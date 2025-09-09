'F. THEM. ALL.': Megyn Kelly GOES OFF on Black Lives Matter, DEI, and Criminal Justice 'Reform'

Wow … we think the video of the stabbing death of a Ukrainian refugee by a man who'd been arrested and released 14 times has gotten to Megyn Kelly. She went on a righteous rant on Tuesday afternoon over Black Lives Matter, restorative justice and other criminal justice "reforms," as well as DEI.
Fuck BLM, its bullshit DEI/criminal justice “reforms,” the knee-bending candy-ass judges/DAs/pols who went along with the lies about racist policing and who created the revolving door for criminals arrested dozens of times and for the clearly mentally ill & dangerous - all at…— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 9, 2025
The post continues:
… all at unspeakable costs to the innocent young women of America. F. THEM. ALL.
Tell us what you really think.
💯— Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) September 9, 2025
Exactly. Right in every way. Make America Safe Again.— JessanneS (@JessanneS) September 9, 2025
But Democratic mayors and governors are warning President Donald Trump not to help them get crime under control.
Well said. I think that's how all normal Americans feel.— BrenHeath (@heath_bren) September 9, 2025
I'm so glad you don't have to deal with Fox bleeping you.— TheDaveMack (@TheDaveMack) September 9, 2025
September 9, 2025
Remember who brought this to America pic.twitter.com/b15VKaJIUd— Dookiefied (@dookasaurus) September 9, 2025
That photo is so embarrassing, even for Democrats.
BLM was just another Democrat grift.— TrueReally (@TrueReally7764) September 9, 2025
I agree with this assessment. Fully.— JJBOOM (@JordyHalo80) September 9, 2025
Yup, we’re all feeling that way. It’s just too much 😔— Elisabeth AK (@ElisabethA1053) September 9, 2025
Infuriating.— ICE BARBIE (@xoxomrslucky) September 9, 2025
I have no words.
Righteous indignation!— D Tag on 𝕏 (@DTagSBG) September 9, 2025
…and I 100% agree!
💯— Dad Talk (@flynnke01) September 9, 2025
Thanks for speaking my mind. Hard to stand for this.
Don’t sugar coat it Megyn, tell us how you really feel.— RUSSELL DOTSON (@RUSSELLDOTSON17) September 9, 2025
Seeing a lot of these types of reactions today and it’s a good thing.— Matt G (@grilli262) September 9, 2025
It sure beats the limp statement put out by Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, which failed to mention the victim, Iryna Zarutska, showing more concern for the perpetrator’s homeless status and insisting the city cannot “arrest our way out of issues” like this.
***
