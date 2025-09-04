CNN's Scott Jennings Calls Gov. Tim Walz a 'Broken-Brained SOB'

Canadian Police Chief Tells Citizens That Compliance Is Your Best Defense
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on September 04, 2025
Townhall Media

As you know, President Donald Trump didn't make any public appearances for two days over the long Labor Day weekend, and that sent "TRUMP IS DEAD" trending on X Friday night. Of course, lefties cheered at the notion that President Trump was dead. One confessed non-medical professional even published a 31-post thread explaining why he was certain Trump had suffered TIA strokes. The president went golfing in Virginia on Monday, but people like Ron Filipkowski noticed we didn't get any photos of Trump on the course … very suspicious.

On Tuesday, before a very much alive Trump held a press conference to announce the move of Space Command Headquarters from Colorado to Huntsville, Alabama, the president talked with CNN senior political correspondent Scott Jennings on his radio show (on Twitchy mothership SALEM).

In a rare early-morning appearance on CNN on Wednesday, Jennings was asked if he was concerned about the president's health, which had grown from a social media rumor to national news. Jennings said no, he wasn't, and then went to slam Gov. Tim Walz, who had ghoulishly told a crowd, "The last few days you woke up thinking there might be news … just saying, there will be news sometime."

For that, Jennings called Walz a "broken-brained SOB."

"Trump dismisses online speculation about his health." CNN is back to amplify online conspiracy theories, it seems.

As of this week, Joy Reid and Katie Phang were still referring to Butler, Pennsylvania as an "alleged" assassination attempt.

But none other than David Hogg said that Walz was the definition of "healthy masculinity."

