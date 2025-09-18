HOOBOY! S.E. Cupp Claims the Trump Admin Is KILLING Free Speech and Greg...
‘As a Black Woman’: Jasmine Crockett Says She Lives in Constant Fear of White Supremacist Violence

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:05 PM on September 18, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Democrat Jasmine Crockett naturally reached for the race card when discussing the prevalence of left-wing violence. Deflect, deflect, deflect! She says that as a black woman (wait, this is the first we’re hearing of this), she doesn’t feel safe in America. Why? All the white supremacists, of course. Yes, it’s okay to roll your eyes.

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

Statistically, the chance of Crockett meeting a genuine white supremacist, much less being assaulted by one, is essentially zero.

As she likes to say, ‘The math ain’t mathing.’ Posters explain why.

How can she feel unsafe when she has protection most Americans can only dream of? Plus, Washington, D.C., is safer than ever thanks to President Donald Trump.

One poster seems to think there is a ‘right to feeling safe.’ Not sure how our government guarantees specific emotional reactions.

She’s just Crocketting.

Commenters are catching on that Crockett’s main purpose within the Democrat Party is to inject race and racism into every issue and argument.

Especially those white supremacist breezes, gales, and straight-line winds that specifically target black people.

Editor's Note: The days of lawlessness in Washington, D.C. are over. Thanks to President Trump, our nation's capital will be SAFE once again.

