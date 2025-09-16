Fani Willis Disqualified From Prosecuting President Trump for Election Interference

We haven't heard from Fani Willis in quite a while, and it looks like it's going to stay that way. Back in December, we reported that the Georgia Court of Appeals had officially disqualified Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from prosecuting President-elect Donald Trump and his remaining co-defendants in the 2020 election interference case.

On Tuesday, we learned that the Georgia Supreme Court has agreed, and Willis is off the case.

🚨BREAKING NEWS



The Fani Willis fiasco is finally over



The GA Supreme Court has ruled



She’s finally and officially off the Fulton Trump RICO case pic.twitter.com/rghpU4jMxN — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) September 16, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: The Georgia Supreme Court has just BARRED Fani Willis from prosecuting President Trump in Georgia



A MASSIVE loss for Big Fat Fani!



🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/m4emYCTasg — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 16, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: In a brutal loss, Fulton County DA Fani Willis was just PERMANENTLY disqualified from prosecuting President Trump and his allies for 2020 “election interference” by the Georgia Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/mmKdriH5UA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 16, 2025

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR THE INDICTMENT?



The indictment is still pending but it has no prosecutor



In Georgia, a small state agency -the Prosecuting Attorney's Council -will decide whether to:



A) Assign the case to a different DA

B) Prosecute the case itself

C) Dismiss it — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) September 16, 2025

Dismiss it.

What will the Prosecuting Attorney's Council of Georgia do?



The case is virtually certain to be dismissed



No other Georgia prosecutor, including PAC, wants the case because they would essentially have to start over to clean up the mess left by Willis, and since no other DA has… — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) September 16, 2025

The post continues:

… Willis' budget nor her appetite for lawfare, PAC is going to dismiss the indictment

It’s a great day, particularly here in Georgia. — Alisha Nasse (@AlishaNasse) September 16, 2025

”You may even get tired of winning…”pic.twitter.com/qkuccIrkv9 — Sandfort (@Sandfort_) September 16, 2025

Prison for Fani Willis for political prosecution coming around at any point? — Dread Pirate Roberts (@DreadPirate67) September 16, 2025

Trump wins, AGAIN! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 16, 2025

She needs her law license pulled permanently. — Kittitas Kid (@KidKittita18415) September 16, 2025

She had one job…



…and she failed miserably



I’m thankful — Cathy the Braves Girl⚾️🇺🇸⚾️ (@Gap422) September 16, 2025

Finally. Any 6-year-old could see how unethically she conducted herself and the case. — Mondaymonday2 (@Mondaymondtwo) September 16, 2025

How and why is she still the DA? — ET (@EhabTurk) September 16, 2025

That's a great question.

Her disqualification strips the left of their star prosecutor, collapsing years of scheming into ash while Trump’s momentum only builds. — Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) September 16, 2025

Trump just keeps on winning. They tried so hard to put him in prison before the 2024 election, but they failed on all fronts.

