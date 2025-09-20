'Train ... and Pray': Jesse Kelly Posts Terrifying Thread About How Dangerous Dems...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Most Blacks Aren't Republicans Because They 'Can't Hang Out With the KKK'

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on September 20, 2025
Twitter

As Twitchy reported Thursday, Rep. Jasmine Crockett claimed that she lives in constant fear of white supremacist violence: "I do not feel safe as a black woman in this country," she said. Join the rest of us Americans of all colors who don't feel safe in this country because of progressive judges and district attorneys arresting and releasing violent criminals 14 times before they eventually kill you on your commute on your way home from work. Or don't feel safe because President Joe Biden imported millions of illegals who will set you on fire and burn you to death on the subway.

Crockett was speaking at an event with Al Sharpton when she explained why most blacks aren't Republicans. It's simply because "y'all racist."

No, but you can have your Democrat party leaders eulogize a senator who was once an "exalted cyclops" with the Ku Klux Klan.

Crockett attended a very expensive private school before Gov. Ron DeSantis and others ordered public schools "not to teach about slavery."

But, but … the parties switched places! Everyone knows that.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its radical agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

JASMINE CROCKETT

