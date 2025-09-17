ABC Chicago: Kristi Noem ‘Apparently’ Chose Mexican Independence Day to Send a Message

See if you can sniff out any bias in this piece by ABC 7 Chicago after reading the post introducing it:

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem apparently chose Mexican Independence Day to send a message to the immigrant community, arriving in force on Tuesday morning to an Elgin home and taking four people into custody.



The only problem is two of the four people… pic.twitter.com/BHcdruWgzo — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) September 16, 2025

Advertisement

The post continues:

The only problem is two of the four people they arrested are apparently U.S. citizens who they released shortly afterward.

That's the only problem? Great, then!

Nowhere in the news segment is there any indication that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem "chose Mexican Independence Day to send a message to the immigrant community." Some social media intern thought that up. And why assume the illegal immigrants were from Mexico, and not Central America?

DHS responded:

No U.S. citizens were arrested, they were briefly held for their and officers safety while the operation in the house was under way. This is standard protocol.



Please see our release on those arrested: https://t.co/0sLcF9UIEi https://t.co/J4NMlemEtI — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 17, 2025

OK, we'll take a look:

Carlos Gonzalez-Leon, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of a ssault of a family member causing bodily harm. He has previously been removed from the country.

He has previously been removed from the country. Jose Morales-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of aggravated driving under the influence with a child passenger under 16 years old, and driving with a revoked or suspended license .

and . Juan Edaurdo Solarzano-Morales, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested for domestic violence harassment, obstruction, and felony stalking and just this year was served a protection order for violent tendencies.

and just this year was served a Victor Manuel Rodriguez-Pantoja, an illegal alien from Mexico, who illegally entered the United States at an unknown date and location.

OK, we were wrong … they are all from Mexico. If they fled Mexico to live in the United States, just how big a Mexican Independence Day celebration were they having?

We love it when they use scary terms like "military-style vehicles." It makes the average Midwestern governor picture tanks next to the Chipotlé.

Innocent people get detained and released. It happens all the time. Not sure why it’s newsworthy. — Mike McClain's Lazy Eyeball (@MitchRiller) September 17, 2025

Not arrested. Everyone gets detained until situation is resolved, not a hard concept. Propagandists. — Katie (@Nopattkatie) September 17, 2025

It happens when you are with criminals. They were released, not charged with anything. — Sande Freundlieb (@SoterMt) September 17, 2025

Great job Sec. Noem! — Michael (@TMichaelAngel) September 17, 2025

Why would anyone residing on sovereign USA soil celebrate independence day of another country? Homesick? — John Adams (@Train_Saver) September 17, 2025

Why were the rioters in Los Angeles waving Mexican flags if they want to live in the United States so badly?

@ABC 🤦‍♂️

You guys have a real issue with the truth huh? — 🇺🇸Pat Mcdonaldson 🇺🇸 (@pat_mcdonaldson) September 17, 2025

If they want to celebrate Mexican Independence Day the DHS will give them a free one way ticket back to Mexico. — Michael Husband (@MikeHusband2599) September 17, 2025

No U.S. citizens were arrested. As always @ABC are liars and not journalists. Journalists confirm their stories and do research.



ABC, @NBC, @CBS, @CNN, @MSNBC - none of them verify their stories.



How can you believe someone that just types up their opinion and provides… — M Jones (@TexasMJones) September 17, 2025

Advertisement

Mistakes happen, they were released... Maybe they should not hang out with criminals?



BTW, we do not celebrate Mexican Independence Day in the US. Do they celebrate the 4th of July in Mexico? — Richie B 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@richiebee) September 17, 2025

If they’re Americans then the fact that it’s Mexican Independence Day has nothing to do with it. — Ambrose (@botblocka) September 17, 2025

Exactly. So their social media intern is just making stuff up.

***