Charlie Kirk Shot by 'Fellow Conservative' Appears at the Top of X's News Tab

We've already done posts on alleged "journalists" whose sources tell them that Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was shot and killed by a man who hated him because he wasn't conservative enough. MSNBC's Katie Tur and Matthew Dowd even pondered if a supporter shot Kirk in a burst of "celebratory gunfire."

Advertisement

People are noting that there's something very wrong with X's algorithm. Under "Today's News," they're getting the headline, "Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot by Fellow Conservative at Utah University Event."

🚨BREAKING: The news headline, “Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot by Fellow Conservative at Utah University

Event” is appearing at the top of everyone’s X news tab.



WTF?? @elonmusk please look into this. pic.twitter.com/TtHC2D80gP — Jack (@jackunheard) September 13, 2025

They are trying to cope…



They are manipulating the algorithm.@elonmusk pic.twitter.com/XbtbCHsjLK — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 13, 2025

Yes, it’s at the top of mine too. Awful. — Sunflower702 (@kelley_linn) September 13, 2025

I noticed that too. Sickening that it's being spun that way. — Patriot Joe🇺🇲 (@PatriotJoe77) September 13, 2025

Yes… creating data to be scraped at a later date — George MF Washington (@GMFWashington) September 13, 2025

And it’s leading to Grok News tab picking up the false narrative! @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/aweGDKRizu — Rols (@fishguardcarpy) September 13, 2025

"Motivated by Robinson's view of Kirk as insufficiently conservative and fascist-like." That must be why the assassin engraved "Hey fascist, catch!" on the casing of the bullet that killed Kirk.

It has been happening for days and X has to be aware by now. Infuriating that they will not stop this nonsense. https://t.co/h9nX5KdjXE — No Wars (@nwlucky_) September 13, 2025

There have to start being consequences for activists who get media jobs to lie for their narrative. There must be consequences. Fire this person and take down this vile propaganda! — FLFGuru (@flwronly124) September 13, 2025

@elonmusk please take this down — FaymusRighter (@FaymusRighter) September 13, 2025

Someone has figured out how to game the trending algorithm in a new way. That takes resources. — Nick (@maietta) September 13, 2025

I was wondering if I was the only one that noticed that. Disgusting. — Dragonswife (@Dragonswife1953) September 13, 2025

I saw that this morning; what the hell is going on @X

This needs to be corrected. — MaX Falstein 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇸🇰🇾🇬🇮🇭🇰 (@MaXFalstein) September 13, 2025

You can pay for this on X. You can pay to amplify your posts and I'd bet this is what happened here. — The truth (@Thetruth1460891) September 13, 2025

Whatever caused it, Elon Musk needs to fix it.

Editor's Note: Social media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.