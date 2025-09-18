‘As a Black Woman’: Jasmine Crockett Says She Lives in Constant Fear of White Supremacist Violence

Democrat Jasmine Crockett naturally reached for the race card when discussing the prevalence of left-wing violence. Deflect, deflect, deflect! She says that as a black woman (wait, this is the first we’re hearing of this), she doesn’t feel safe in America. Why? All the white supremacists, of course. Yes, it’s okay to roll your eyes.

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

Rep. Jasmine Crockett: "I do not feel safe as a black woman in this country"



pic.twitter.com/OkFFvhZaZi — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 17, 2025

Statistically, the chance of Crockett meeting a genuine white supremacist, much less being assaulted by one, is essentially zero.

As she likes to say, ‘The math ain’t mathing.’ Posters explain why.

Meanwhile, in reality, a Black person is 11 times more likely to be murdered by another Black person than by a white person. — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) September 17, 2025

The irony?

We got politicians in DC who feel “unsafe” while sitting behind guards, cameras, and taxpayer-funded barricades…

Meanwhile, everyday Americans get carjacked, robbed, and silenced for saying the wrong thing.

Who’s really unsafe here? — Dr. Lucien Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@LucienWolfe111) September 17, 2025

How can she feel unsafe when she has protection most Americans can only dream of? Plus, Washington, D.C., is safer than ever thanks to President Donald Trump.

One poster seems to think there is a ‘right to feeling safe.’ Not sure how our government guarantees specific emotional reactions.

That’s heartbreaking everyone deserves to feel safe always — pandavishnu8 HUDL (@pandavishnu08) September 17, 2025

It's not heartbreaking because she is lying, she encourages violence against the right in this country, and then has the nerve to say she doesn't feel safe! — Stephen McIntosh (@Stevewm63) September 17, 2025

No, no... if you consistently vote for these catch-and-release, soft-on-crime politicians, you do not "deserve" to feel safe. — Eric 🇺🇸 Disagree Civilly (@Easy_E) September 17, 2025

She looks safe to me — RIP C.K. (@slickSDfan) September 17, 2025

She's fine. She's just grandstanding.



Oh, and lying, badly — I identify as an SR-71 (@Shttalker5) September 17, 2025

She’s just Crocketting.

Commenters are catching on that Crockett’s main purpose within the Democrat Party is to inject race and racism into every issue and argument.

Jasmine Crockett is nothing more than a race hustler.



She only exists by stoking the flames of racism. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) September 17, 2025

She’s one of the biggest racists I’ve listened to recently. — Red Kettle (@RedKettleks) September 17, 2025

She’s boring. All she does is play the race card. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 17, 2025

Guaranteed she has a shrine of Al Sharpton in her place of residence! — Bob Sloane (@sloane_bob20442) September 17, 2025

Her deck is full of race cards honestly.



She's got a big mouth and a big platform and all that comes out of her mouth is BS. — Zartan (@WABunts88) September 17, 2025

I wouldn't feel safe in this country either if I had to worry about a stiff breeze blowing my hair and eyelashes off — Jayroo (@jayroo69) September 17, 2025

Especially those white supremacist breezes, gales, and straight-line winds that specifically target black people.

Editor's Note: The days of lawlessness in Washington, D.C. are over. Thanks to President Trump, our nation's capital will be SAFE once again.

