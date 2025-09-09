Canadian City Bans Security Cams That Can See Past Your Property
Former UN Stooge Posts Video of 'Drone Strike' on Thunberg's Ship, Says 'Draw Your Own Conclusions'

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on September 09, 2025
Twitchy


As we reported early Tuesday morning, Greta Thunberg's Freedom Flotilla was allegedly struck by a "suspected drone attack." The flotilla was in Tunisian waters, and Tunisia's National Guard spokesman said that claims that the boat was hit by a military drone had "no basis in truth," adding that the explosion appeared to originate from inside the vessel. 

Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (we had to look it up; it's short for "occupied Palestinian territories"), posted a video from the boat's security camera and urged viewers to "draw their own conclusions" — which they did.

We've drawn our own conclusions, and yeah, that's a flare.

Speaking of drawing conclusions, do you know who thinks it was an Israeli drone attack? Mehdi Hasan.

Oh, he's just going by what activists said as reported by CBS News. 

Another clown who had his own show on a cable news network.

***

