Understanding The Gruesome Murder of Iryna Zarutska

UK Home Secretary Says White Males Holding English Flag Are ‘Bad People’

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on September 09, 2025
Twitter

By now, you've heard of "Operation: Raise the Colours" in the United Kingdom, in which native Britons are flying the flag of England from flag poles, lamp posts, and bridge overpasses, as well as painting red stripes from the Cross of St. George on white roundabouts. Elon Musk even posted a Cross of St. George to his X account. The U.K. government and the media are convinced that it's the "far-right" that has "co-opted" the country's flag and is using it to tell hordes of Muslim migrants that they're not welcome. Sayeeda Warsi of the House of Lords called in to LBC News to condemn all of the "bigots" flying the Cross of Saint George, calling them all "knuckle-dragging racists."

This editor has posted plenty of videos of white Brits pulling down the flags and even stomping on them. Here's yet another woman cutting down and driving away with the "racist" flags. (Language warning)

Here's a story from GB News about an RV covered with pro-Hamas graffiti that was quickly towed away after a man in a "Make Britain Great Again" hat painted a red cross on it.

The other day, we introduced you to the U.K.'s new Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, who was sworn in on the Quran and in 2020 signed a letter demanding that foreign criminals, including murderers and rapists, not be deported

Here's Mahmood saying most of the people flying the English flag are white and male and "bad people."

Remember when General Mark Milley explained why it was important for the military to study critical race theory and "white rage"? Now Britain is dealing with white rage in people flying their country's flag.

***

