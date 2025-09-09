UK Home Secretary Says White Males Holding English Flag Are ‘Bad People’

By now, you've heard of "Operation: Raise the Colours" in the United Kingdom, in which native Britons are flying the flag of England from flag poles, lamp posts, and bridge overpasses, as well as painting red stripes from the Cross of St. George on white roundabouts. Elon Musk even posted a Cross of St. George to his X account. The U.K. government and the media are convinced that it's the "far-right" that has "co-opted" the country's flag and is using it to tell hordes of Muslim migrants that they're not welcome. Sayeeda Warsi of the House of Lords called in to LBC News to condemn all of the "bigots" flying the Cross of Saint George, calling them all "knuckle-dragging racists."

This editor has posted plenty of videos of white Brits pulling down the flags and even stomping on them. Here's yet another woman cutting down and driving away with the "racist" flags. (Language warning)

Why ffs? 🤬



She asked to be famous for doing this so happy to help, the question is still why!🤬 pic.twitter.com/WgIIN8W4hE — Matt Casey 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧 (@MattCas04807118) September 9, 2025

Here's a story from GB News about an RV covered with pro-Hamas graffiti that was quickly towed away after a man in a "Make Britain Great Again" hat painted a red cross on it.

A caravan sprayed with ‘Free Palestine’ graffiti sat untouched for 6 months.



Locals added a St George’s Cross, and it was removed in 72 hours.



Josh & Ryan tell @MartinDaubney: 'We’re silenced for being patriotic… the second we act, we’re called far-right.' pic.twitter.com/AnIIAyyUlj — GB News (@GBNEWS) September 8, 2025

The other day, we introduced you to the U.K.'s new Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, who was sworn in on the Quran and in 2020 signed a letter demanding that foreign criminals, including murderers and rapists, not be deported.

Here's Mahmood saying most of the people flying the English flag are white and male and "bad people."

Labour’s new Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood:

‘The people you see holding the English flag most of the time down my neck of the woods will be the EDL and they are white and they are male and they’re bad people’ pic.twitter.com/TbNqC7oTJa — Joe Rich (@joerichlaw) September 7, 2025

Why does the Home Secretary not know the EDL disbanded at least a decade ago? I'd expect a better knowledge of current affairs for that salary.

Also, I know the left is not great on the gender stuff, but a lot of people on the marches are clearly female.

So the issue is white? — Lindsey Sharratt (@LindseySharratt) September 8, 2025

The EDL ended years ago — Julia White (@JuliaWh73912662) September 8, 2025

Not like the lovely illegal economic immigrants who are living a life of luxury at the expense of the British taxpayers.

By the way there is no EDL — John Barrell (@JohnWBarrell) September 8, 2025

What utter garbage she talks! Starmer has added insult to injury with this scandalous appointment! — Iain Simcock (@SimcockIain) September 8, 2025

Why wouldn't people holding the English flag be white? 81.7% of people who are English are white. The fact she equates people who are white and holding the English and Union flags with being "bad people" is extremely probalmatic. How can the 81.7% of us expect justice from her? — Glyn-Oh behave! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 'Wabbit'🦖🌹 (@GlynisSpencer) September 8, 2025

Why would our new Home Secretary call while males bad people ?

That does not bode well. — Ray Canning 💙 (@ray_canning2) September 8, 2025

Just imagine if this was said about any other race - the double standards are laughable. — Chris Sanders (@chris_wgsanders) September 8, 2025

Remember when General Mark Milley explained why it was important for the military to study critical race theory and "white rage"? Now Britain is dealing with white rage in people flying their country's flag.

***

