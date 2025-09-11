Stephen King Quotes Elizabeth Warren’s Callous 'But Trump!' Reaction to Charlie Kirk’s Murder

Jonathan Chait’s Trump Derangement Syndrome: Stage 4, No Cure, Blaming Trump for Everythin...
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on September 11, 2025

As we reported on Wednesday, reporters caught up to Sen. Elizabeth Warren. They asked her if she had anything to say about the assassination of Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk at a campus event. She said her heart went out to Kirk's family and friends … and then there was a "but." She did fine for seven seconds, and then launched into a four-and-a-half-minute-long tirade about how every state should have Massachusetts' gun control laws and that President Donald Trump started it all with his irresponsible rhetoric.

Writer Stephen King, who said that Kirk's killer's motivation wasn't clear, and this was just another example of American gun violence, seemed to find Warren's callous answer inspiring, quoting her in a post.

Yes, Trump's memes were the cause of Kirk's death.

In D.C. at least, he's trying to rid the streets of those who go out and pew pew and hurt people.

If only that were the case. Do these people hear the violent rhetoric coming from their own side? Are they in that much of a bubble? The New Republic called Kirk a MAGA troll in its headline about his shooting, and Jezebel paid a witch on Etsy to put a curse on the "far-right misogynist." 

***

