Say Her Name: Woman Set on Fire in NYC Subway Identified

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:15 PM on December 31, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

A little over a week ago, Americans were horrified by video out of the New York City subway system of a woman set on fire. The woman died, and her body was so badly burned it took authorities over a week to identify her.

Now they have:

The entire post reads:

The woman was so badly burned that it took police days to figure out who she was.

She was finally identified as Debrina Kawam of Toms River township in New Jersey, according to Fox News.

According to a Facebook profile that lines up with Kawam, she studied business and marketing at Montclair State University in 1991.

The account also says Kawam was a former business and marketing manager at Lily Pharmacy.

More from The New York Post:


The straphanger who was burned to death on a Brooklyn train has been identified as a New Jersey woman, police announced Tuesday — more than a week after the horrific attack.

The charred body of Debrina Kawam, 57, of Toms River, was ultimately ID’d through fingerprints, sources told The Post.

Kawam, who was described as homeless, had slept on an F train in the Stillwell Avenue-Coney Island station on Dec. 22 when she was allegedly set on fire around 7:30 a.m. by illegal Guatemalan immigrant Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, who now faces first-degree murder charges.

Horrifying video footage from the arson attack shows the accused killer fanning the flames as Kawam was consumed by the fire — and calmly watching the scorched victim from a bench on the platform.

There are conflicting reports about whether or not Kawam was homeless. A New Jersey man who bought Kawam's mother's house was visited by Kawam and said she didn't appear homeless.

Either way, it's awful and she deserves justice.

Which is exactly what Alvin Bragg wanted to happen.

It really is.

A neat city run by terrible people.

Yup.

Any city or state that doesn't cooperate with ICE should lose every penny of federal funding. Across the board.

It's simple: they want to break it down so they can rebuild it as a socialist utopia.

Kawam joins a long, sad list of Americans killed thanks to Biden's illegal immigration policies.

