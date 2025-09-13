'Who Cares?' CNN Analyst Doesn't Think We Know the Message Assassin Was Sending

As Twitchy reported on Thursday, CNN was being VERY careful about its reporting on the phrases Charlie Kirk's assassin had etched onto the bullet casings, saying that there was a range of phrases related to "cultural issues." Cultural issues like, "Hey fascist, catch"?

On CNN's "Table for Five," Juliette Kayyem, CNN senior national security analyst and former assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, says she doesn't think we know the meaning of the assassin's message and further, "you're not going to divine a perfect motive."

"The point is, who cares?" Seriously?

🚨NEW: CNN Analyst Juliette Kayyem *LOSES IT* when GOP Strategist @LTrover points out that alleged Charlie Kirk assassin espoused anti-fascist messaging🚨



KAYYEM: "I don't think we know the meaning of his message."



TROVER: "'Bella ciao' is an anti-fascist thing. It says… pic.twitter.com/GJw8KaQsvO — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 13, 2025

The post continues:

It says 'fascist, catch this.' What are you talking about!?" KAYYEM: "This was my point, not yours. The point is, who cares!?" @DailyCaller

I care — Ras (@slkrch698) September 13, 2025

What difference, at this point, does it make? Kayyem is more worried about President Donald Trump denouncing all political violence.

The Democratic playbook



Backtrack → Deceive → Shift blame — SciFiScorpio (@SciFiScorpio) September 13, 2025

They meltdown everytime 🤪 pic.twitter.com/H7kQQ5m4Ib — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) September 13, 2025

You can tell she doesn’t even believe what she’s saying which is why she goes to “who cares” — BoredClint.eth (@BoredClint) September 13, 2025

Narcissistic people will never admit they are wrong — Greg (@gophergolfer40) September 13, 2025

The MENTAL GYMNASTICS is WILD! — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) September 13, 2025

The point she doesn't want to concede is: yes the left wing politicians say those words but we are just trying to manipulate and fearmonger the base so they vote for us. It works so we do it. Not our fault they're gullible.



It's all a game to them. — bgill (@bgill12971631) September 13, 2025

Do they realize how dumb their argument sounds here? “We don’t know the meaning of “hey fascist, catch this” ON A BULLET. @TheDemocrats are in a trash can right now. — Nicholas Cage III (@Juiceman1492) September 13, 2025

They are trying to reframe it. Don't let them. — Mike (@Mike34925170) September 13, 2025

She's completely lost. "All we're getting is this spin up," she says, ironically.

Editor's Note: The media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about conservatives.

