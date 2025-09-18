Chris Mowrey Is Starting a Snitch Website for People Making Fun of Jimmy Kimmel

Harry Sisson's partner Chris Mowrey, who claims the two are "nightmare fuel for the right," has a genius idea, guys. He's going to start a website where people can anonymously report people who are making fun of Jimmy Kimmel for getting himself yanked off the air. Leftists are fond of lists after all. Even if he doesn't realize it, Mowrey is drawing an equivalence between Kimmel getting himself fired and Charlie Kirk being shot to death by an assassin. The thing is, the people getting fired for celebrating Kirk's murder do so under their own names on social media. They invited the consequences.

Advertisement

I’m starting an anonymous website where you can submit tips of people making fun of Jimmy Kimmel. If you make fun of Kimmel, your future employers will see it.



FAFO. — Chris Mowrey (@chrisdmowrey) September 18, 2025

Tell me you have absolutely no idea about what is going on right now without telling me. — David (@daveybobby_) September 18, 2025

You liberals trying to make Kimmel your Charlie Kirk is pathetic 🙄 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 18, 2025

I know. I can’t believe Jimmy Kimmel lost his show in front of his wife and young children like that. Bone chilling. — Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) September 18, 2025

I watched Jimmy Kimmel getting fired and absolutely loved it! Please make sure my employer sees what I posted Chris. — MAGS (@TAftermath2020) September 18, 2025

Aww. Bless your little heart. — Jen X🗽 (@jenreneeX) September 18, 2025

Start an anonymous website of funny things Jimmy Kimmel said. — OG Midnight Hammer (Approximately Beer Can Size) (@threeon05881723) September 18, 2025

This is adorable. Can I be on this list too? I already volunteered to be on the Krassenstein list. How do I keep my name toward the top? Is it alphabetical? — Tim OConnor, The Freedom Variant (@TimforSenate) September 18, 2025

Oh no, I'm literally shaking at how many employers are about to buy their employees a beer after you contact them — Vermillion-R𝕏 (@Vermillion_Rx) September 18, 2025

Your selective outrage is cartoon funny — Lisa Says (@LisaPurdue2) September 18, 2025

JVC Broadcasting is the big network that carries my show. Have at it Chris. — Brian Rust 🇺🇲 (@Brianrustjr) September 18, 2025

What if my employer is also making fun of Kimmel? What happens to me then? — Chaosreigns (@chaosreigns111) September 18, 2025

Liberals are desperately trying to make Kimmel their Charlie Kirk. Let's hope Kimmel saved some of his millions so he can eat until he finds another gig.

***