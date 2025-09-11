Stephen King Quotes Elizabeth Warren’s Callous 'But Trump!' Reaction to Charlie Kirk’s Murder

As we reported on Wednesday, reporters caught up to Sen. Elizabeth Warren. They asked her if she had anything to say about the assassination of Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk at a campus event. She said her heart went out to Kirk's family and friends … and then there was a "but." She did fine for seven seconds, and then launched into a four-and-a-half-minute-long tirade about how every state should have Massachusetts' gun control laws and that President Donald Trump started it all with his irresponsible rhetoric.

Writer Stephen King, who said that Kirk's killer's motivation wasn't clear, and this was just another example of American gun violence, seemed to find Warren's callous answer inspiring, quoting her in a post.

Elizabeth Warren on people who say Dems needs to tone down their rhetoric: "Oh, please. Why don't you start with the president of the United States? And every ugly meme he's posted and every ugly word." — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 11, 2025

Yes, Trump's memes were the cause of Kirk's death.

Stephen, you’re still playing court jester for the party that cheers when conservatives get shot. Spare us the pearl-clutching over Trump’s “ugly words.” Your side pushes ugly violence while hiding behind memes. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@realMAG1775) September 11, 2025

"No, you!" — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) September 11, 2025

So to be clear, Warren thinks Dem rhetoric is fine as indicated with her "oh please" comment. — Kurt Knapp (@_KurtKnapp) September 11, 2025

Hes not telling people to go out and pew pew or hurt people — Brandon (@LibOrNormal) September 11, 2025

In D.C. at least, he's trying to rid the streets of those who go out and pew pew and hurt people.

If you're upset about memes, then maybe they should ban Stephen King books that are filled with deranged psychopaths. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) September 11, 2025

The right use memes, the left use guns. — Anthony (@AnthonyG0528) September 11, 2025

Tone deaf of her, expected response from you — CrestonChi (@CrestonChi) September 11, 2025

Yes. Ugly memes. That’s why Charlie Kirk got shot. — Liekitisn’t (@liekitisnot) September 11, 2025

Tone down your rhetoric Stephen — Brit in Poland (@BritPoland) September 11, 2025

You don’t see us going around assassinating people in broad daylight! A meme is just a meme - your weirdos act out YOUR words, not us. Sit down and shut up. You have taken one of our voices and you will not get another one. We are awake and assembled. — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) September 11, 2025

You just can’t help yourself, can you? — Conservative Ox 🐂 (@ConservativeOx) September 11, 2025

His attempted assassination wasn't enough to silence him. Does that anger you, Steve? 🤔 — BrokeHouseWife (@ManhattanT00) September 11, 2025

You're posting that because what she said is obviously ridiculous right? — DJ Kitty Crush (@WSUKRadio6071) September 11, 2025

If only that were the case. Do these people hear the violent rhetoric coming from their own side? Are they in that much of a bubble? The New Republic called Kirk a MAGA troll in its headline about his shooting, and Jezebel paid a witch on Etsy to put a curse on the "far-right misogynist."

