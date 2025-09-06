Jessica Tarlov Melts Down on 'The Five' Because People Now Can't Get the COVID Vaccine

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testified before the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday and was attacked by Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who Kennedy noted had taken $855,000 from the pharmaceutical industry. Before the hearing was even over, Bill Kristol posted, "I’ve seen enough. Impeach Robert F. Kennedy, Jr."

Advertisement

Jessica Tarlov of Fox News' "The Five" had a true meltdown over her claim that you'll no longer be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine under the new guidelines, which USA Today reported on as such:

Millions of dollars in cuts to vaccine technology. Canceled research. Mass resignations at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Overhauled health councils and ever-changing guidelines that result in sparring between government officials and professional medical agencies. Keeping up with public health and, specifically, who can get a COVID-19 vaccine, has become more of a challenge since Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took office earlier this year. … On Aug. 27, Kennedy announced that emergency-use authorizations for COVID-19 vaccines had been terminated. Here's what was approved. Moderna, Pfizer and Novavax immunizations were approved only for "those at high risk" and people over 65.

Moderna vaccine was approved for children 6 months and older with an underlying condition and people over 65.

Pfizer was approved for those 5 and older with an underlying condition and people over 65.

Novavax was approved for those 12 and older with an underlying condition and people over 65.

For what it's worth, this editor walked into CVS on Friday to pick up a prescription and saw signs saying the pharmacy was giving out $10 coupons to anyone getting a free COVID-19 or flu vaccine.

"The Five" posted Tarlov's meltdown under the caption, "THE MEDIA LOSES ITS MIND OVER RFK JR."

THE MEDIA LOSES ITS MIND OVER RFK JR.@JessicaTarlov : "This role is so unbelievably out of his league." pic.twitter.com/HsrIS4GRVN — The Five (@TheFive) September 6, 2025

She’s “your” media. Do better. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) September 6, 2025

She consistently makes things up and just lies. She needs to go. — John Reese - Person of Interest (@Rickisback_ON_X) September 6, 2025

BREAKING - Jessica Tarlov has been caught in yet another lie, falsely claiming Covid-19 vaccines are unavailable before being immediately corrected by Kayleigh McEnany, with viewers now demanding Fox either fire Tarlov or end The Five as her repeated dishonesty ruins the show. pic.twitter.com/q5Cu8Xgj8V — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) September 6, 2025

At-risk people like Joe Biden need the vaccine. He had it and all the boosters that followed, and still tested positive for COVID three times, despite saying on a CNN town hall that if you had the vaccine, you would not contract COVID. But as we reported last week, Dr. Paul Offit said that Kennedy had picked the “wrong vaccine” to call unsafe, and that myocarditis was "a very, very small price to pay for this vaccine."

It’s times like these I reflect on how much I appreciate Harold Ford Jr. and his contribution to The Five. pic.twitter.com/dyBboSUXwl — taylor.m (@dejasnafu) September 6, 2025

A difference of opinion is good for balance but repeatedly lying is just bad media. Fox fired people for “misinformation” before. She deserves the boot. — Free To Speak (@FreeToSpeak71) September 6, 2025

Advertisement

Tarlov is not qualified to criticize RFK Jr. If she think she is, she should debate him face to face on the issues of health care. — Cameron B (@CameronBats) September 6, 2025

Unbelievably out of his league? The RFK Jr. Senate hearing clearly demonstrated not only how collectively ignorant concerning America's health they all are BUT how generally STUPID & non-caring about anything except themselves; then Tarlov vehemently argues for that! incredible. — [email protected] (@edwardhalleran9) September 6, 2025

Jessica Tarlov’s role on The Five is so unbelievably out of her league — Proud MAGA Patriot 🇺🇸 (@JoieMAGA4ever) September 6, 2025

We're surprised she wasn't wearing a mask during that meltdown. Replace her with Townhall's Kurt Schlicter:

I don’t know if RFK is right or wrong.

But I know the people who are telling me they are experts and demanding I listen to them have lied to my face.

So they can kiss my ass. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 6, 2025

***