Say Her Name: Woman Set on Fire in NYC Subway Identified

A little over a week ago, Americans were horrified by video out of the New York City subway system of a woman set on fire. The woman died, and her body was so badly burned it took authorities over a week to identify her.

Now they have:

JUST IN: The woman who was burned to death on a NYC subway by an alleged illegal immigrant, has been identified as a 61-year-old woman from New Jersey.



The woman was so badly burned that it took police days to figure out who she was.



She was finally identified as Debrina Kawam… pic.twitter.com/mJfJuXuNPy — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 31, 2024

The entire post reads:

She was finally identified as Debrina Kawam of Toms River township in New Jersey, according to Fox News.



According to a Facebook profile that lines up with Kawam, she studied business and marketing at Montclair State University in 1991.

The account also says Kawam was a former business and marketing manager at Lily Pharmacy.

More from The New York Post:



The straphanger who was burned to death on a Brooklyn train has been identified as a New Jersey woman, police announced Tuesday — more than a week after the horrific attack. The charred body of Debrina Kawam, 57, of Toms River, was ultimately ID’d through fingerprints, sources told The Post. Kawam, who was described as homeless, had slept on an F train in the Stillwell Avenue-Coney Island station on Dec. 22 when she was allegedly set on fire around 7:30 a.m. by illegal Guatemalan immigrant Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, who now faces first-degree murder charges. Horrifying video footage from the arson attack shows the accused killer fanning the flames as Kawam was consumed by the fire — and calmly watching the scorched victim from a bench on the platform.

There are conflicting reports about whether or not Kawam was homeless. A New Jersey man who bought Kawam's mother's house was visited by Kawam and said she didn't appear homeless.

Either way, it's awful and she deserves justice.

So tragic and disgusting



People stood by and watched…because of the Daniel Penny case.



NYC absolutely slandered and villainized someone who stepped in, and now people will just stand by and watch an atrocity. — Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) December 31, 2024

Which is exactly what Alvin Bragg wanted to happen.

Awful. I hope NYC is able to fix their crime problem because it’s a neat city. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 31, 2024

It really is.

A neat city run by terrible people.

Yup.

NYC is not cooperating with ICE on a detainer for the illegal immigrant who set an American woman on fire and killed her in the subway.



On Jan 20th, every single federal dollar needs to be pulled out of that city and they can run their own s**thole. Our taxes shouldn’t be… — World Hall Of Fun (@WorldHallOfFun) December 31, 2024

Any city or state that doesn't cooperate with ICE should lose every penny of federal funding. Across the board.

I work two jobs and sometimes 16 hours a day. To have to be worried that someone will attack you just because they can and hurt or kill you is ruining our society. Why do democrats want to ruin society? https://t.co/t3qqc030Er — Vanessa (@VBogenholm) December 31, 2024

It's simple: they want to break it down so they can rebuild it as a socialist utopia.

This useless illegal should get the death penalty. He was deported but came back under Bidens open border policy. Time for justice fir Debrina Kawam https://t.co/EwqLI2ihdD — Kathy Noga (@klnoga) December 31, 2024

Kawam joins a long, sad list of Americans killed thanks to Biden's illegal immigration policies.