Canadian City Bans Security Cams That Can See Past Your Property

Jonathan Kay posted about a month ago that the United States is now so politically and socially dysfunctional that a lot of Canadians, including centrists and conservatives, now regard America with disdain and something like pity. In July, New York Magazine did a cover story claiming that anti-American resistance has spread throughout Canada.

Oh no, Canada is mad at us.

We'll take any opportunity to show what a fallen country Canada is. Not only does it not want you to have guns to defend yourself, but now the city of Hamilton, Ontario, is banning home security cameras that can "see" past your property line. How many Ring doorbells shoot video of the street out front? Are those going to be banned?

OMG 🇨🇦 City of Hamilton issues an ORDER to a resident to remove security cameras from his home. WHAT 🤯



Time to put even more up 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/NBS1q5wvYN — Melissa 🇨🇦 (@MelissaLMRogers) September 6, 2025

Canada has outlawed carrying anything for self defense beyond a whistle or other noisemaker. Now, a city has banned home security cameras that "view or listen beyond the perimeters of their own property."



Why do so many laws side with/benefit criminals?pic.twitter.com/9g3deTh7NS — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) September 7, 2025

Canada has gone full communist. Disarmed citizens, no cameras, total control. At this point, why even consider them an ally? Their laws protect criminals, not their own people. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@realMAG1775) September 9, 2025

Canada - are you people going to stand up or comply with tyranny without even a whimper? — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Witch) September 8, 2025

Maybe we should send the troops to Canada first instead of Chicago — 🇺🇸 Robert 🇺🇸 (@daytrader333) September 9, 2025

Careful … the Canadians will take you seriously.

Canada is not a serious country. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 6, 2025

It's a total violation of rights. Public recording is perfectly legal. — Damon Strong (@DamonStrong) September 6, 2025

Why do they demand their citizens to be helpless victims?? — Shatze (@Shatze1339261) September 9, 2025

As someone that was asked to provide hours of camera footage to police investigating the movement of criminals I can see how this is going to thwart that kind of police work.



No more "We know he was a X at 12:57p walking south because we have footage from a ring doorbell" — Jeff Creedon (@JeffCreedon) September 9, 2025

Fortunately for me, I carry a portable noise maker. An unfortunate side effect is that it propels a small piece of lead at high speeds while making noise.



Fortunately, I don't live in Canada, and I'll never go there again.



Go where people don't want to kill you or see you fail pic.twitter.com/ALoXowiqYo — Westminster Penguin ₿ (@west_linux) September 9, 2025

Progressives believe that the law is unjust, that criminals are victims of circumstance, and that we need to therefore side with the victims against their oppressors (the systemic biases and unjust conditions that lead justice-impacted people to be labeled "criminals.") — russian peasant, gulag escape artist (@doukhobour) September 8, 2025

This self-inflicted soft on crime push is getting people killed every single day! The people in charge hate their own citizens! pic.twitter.com/sV3bxmphVG — Dan Loftis (@DanLoftis2) September 9, 2025

It's not a gun, it's a security camera. Come on, Canada.

