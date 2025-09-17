ABC Chicago: Kristi Noem ‘Apparently’ Chose Mexican Independence Day to Send a Message

LEGEND! Brian Stelter Says the FCC Chair Sent Him This Gif In Response...
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on September 17, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

See if you can sniff out any bias in this piece by ABC 7 Chicago after reading the post introducing it:

The post continues:

The only problem is two of the four people they arrested are apparently U.S. citizens who they released shortly afterward.

That's the only problem? Great, then!

Nowhere in the news segment is there any indication that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem "chose Mexican Independence Day to send a message to the immigrant community." Some social media intern thought that up. And why assume the illegal immigrants were from Mexico, and not Central America?

DHS responded:

OK, we'll take a look:

  • Carlos Gonzalez-Leon, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of assault of a family member causing bodily harm. He has previously been removed from the country. 
  • Jose Morales-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of aggravated driving under the influence with a child passenger under 16 years old, and driving with a revoked or suspended license.
  • Juan Edaurdo Solarzano-Morales, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested for domestic violence harassment, obstruction, and felony stalking and just this year was served a protection order for violent tendencies.
  • Victor Manuel Rodriguez-Pantoja, an illegal alien from Mexico, who illegally entered the United States at an unknown date and location.

OK, we were wrong … they are all from Mexico. If they fled Mexico to live in the United States, just how big a Mexican Independence Day celebration were they having?

We love it when they use scary terms like "military-style vehicles." It makes the average Midwestern governor picture tanks next to the Chipotlé.

Why were the rioters in Los Angeles waving Mexican flags if they want to live in the United States so badly?

Exactly. So their social media intern is just making stuff up.

***

