Chris Mowrey Is Starting a Snitch Website for People Making Fun of Jimmy Kimmel

Chris Mowrey Is Starting a Snitch Website for People Making Fun of Jimmy Kimmel

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on September 18, 2025

Harry Sisson's partner Chris Mowrey, who claims the two are "nightmare fuel for the right," has a genius idea, guys. He's going to start a website where people can anonymously report people who are making fun of Jimmy Kimmel for getting himself yanked off the air. Leftists are fond of lists after all. Even if he doesn't realize it, Mowrey is drawing an equivalence between Kimmel getting himself fired and Charlie Kirk being shot to death by an assassin. The thing is, the people getting fired for celebrating Kirk's murder do so under their own names on social media. They invited the consequences.

Liberals are desperately trying to make Kimmel their Charlie Kirk. Let's hope Kimmel saved some of his millions so he can eat until he finds another gig.

***

