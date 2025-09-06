Jessica Tarlov Melts Down on 'The Five' Because People Now Can't Get the COVID Vaccine

ICE Turns Spectator Cover on 'Trump's Drug War' Into Awesome Recruiting Ad
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on September 06, 2025
Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testified before the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday and was attacked by Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who Kennedy noted had taken $855,000 from the pharmaceutical industry. Before the hearing was even over, Bill Kristol posted, "I’ve seen enough. Impeach Robert F. Kennedy, Jr."

Jessica Tarlov of Fox News' "The Five" had a true meltdown over her claim that you'll no longer be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine under the new guidelines, which USA Today reported on as such:

Millions of dollars in cuts to vaccine technology. Canceled research. Mass resignations at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Overhauled health councils and ever-changing guidelines that result in sparring between government officials and professional medical agencies.

Keeping up with public health and, specifically, who can get a COVID-19 vaccine, has become more of a challenge since Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took office earlier this year.

On Aug. 27, Kennedy announced that emergency-use authorizations for COVID-19 vaccines had been terminated. Here's what was approved.

  • Moderna, Pfizer and Novavax immunizations were approved only for "those at high risk" and people over 65.
  • Moderna vaccine was approved for children 6 months and older with an underlying condition and people over 65.
  • Pfizer was approved for those 5 and older with an underlying condition and people over 65.
  • Novavax was approved for those 12 and older with an underlying condition and people over 65.

For what it's worth, this editor walked into CVS on Friday to pick up a prescription and saw signs saying the pharmacy was giving out $10 coupons to anyone getting a free COVID-19 or flu vaccine.

"The Five" posted Tarlov's meltdown under the caption, "THE MEDIA LOSES ITS MIND OVER RFK JR."

ICE Turns Spectator Cover on 'Trump's Drug War' Into Awesome Recruiting Ad
Brett T.
At-risk people like Joe Biden need the vaccine. He had it and all the boosters that followed, and still tested positive for COVID three times, despite saying on a CNN town hall that if you had the vaccine, you would not contract COVID. But as we reported last week, Dr. Paul Offit said that Kennedy had picked the “wrong vaccine” to call unsafe, and that myocarditis was "a very, very small price to pay for this vaccine."

We're surprised she wasn't wearing a mask during that meltdown. Replace her with Townhall's Kurt Schlicter:

***

