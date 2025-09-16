Texas Suspending Certifications of More Than 100 Teachers Who Cheered Charlie Kirk’s Murde...
Fani Willis Disqualified From Prosecuting President Trump for Election Interference

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on September 16, 2025
Alyssa Pointer/Pool Photo via AP

We haven't heard from Fani Willis in quite a while, and it looks like it's going to stay that way. Back in December, we reported that the Georgia Court of Appeals had officially disqualified Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from prosecuting President-elect Donald Trump and his remaining co-defendants in the 2020 election interference case.

On Tuesday, we learned that the Georgia Supreme Court has agreed, and Willis is off the case.

Dismiss it.

The post continues:

… Willis' budget nor her appetite for lawfare, PAC is going to dismiss the indictment

That's a great question.

Trump just keeps on winning. They tried so hard to put him in prison before the 2024 election, but they failed on all fronts.

