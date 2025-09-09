NYT Does the Norm Macdonald Meme as Gruesome Murder 'Ignites a Firestorm on...
'F. THEM. ALL.': Megyn Kelly GOES OFF on Black Lives Matter, DEI, and Criminal Justice 'Reform'

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on September 09, 2025
Twitchy

Wow … we think the video of the stabbing death of a Ukrainian refugee by a man who'd been arrested and released 14 times has gotten to Megyn Kelly. She went on a righteous rant on Tuesday afternoon over Black Lives Matter, restorative justice and other criminal justice "reforms," as well as DEI.

The post continues:

… all at unspeakable costs to the innocent young women of America. F. THEM. ALL.

Tell us what you really think.

But Democratic mayors and governors are warning President Donald Trump not to help them get crime under control.

That photo is so embarrassing, even for Democrats.

It sure beats the limp statement put out by Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, which failed to mention the victim, Iryna Zarutska, showing more concern for the perpetrator’s homeless status and insisting the city cannot “arrest our way out of issues” like this.

