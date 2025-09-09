'The View' Harpies Ask Justice Sonia Sotomayor About Trump Running for a Third Term

https://twitchy.com/subscribe?tpcc=60sale&promo_code=FIGHTFirst things first. This editor worked at a television station briefly back in the '90s and remembers "The View" being on the monitors in the control room. Apparently, "The View" has 28 seasons in the vaults and just kicked off its 29th.

Advertisement

Tell a friend to tell a friend: #TheView co-hosts are back for season 29! ✨ pic.twitter.com/BTXvcHL4Aj — The View (@TheView) September 8, 2025

Is this show actually profitable, or is it subsidized by more popular ABC programs? Someone must be watching it. How did it go finding pro-Trump voices to bring some balance to the show?

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who famously said in response to a ruling allowing ICE to continue sweeps in Los Angeles, "Rather than stand idly by while our constitutional freedoms are lost, I dissent," brought her dissent to "The View." Apparently, Sotomayor, who sees things in the Constitution that aren't there, cautioned "The View" harpies about saying things that aren't there. Watch as Sunny Hostin quizzes her about how Americans can protect themselves from this rogue Supreme Court:

Justice Sotomayor on what Americans should take away from recent Supreme Court rulings: "Each time we change precedent, we are changing the contours of a right that people thought they had ... think of how much more is at risk later." pic.twitter.com/YbV6ruPe2T — The View (@TheView) September 9, 2025

The rights do not change. Just the way the government enforces (or doesn’t) the law that protect those rights. — Johnny Corvette🦆 (@JohnnyCorvette) September 9, 2025

Why is it always Democrats they book for their show? — Jackson Mobey (@JacksonMob65465) September 9, 2025

Is Sotomayor a Democrat? We couldn't tell.

Speaking of parties, Republican Alyssa Farah Griffin, the "conservative" voice on the panel, asked Sotomayor about rumors that President Donald Trump might run for a third term in 2028. Does she believe the 22nd Amendment is settled law?

Justice Sonia Sotomayor to 'The View' on if she believes the 22nd Amendment, which limits U.S. presidents to two terms, is settled law: "It's not settled because we don't have a court case about that issue, but it is in the Constitution." pic.twitter.com/qIeTv4Yss7 — The View (@TheView) September 9, 2025

Notice that all of these clips were selected and posted to the official "View" account. The producers must have thought these were the highlights.

How is she that dumb?



It's black letter law. — Lord Woodstone (Toss all MAPS out the airlock) (@EricMertz_KC) September 9, 2025

They're not that dumb, they're just scaremongering for whatever audience they have who believes this stuff.

***

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.