WATCH: Greta Thunberg's Numbnut Navy Allegedly Hit by Drone Attack

Greta Thunberg and her Attention Whoremada have been floating about the Mediterranean for more than a week, with plans to break Israel's blockade of Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to Hamas.

In the waters off the coast of Tunis, some 1,400 miles from Gaza, the keffiyeh-clad crew claims to have been the target of a drone attack.

'We have been hit! The vessel is on fire!' shouted one of the activists.

🚨#BREAKING: Greta Thunberg’s Freedom Flotilla says its aid ship, carrying Greta along with other activists and humanitarian supplies, was struck by a suspected drone attack, setting a ablaze. Organizers say the vessel was part of the Gaza aid mission when it came under attack. pic.twitter.com/jJjZkRYqi1 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 9, 2025

This is a very serious matter …

'THE VESSEL IS ON FIYAH!'

Look, we don't want anyone to get hurt, but come on.

There are military drone attacks, and then there are 'hey, my kid got a drone for his birthday' drone attacks, and then there are 'Israeli terrorist, Greta bat Thunberger, fired a flare gun into the foredeck' attacks.

We're not sure which this was, but it wasn't a military drone strike.

The man who immediately went into selfie mode during this 'life-threatening' situation described the attack as a very loud, 'massive, massive' explosion.

Those types of explosions generally render one boatless.

See for yourself.

The moment when Greta Thunberg’s Flotilla crew witnessed a drone dropping an incendiary bomb onto the deck. pic.twitter.com/5ZAh5QVlxC — 🐙 Am Yisrael Chai 🐙 (@AmYisraelChai_X) September 9, 2025

Our children out here in the Midwest craft louder explosions on the Fourth of July.

Some on the internet wasted no time sounding the Thunbergian 'How dare Jew!' alert, blaming Israel for the event.

Popular account, Mario Nawfal, directly blamed the Israelis in a now-deleted post:

FULL VIDEO SHOWS DRONE STRIKE ON GAZA FLOTILLA BOAT



Footage captures the moment an Israeli drone hit the Sumud Flotilla’s “Family Boat” off Tunisia’s coast.

The video doesn't show a drone strike. It shows an isolated fire that Team Thunberg described as a drone attack, and nobody has any evidence that the Israelis had anything to do with whatever did happen.

(Nawfal has since apparently deleted the post once doubts were cast on the source of the alleged attack.)

We hate to break it to them, but Greta and her band of miscreants with their over-inflated egos are likely somewhere near storm drain maintenance on the list of things the Israelis are currently concerned about. What do the Israelis stand to gain by launching a small drone attack against the Little Dutch Boy over 1,400 miles from their homeland?

You know who would benefit from a supposed attack on the SS Thunberg?

Greta Thunberg or other anti-Israel activists … Jussie sayin'.

Tonight marks the night when Greta Thunberg’s time in the limelight ends.



They just Jussie Smolletted a drone strike on their boat.



So obvious it wasn’t a drone strike. — RBe (@RBPundit) September 9, 2025

Others were equally skeptical of the claims. After all, getting that attention you crave so badly from Tunisian waters is a lot easier than actually putting yourself in danger in Gaza.

BREAKING: here are the IDF soldiers who carried out the strike on greta’s boat pic.twitter.com/Uqmh4c6ApI — Nino (@baldingschemer) September 9, 2025

Big if true!

Social media skeptics are one thing, but even the Tunisians are saying there wasn't a drone attack.

Tunisia denies claims Greta Thunberg's Gaza flotilla was hit by drone https://t.co/v0qhdizDvj — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 9, 2025

Tunisia's National Guard spokesman told Mosaique FM radio that reports of a drone attack on the flotilla 'have no basis in truth', Reuters reported. He added that an initial inspection indicated the explosion originated inside the vessel.

Another video purports to show the moment the ship was struck.

🔥 Greta Thunberg claims her boat was "struck by a drone" off the coast of Tunisia. Tunisian authorities stated that there was no drone activity in the area.



This video shows the moment of impact, of some unknown flaming projectile.



Is this a drone, missile, or fireworks? pic.twitter.com/iQeg1Y26rS — George Free (@RealGeorgeFree) September 9, 2025

Could it be a hostile attack? Sure. It's certainly not of the caliber you would expect from Israel.

Even the Gretians explain the 'we could have been killed' event as a pile of life jackets catching on fire. That sounds more like a Griswold vacation.

Last night, an Israeli drone attacked a ship of the Global Sumud Flotilla as it sailed off the coast of Tunisia on its way to Gaza to break the Israeli siege.



Miguel was on board the vessel at the time of the attack, witnessing the strike firsthand. pic.twitter.com/43QSvtCtf9 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 9, 2025

Do we trust Greta and her minions? Certainly not.

FULL BATTLE STATIONS ordered by Battleship Commander Greta Thunberg as they come under ZIONIST DRONE ATTACK! pic.twitter.com/Csde7zaNQr — Pippa B 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🚜 ❤️ 🇺🇸 (@pippaisright) September 3, 2025

They're a bunch of cosplayers pretending to be serious people.

Given that everyone is okay...



...if you can't laugh at Israel's allegedly blowing up Greta Thunberg's boat, politics just isn't for you. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) September 9, 2025

Okay, we're reconsidering our position about the Israelis having little to gain by taking out Greta's yacht club. It WOULD be funny.

LOL.

i made a remix of "we just got hit" by the freedom flotilla and greta thunberg pic.twitter.com/ZjRVfuXN44 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) September 9, 2025

Now that's a banger.

