, so we’re gonna orchestrate a way to silence you,’ it’s the wrong direction for our country. I should know. I’ve been involved in something like this, and now ABC is put in the same position and it’s unfortunate that ABC even has to be in this position. They shouldn’t have to be in this position. I feel for them too, in this. But someone’s gotta step up and f*cking say, ‘Hey, enough, we’re not gonna bow.’ Now it might sound stupid, but the thing I did this morning, I’m canceling my Disney+. I’m trying to say with the pocketbook that I do not support what they’re doing with Jimmy."

Wow, it seems like only a few short years ago Stern was slamming people who wouldn't bow to the government at the expense of their freedoms: 

Now we get "we're not gonna bow to the government"? Please...

Stern was one of the biggest Covid Karens of them all. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while engaging is psychological projection and hypocrisy of the highest order (looking at you, Howard). 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

