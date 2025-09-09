UK Home Secretary Says White Males Holding English Flag Are ‘Bad People’
Understanding The Gruesome Murder of Iryna Zarutska

Canadian City Bans Security Cams That Can See Past Your Property

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on September 09, 2025
AP Photo/Ryan Nakashima, File

Jonathan Kay posted about a month ago that the United States is now so politically and socially dysfunctional that a lot of Canadians, including centrists and conservatives, now regard America with disdain and something like pity. In July, New York Magazine did a cover story claiming that anti-American resistance has spread throughout Canada. 

Oh no, Canada is mad at us.

We'll take any opportunity to show what a fallen country Canada is. Not only does it not want you to have guns to defend yourself, but now the city of Hamilton, Ontario, is banning home security cameras that can "see" past your property line. How many Ring doorbells shoot video of the street out front? Are those going to be banned?

Careful … the Canadians will take you seriously.

It's not a gun, it's a security camera. Come on, Canada.

