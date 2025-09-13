Charlie Kirk Shot by 'Fellow Conservative' Appears at the Top of X's News Tab

Leftist Bubble Burst? Charlie Kirk's Killer in Romantic Relationship With Transgender Room...
Brett T. | 6:00 PM on September 13, 2025
X

We've already done posts on alleged "journalists" whose sources tell them that Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was shot and killed by a man who hated him because he wasn't conservative enough. MSNBC's Katie Tur and Matthew Dowd even pondered if a supporter shot Kirk in a burst of "celebratory gunfire."

People are noting that there's something very wrong with X's algorithm. Under "Today's News," they're getting the headline, "Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot by Fellow Conservative at Utah University Event."

"Motivated by Robinson's view of Kirk as insufficiently conservative and fascist-like." That must be why the assassin engraved "Hey fascist, catch!" on the casing of the bullet that killed Kirk.

Brett T.
Whatever caused it, Elon Musk needs to fix it. 

Editor's Note: Social media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about conservatives.

Brett T.
