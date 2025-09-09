Former UN Stooge Posts Video of 'Drone Strike' on Thunberg's Ship, Says 'Draw Your Own Conclusions'

Starts screaming “help” and “we’ve been hit” one second after a small burst of flame. pic.twitter.com/0gVc7wBOKJ — HUMANbeingET (@humanbeingET) September 9, 2025





As we reported early Tuesday morning, Greta Thunberg's Freedom Flotilla was allegedly struck by a "suspected drone attack." The flotilla was in Tunisian waters, and Tunisia's National Guard spokesman said that claims that the boat was hit by a military drone had "no basis in truth," adding that the explosion appeared to originate from inside the vessel.

Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (we had to look it up; it's short for "occupied Palestinian territories"), posted a video from the boat's security camera and urged viewers to "draw their own conclusions" — which they did.

Here is the security camera footage from the Family vessel of the Sumud Flotilla, stationing just outside Tunis port. So:

1. Sound of something that the crew identified as a drone.

2. Crews sounds the alarm and calls for help.

3. Explosion.

Draw your conclusions. pic.twitter.com/HmkFG7yaEt — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) September 8, 2025

This video clearly shows one of the crew firing a flare that falls back onto the boat.

Pallywood has arrived in Tunisia.pic.twitter.com/E01QNWDGwD — Sofia Afonso Ferreira (@sofiafonsoferre) September 9, 2025

We've drawn our own conclusions, and yeah, that's a flare.

Francesca, darling. This has already been solved. — Roma (@RomaB) September 9, 2025

Sure! Israel flew a drone 2200km to a non-hostile country just to drop a tennis ball-sized ‘bomb’ that did zero damage. 🤣🤣 — Amir Sher (@WriterAmirSher) September 9, 2025

What did they load the drone with? A stink bomb? A firecracker? That was then worst explosion ever 🤣 — Crypto NBK🐸 (@Crypto_NBK) September 9, 2025

Very weak for a drone with explosives — Jonathan (@TameTheZionist) September 9, 2025

My conclusion is they attacked themselves as a propaganda move, to get attention. — NatGreene (@RedNatGreene) September 9, 2025

Starts screaming “help” and “we’ve been hit” one second after a small burst of flame. pic.twitter.com/0gVc7wBOKJ — HUMANbeingET (@humanbeingET) September 9, 2025

Why do you say they identified a drone and sounded the alarm before the explosion, when the video shows everyone silent until after the explosion where everyone panics? — Wonky Astromech Droid (@FaultyMotivator) September 9, 2025

Disinformation. Do your homework better. — Hans van Tellingen (@hansvantelling) September 9, 2025

Oh brother. A real drone would have destroyed that ship. This is self inflicted. — Rennie Alba (@Renniealba) September 9, 2025

Conclusions drawn — Diane Dromgold (@DianeDromgold) September 9, 2025

Speaking of drawing conclusions, do you know who thinks it was an Israeli drone attack? Mehdi Hasan.

Activists say Gaza aid boat set to test Israel's blockade attacked by drone in Tunisia - CBS News



This was the ship ⁦@GretaThunberg⁩ was onboard! https://t.co/t9o9a8r4ZL — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 9, 2025

Oh, he's just going by what activists said as reported by CBS News.

It must be humiliating to be wrong all the time. — Duke of Toxic Masculinity 🇺🇸 (@LeviathanLeap) September 9, 2025

And the Gaza Health Ministry confirmed hundreds died on the boat. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) September 9, 2025

I'm looking forward to your X post deletion. — Chief Vibes Officer (@Delightinstuff) September 9, 2025

The fire originated onboard and not was not a drone attack. pic.twitter.com/0Uov4mOG3M — 🇿🇦LizaM🇺🇸 (@lizaMc24) September 9, 2025

You posted this to your 1.7 million followers 12 hours after everyone knew it wasn't a drone. Why is that, I wonder? — Helen (@imladrisHB) September 9, 2025

Amazing that you've finally posted without immediately locking replies and it happens to be over something that was debunked 14 hours ago. I'm going to assume that you're just trying to scratch an itch for a humiliation fetish. — Smokerscough (@Smokerscough3) September 9, 2025

Another clown who had his own show on a cable news network.

