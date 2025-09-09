'The View' Harpies Ask Justice Sonia Sotomayor About Trump Running for a Third Term

David French: Spineless Click-Chaser Twisting Horrific Train Murder to Bow to Progressives
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on September 09, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

https://twitchy.com/subscribe?tpcc=60sale&promo_code=FIGHTFirst things first. This editor worked at a television station briefly back in the '90s and remembers "The View" being on the monitors in the control room. Apparently, "The View" has 28 seasons in the vaults and just kicked off its 29th. 

Is this show actually profitable, or is it subsidized by more popular ABC programs? Someone must be watching it. How did it go finding pro-Trump voices to bring some balance to the show?

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who famously said in response to a ruling allowing ICE to continue sweeps in Los Angeles, "Rather than stand idly by while our constitutional freedoms are lost, I dissent," brought her dissent to "The View." Apparently, Sotomayor, who sees things in the Constitution that aren't there, cautioned "The View" harpies about saying things that aren't there. Watch as Sunny Hostin quizzes her about how Americans can protect themselves from this rogue Supreme Court:

Is Sotomayor a Democrat? We couldn't tell.

Speaking of parties, Republican Alyssa Farah Griffin, the "conservative" voice on the panel, asked Sotomayor about rumors that President Donald Trump might run for a third term in 2028. Does she believe the 22nd Amendment is settled law?

Notice that all of these clips were selected and posted to the official "View" account. The producers must have thought these were the highlights.

They're not that dumb, they're just scaremongering for whatever audience they have who believes this stuff.

***

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

