CNN's Scott Jennings Calls Gov. Tim Walz a 'Broken-Brained SOB'

As you know, President Donald Trump didn't make any public appearances for two days over the long Labor Day weekend, and that sent "TRUMP IS DEAD" trending on X Friday night. Of course, lefties cheered at the notion that President Trump was dead. One confessed non-medical professional even published a 31-post thread explaining why he was certain Trump had suffered TIA strokes. The president went golfing in Virginia on Monday, but people like Ron Filipkowski noticed we didn't get any photos of Trump on the course … very suspicious.

On Tuesday, before a very much alive Trump held a press conference to announce the move of Space Command Headquarters from Colorado to Huntsville, Alabama, the president talked with CNN senior political correspondent Scott Jennings on his radio show (on Twitchy mothership SALEM).

In a rare early-morning appearance on CNN on Wednesday, Jennings was asked if he was concerned about the president's health, which had grown from a social media rumor to national news. Jennings said no, he wasn't, and then went to slam Gov. Tim Walz, who had ghoulishly told a crowd, "The last few days you woke up thinking there might be news … just saying, there will be news sometime."

For that, Jennings called Walz a "broken-brained SOB."

I don't care how much you hate your political opponent, wishing death on the sitting President of the United States means you are a broken-brained SOB.



Looking at you, @Tim_Walz. pic.twitter.com/D74hE4gTSr — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 3, 2025

"Trump dismisses online speculation about his health." CNN is back to amplify online conspiracy theories, it seems.

Unfortunately, the universe of broken-brained SOBs is much larger than just Tim Walz.



Never forget how many of them reacted when Trump was shot (and later deleted their despicable posts). — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 4, 2025

As of this week, Joy Reid and Katie Phang were still referring to Butler, Pennsylvania as an "alleged" assassination attempt.

Agreed. Tim Walz is a disgrace — Speaker of Truth (@William17171717) September 3, 2025

Absolutely right. — Deborah Bentrup (@BentrupDeborah) September 4, 2025

Tim Waltz is not only ridiculously awkward, he's a heinous human being. Absolutely shameful. — Jodi A (@JodiAK13) September 3, 2025

But none other than David Hogg said that Walz was the definition of "healthy masculinity."

