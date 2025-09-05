UK’s New Home Secretary: Defender of Criminal Migrants and Palestine, Ushering in Chaos

As if things with migrants aren't bad enough in the UK already, along comes the new Home Secretary in the UK.

BREAKING: The UK’s new Home Secretary is Shabana Mahmood.



In 2020 she signed a letter demanding that foreign criminals, including murderers and rapists, not to be deported. pic.twitter.com/10hi6VHVy7 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) September 5, 2025

Why in the world would she want to keep rapists and murderers in her country? What a bizarre statement.

Muslim, Pakistani heritage @ShabanaMahmood is the new Home Secretary, she swore on the Quran when taking a Parliamentary oath.



In 2020 she was a signatory to stop the deportation of Jamaican criminals.



Successful, many went onto commit murder, rape & other criminal offences. pic.twitter.com/PwtbPHdqez — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) September 5, 2025

How charming.

This Shabana Mahmood



Who joins Pro Palestinian marches and manages to get shops shut down!



Is this a Joke? British people are supposed to have faith in her!? 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/b1zr2Qeye4 — TimForAlI 🇬🇧🇺🇦🇮🇱🇬🇪 (@timmyvoe) September 5, 2025

What a nightmare for the United Kingdom.

The UK is cooked, the sequel. https://t.co/aRjoXyi8lA — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 5, 2025

The overall sentiment seems to be the UK is screwed.

wth UK: Shabana Mahmood, a devout Muslim whose faith is central to her life, implemented an early prisoner release scheme as Lord Chancellor, quoting the Qur’an in her swearing-in speech, and has expressed support for Palestinian issues amid the Israel-Palestine conflict. https://t.co/YpKOvL6XJC — susanne (@AIQM2050) September 5, 2025

Oh, so she is terrible all around.

Shabana Mahmood is a pro palestine muslim who has gone on record to say, "islam is my core



She does not have the British people at heart pic.twitter.com/lldriBwe2j — BRITAIN IS BROKEN 🇬🇧 (@BROKENBRITAIN0) September 5, 2025

That is quite clear.

RIP the United Kingdom. https://t.co/i02fxCy3Mu — Ale Resnik 🇦🇷🇺🇸/acc (@AleResnik) September 5, 2025

The UK has fallen. Get out now. https://t.co/qi2MRo1ITs — Teacloc (@Teacloc) September 5, 2025

Add this to the list of reasons why the U.S. should abandon NATO.



Europe has already fallen.



There is no need to bankrupt ourselves protecting this European 🤡 show from imaginary ghosts. — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) September 5, 2025

Europe seems unwilling or unable to wake itself from its slumber and fix this. America can't and shouldn't save them.

I'm sure everyone in Home Office supports this 🙄https://t.co/XeGOVQedzQ — Kafir Kitty (@Shannon45277368) September 5, 2025

Fun fact.

Difficult to imagine a greater level of suicidal stupidity.

For just sheer politcal idiocy though, the promotion of David Lammy to deputy prime minister is hard to beat. — Martin Straub (@Martin_S791) September 5, 2025

So this is an invader, not a British person. At some point you need to recognise this as a warless conquest. That’s exactly what it is. — fictitious (@fictitiousfruit) September 5, 2025

Destroying the country from within.

The final shove to kill great Britain. Sickening — Tara Obrien (@TaraObr50108135) September 5, 2025

It's truly heart wrenching.

