UK’s New Home Secretary: Defender of Criminal Migrants and Palestine, Ushering in Chaos

justmindy
justmindy | 4:40 PM on September 05, 2025
AP Photo/Raad Adayleh, File

As if things with migrants aren't bad enough in the UK already, along comes the new Home Secretary in the UK.

Why in the world would she want to keep rapists and murderers in her country? What a bizarre statement. 

How charming.

What a nightmare for the United Kingdom. 

The overall sentiment seems to be the UK is screwed. 

Oh, so she is terrible all around. 

That is quite clear. 

Europe seems unwilling or unable to wake itself from its slumber and fix this. America can't and shouldn't save them. 

Fun fact.

Destroying the country from within. 

It's truly heart wrenching.

