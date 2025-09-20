Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Most Blacks Aren't Republicans Because They 'Can't Hang Out With the KKK'

As Twitchy reported Thursday, Rep. Jasmine Crockett claimed that she lives in constant fear of white supremacist violence: "I do not feel safe as a black woman in this country," she said. Join the rest of us Americans of all colors who don't feel safe in this country because of progressive judges and district attorneys arresting and releasing violent criminals 14 times before they eventually kill you on your commute on your way home from work. Or don't feel safe because President Joe Biden imported millions of illegals who will set you on fire and burn you to death on the subway.

Crockett was speaking at an event with Al Sharpton when she explained why most blacks aren't Republicans. It's simply because "y'all racist."

Jasmine Crockett: "Most black people are not Republicans simply because we just is like, 'Y'all racist. I can't hang out with the KKK and them.'"pic.twitter.com/kZ3frLpZLL — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) September 19, 2025

No, but you can have your Democrat party leaders eulogize a senator who was once an "exalted cyclops" with the Ku Klux Klan.

If she paid attention in high school, she would know the KKK was founded by Democrats. https://t.co/PyLsq0ikd9 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 20, 2025

Yup — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 20, 2025

They don't teach that in high school — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) September 20, 2025

Crockett attended a very expensive private school before Gov. Ron DeSantis and others ordered public schools "not to teach about slavery."

You would think with a $35k a year tuition, her private day school would have taught her that. — Based and Biased (@based_biased) September 20, 2025

Ignorant people teaching other ignorant people things that are not true. This is how we’re in the mess we are in now. 🤦🏼‍♀️ — LilHumansBigImpact (@BigImpactHumans) September 20, 2025

She knows. She went to a primarily white, affluent private school. Every thing about her schtick is a $3 bill. — Kimstahls (@KRevivalOrBust) September 20, 2025

You’re assuming that the truth actually matters to them. — Babbler (@Babbler432048) September 20, 2025

The face of the Democrat party — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) September 20, 2025

The Left is great at inventing a narrative and repeating it until it becomes their ‘truth.’ History, facts, and context get tossed aside the second they clash with the storyline they’ve built in their heads. — 🌟Texas Free Thinker🌟 (@GenX_Thomas) September 20, 2025

But, but … the parties switched places! Everyone knows that.

