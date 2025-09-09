Hyper Hypocrisy: Dem Robert Garcia Was Firmly Against Government Shutdowns Until Trump Too...
WATCH: Greta Thunberg's Numbnut Navy Allegedly Hit by Drone Attack

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 5:00 AM on September 09, 2025
AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli

Greta Thunberg and her Attention Whoremada have been floating about the Mediterranean for more than a week, with plans to break Israel's blockade of Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to Hamas.

In the waters off the coast of Tunis, some 1,400 miles from Gaza, the keffiyeh-clad crew claims to have been the target of a drone attack.

'We have been hit! The vessel is on fire!' shouted one of the activists.

This is a very serious matter …

'THE VESSEL IS ON FIYAH!'

Look, we don't want anyone to get hurt, but come on.

There are military drone attacks, and then there are 'hey, my kid got a drone for his birthday' drone attacks, and then there are 'Israeli terrorist, Greta bat Thunberger, fired a flare gun into the foredeck' attacks.

We're not sure which this was, but it wasn't a military drone strike.

The man who immediately went into selfie mode during this 'life-threatening' situation described the attack as a very loud, 'massive, massive' explosion.

Those types of explosions generally render one boatless.

See for yourself.

Our children out here in the Midwest craft louder explosions on the Fourth of July.

Some on the internet wasted no time sounding the Thunbergian 'How dare Jew!' alert, blaming Israel for the event.

Popular account, Mario Nawfal, directly blamed the Israelis in a now-deleted post:

FULL VIDEO SHOWS DRONE STRIKE ON GAZA FLOTILLA BOAT

Footage captures the moment an Israeli drone hit the Sumud Flotilla’s “Family Boat” off Tunisia’s coast.

The video doesn't show a drone strike. It shows an isolated fire that Team Thunberg described as a drone attack, and nobody has any evidence that the Israelis had anything to do with whatever did happen.

(Nawfal has since apparently deleted the post once doubts were cast on the source of the alleged attack.)

We hate to break it to them, but Greta and her band of miscreants with their over-inflated egos are likely somewhere near storm drain maintenance on the list of things the Israelis are currently concerned about. What do the Israelis stand to gain by launching a small drone attack against the Little Dutch Boy over 1,400 miles from their homeland?

You know who would benefit from a supposed attack on the SS Thunberg?

Greta Thunberg or other anti-Israel activists … Jussie sayin'.

Others were equally skeptical of the claims. After all, getting that attention you crave so badly from Tunisian waters is a lot easier than actually putting yourself in danger in Gaza.

Big if true!

Social media skeptics are one thing, but even the Tunisians are saying there wasn't a drone attack.

Tunisia's National Guard spokesman told Mosaique FM radio that reports of a drone attack on the flotilla 'have no basis in truth', Reuters reported.

He added that an initial inspection indicated the explosion originated inside the vessel.

Another video purports to show the moment the ship was struck.

Could it be a hostile attack? Sure. It's certainly not of the caliber you would expect from Israel.

Even the Gretians explain the 'we could have been killed' event as a pile of life jackets catching on fire. That sounds more like a Griswold vacation.

Do we trust Greta and her minions? Certainly not.

They're a bunch of cosplayers pretending to be serious people.

Okay, we're reconsidering our position about the Israelis having little to gain by taking out Greta's yacht club. It WOULD be funny.

LOL.

Now that's a banger.

GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL

