Leftist Bubble Burst? Charlie Kirk's Killer in Romantic Relationship With Transgender Room...
Charlie Kirk Shot by 'Fellow Conservative' Appears at the Top of X's News...
Journo's Sources Tell Him Tyler Robinson Hated Charlie Kirk Because He Wasn't Conservative...
Democrat Consultant Called Charlie Kirk’s College Campaign a ‘Campus Martyr Tour’ Days Bef...
VIP
Sunday's Promise: Charlie Kirk's Legacy of Faith and the Power of the Gospel
Amy McGrath Is Disturbed Pete Hegseth's Taking Action on Service Members Cheering an...
A Roommate of Charlie Kirk's Assassin Has Been Identified
MSNBC Ghouls Were Calling Charlie Kirk a Coward and a Baby Two Weeks...
VIP
Rolling Stone Shredded After Whining About People Losing Jobs for 'Criticizing Charlie Kir...
Clemson University Faces Backlash: Calls to Defund Over Staff's Violent Rhetoric
New Report Claims Charlie Kirk's Killer Lived With a Transgender Roommate
Hegseth Meant What He Said: Air Force SGT Facing Consequenses for Celebrating Charlie...
Disgusting Word-Twisting Whopper by 'The Nation': Mangling Charlie Kirk's Message to Under...
WaPo Reports Many People Are Being Fired for 'Posting About It' (Charlie Kirk's...

'Who Cares?' CNN Analyst Doesn't Think We Know the Message Assassin Was Sending

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on September 13, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

As Twitchy reported on Thursday, CNN was being VERY careful about its reporting on the phrases Charlie Kirk's assassin had etched onto the bullet casings, saying that there was a range of phrases related to "cultural issues." Cultural issues like, "Hey fascist, catch"?

Advertisement

On CNN's "Table for Five," Juliette Kayyem, CNN senior national security analyst and former assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, says she doesn't think we know the meaning of the assassin's message and further, "you're not going to divine a perfect motive."

"The point is, who cares?" Seriously?

The post continues:

It says 'fascist, catch this.' What are you talking about!?" 

KAYYEM: "This was my point, not yours. The point is, who cares!?"

@DailyCaller

What difference, at this point, does it make? Kayyem is more worried about President Donald Trump denouncing all political violence.

Recommended

Leftist Bubble Burst? Charlie Kirk's Killer in Romantic Relationship With Transgender Roommate
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

She's completely lost. "All we're getting is this spin up," she says, ironically.

***

Editor's Note: The media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CNN GUN VIOLENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Leftist Bubble Burst? Charlie Kirk's Killer in Romantic Relationship With Transgender Roommate
FuzzyChimp
Charlie Kirk Shot by 'Fellow Conservative' Appears at the Top of X's News Tab
Brett T.
Clemson University Faces Backlash: Calls to Defund Over Staff's Violent Rhetoric
justmindy
Amy McGrath Is Disturbed Pete Hegseth's Taking Action on Service Members Cheering an Assassination
Doug P.
Journo's Sources Tell Him Tyler Robinson Hated Charlie Kirk Because He Wasn't Conservative Enough
Brett T.
Hegseth Meant What He Said: Air Force SGT Facing Consequenses for Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Leftist Bubble Burst? Charlie Kirk's Killer in Romantic Relationship With Transgender Roommate FuzzyChimp
Advertisement